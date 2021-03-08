What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Soul of a Nation’ on ABC; ‘NCIS’
SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team launch an investigation after finding a man frozen to death in the back of a commercial food truck. Joe Spano reprises his recurring guest role with guest stars Lawrence Kao, Adam Ferrara and Francis Gonzalez. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash After Barry (Grant Gustin) discovers that he has the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). Carlos Valdes also stars with guest star Efrat Dor. 8 p.m. the CW
To Tell the Truth Brad Garrett, Cheryl Hines and Big Boy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident On Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) first day back at work her assailant is admitted to the ER. Also, Cain (Morris Chestnut), in recovery, is determined to destroy Mina’s (Shaunette Renée Wilson) career, while Devon and Conrad (Manish Dayal, Matt Czuchry) observe the erratic performance of an intern (guest star Anuja Joshi) on her first day. 8 p.m. Fox
Queen Sugar The health of Hollywood’s (Omar J. Dorsey) mother has declined as Charley and Micah’s (Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Nicholas Ashe) relationship blossoms. Kofi Siriboe, Greg Vaughan and Rutina Wesley also star. 8 p.m. OWN
FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Voice The blind auditions continue. 9 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) shares parts of his Kryptonian history with his sons (Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass). Also, Lois and Chrissy (Elizabeth Tulloch, guest star Sofia Hasmik) try to expose the truth about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Wolé Parks also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. the CW
Chopped Four nurses who are frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic compete in this new episode. Ted Allen is the host. 9 p.m. Food Network
Home Again With the Fords (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Delilah This new series revolves around a headstrong attorney (Maahra Hill) who left a position with a prestigious law firm a decade ago to raise her two children (Kelly Jacobs, Braelyn Rankins) and is back in practice, taking cases the big firms ignore. Jill Marie Jones, Susan Heyward and Ozioma Akagha also star. 9 p.m. OWN
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Soul of a Nation Marsai Martin hosts a look at the next generation of Black Americans and their ability to trail blaze, innovate and live on the cutting edge. 10 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
COVID Diaries NYC Five young filmmakers, ages 17 to 21, turn their cameras on themselves and their loved ones to tell the stories of their families during the first wave of the pandemic in New York. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s College Basketball Horizon Tournament, Final: teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; NEC Tournament: Mount St. Mary’s visits Bryant, 4 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament, Final: teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN; Summit Tournament, Final: teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Soul band Black Pumas; R&B group En Vogue. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Dana Perino; Jenn Falik; Maya Feller. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Garner; Angeline Boulley; Daddy Yankee performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Garner (“Yes Day”); dog trainer Robert Haussmann. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kenan Thompson; Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Louise Ensign. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Guy Fieri. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kellan Lutz and Julian McMahon (“FBI: Most Wanted”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Wayne Brady (“Game of Talents”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Oliver Hudson; Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson; Jeremy Ford (“Fast Foodies”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A man is killed and two of his friends disappear within weeks of each other in Bakersfield. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Food Between Friends”); Sara Gilbert (“The Conners”); Black Pumas perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Jodi Arias’ former defense team has a theory; footage of her behavior with police. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”); Nicole Ari Parker. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Ron Funches. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chrissy Teigen; Rory McIlroy; Pink Sweats; Kehlani. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Riz Ahmed; Janelle Monáe performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Vanessa Kirby; Niko Moon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Don Johnson; Christina Hendricks; Chloé Zhao; John Herndon performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracy Morgan; Kings of Leon perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Kathryn Hahn. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Metropolitan (1990) 8:15 a.m. TMC
Devotion (1946) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Donnie Brasco (1997) 8:45 a.m. Starz
Chronicle (2012) 8:55 a.m. HBO
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9 a.m. FXX
The Fighter (2010) 9:13 a.m. Cinemax
First Cow (2019) 10 a.m. TMC
Copycat (1995) 10:11 a.m. Encore
Rocky (1976) 10:20 a.m. HBO
The Male Animal (1942) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Judy (2019) 10:40 a.m. Epix
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 11 a.m. Showtime
A Quiet Place (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Pretty Woman (1990) 12:30 p.m. MTV
Light in the Piazza (1962) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Raising Arizona (1987) 12:47 p.m. Cinemax
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 2 p.m. FX
The Lobster (2015) 2 p.m. TMC
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 3 p.m. Sundance
Get Out (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
The LEGO Movie (2014) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Jerry Maguire (1996) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Anchors Aweigh (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
Twins (1988) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Beyond the Lights (2014) 6 p.m. Freeform
21 Jump Street (2012) 7:07 p.m. Encore
Dunkirk (2017) 7:10 p.m. HBO
The Green Years (1946) 7:30 p.m. TCM
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America
As Good as It Gets (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
The Martian (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Groundhog Day (1993) 8 p.m. Sundance
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 8 p.m. TMC
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
The Best Man (1999) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Dances With Wolves (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation
Kim (1950) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Instant Family (2018) 10:20 p.m. Epix
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 11 p.m. TNT
