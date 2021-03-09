John Oliver’s prescient comments on Meghan go viral after Oprah interview

John Oliver had a feeling marrying into the royal family would be a trying experience for Meghan Markle. He told fellow TV host Stephen Colbert as much in 2018.

In the wake of Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan and Prince Harry, the “Last Week Tonight” star’s prescient comments on the Duchess of Sussex have gone viral on social media. During Markle’s intimate conversation with Winfrey, which aired Sunday in the U.S., the former “Suits” actress opened up about several challenges she has faced since wedding the prince, including suicidal thoughts and “concerns” from within the palace over her first child’s skin color.

“I would not blame [Meghan] if she pulled out of this at the last minute,” Oliver told Colbert on “The Late Show” before the Sussexes’ union in 2018. “I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of ‘The Crown’ to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.

“They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I’m a commoner. I would not be welcomed — especially after what I’ve just said.”

On Twitter, thousands of people have recently shared the British comedian’s remarks with captions such as "[Oliver] really called this one,” “John Oliver nailed it, really” and “John Oliver knew all along.” Oliver himself has not reacted to the Winfrey interview on social media.

As part of a two-hour TV event for CBS that drew more than 17 million viewers, Meghan told Winfrey she regretted believing that the crown would protect her from the barrage of negative and racist media scrutiny that has plagued her since she was first linked to Harry. She also accused the royal institution of refusing to support her as her mental health suffered, despite her pleas for help.

That lack of support significantly informed the Sussexes’ landmark decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family and start a new, independent life in the duchess’ native California, Harry and Meghan explained to Winfrey.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought,” Meghan told Winfrey. “I went to the institution, and I said I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Buckingham Palace, which recently announced it would investigate bullying allegations leveled against the duchess and leaked to the British press shortly before the Winfrey interview aired, released a statement Tuesday morning in response to Harry and Meghan’s revelations.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” read the statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

During Sunday’s telecast, Meghan and Harry also revealed to Winfrey that they’re expecting a baby girl, adding that they do not plan to have more children beyond 1-year-old Archie and his incoming younger sister.

“To have a boy and then a girl. What more could you ask for?” Harry said.