Television

Piers Morgan quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ after heated exchange about Meghan

By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Piers Morgan is out at the TV show “Good Morning Britain” after he made inflammatory remarks about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, following her Oprah Winfrey interview alongside husband Prince Harry.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” the network said Tuesday in a statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The decision came after U.K. broadcast regulator Ofcom fielded more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s attacks on the duchess prompted by the Oprah interview.

“We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules. As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme,” Ofcon tweeted Tuesday.

Morgan had been a cohost on “Good Morning Britain” since 2014.

Morgan, a noted supporter of the monarchy, walked off the show’s set Monday after a heated exchange with cohost Alex Beresford about Meghan, the royal family and racism. Morgan still hosts ITV’s “Life Stories,” a weekly chat show.

TelevisionWorld & Nation
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

