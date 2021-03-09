What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Chicago Med’; COVID-19 specials

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tough as Nails Crew members must convert a stadium from a concert venue to a soccer field in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) hires an old Navy colleague (Steven Weber) to join him in the emergency department in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) starts a recruiting drive for the town’s new volunteer fire department. Also, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) tries to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life. Hiram (Mark Consuelos) clashes with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Madchen Amick) and Kevin (Casey Cott) over the direction of their latest investigation. 8 p.m. the CW

The Masked Singer (season premiere) Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

South Park As the town’s residents clamor for the COVID-19 vaccine, a militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated in this new episode of the animated comedy. 8 p.m. Comedy Central

SEAL Team (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew Several young girls approach Nancy (Kennedy McMann) seeking her help finding a volleyball teammate who they claim was kidnapped by a ghost. Also, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) share a moment. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. the CW

Game of Talents Adapted from a successful South Korean TV format, this new game show features two teams of contestants who guess the hidden talents of mystery performers. Wayne Brady hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games Guy Fieri sends two boxes to the homes of three of his chef friends, who create dishes that highlight and honor bacon. 9 p.m. Food Network

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) are sent to make an arrest after a high-profile shooting. The situation becomes complicated when it’s clear someone doesn’t want them to make it back to the station. Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer and Marina Squerciati also star in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. NBC

The Con A man moves to Miami and pretends to be Prince Khalid bin al-Saud in an attempt to swindle a wealthy Florida real estate mogul and others out of millions in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Good Trouble The Fosters and the Hunters get together for a Dutch-themed going-away party for Brandon (David Lambert) and Eliza (Monica Nickel). Also, Callie (Maia Mitchell) has an awkward encounter with Jamie (Beau Mirchoff), and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) struggles to tell the moms the truth. 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Resident Alien Fearing failure, Harry (Alan Tudyk) seeks help finding his ship. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Lives Well Lived: COVID-19 This new special profiles victims of the pandemic and their families. 5 p.m. MSNBC

Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic This new special documents the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in California and the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom. 7 p.m. the CW

SPORTS

College basketball Big East tournament: Marquette versus Georgetown, noon FS1; Butler versus Xavier, 3 p.m. FS1; DePaul versus Providence, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Ducks, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; FS Prime; NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dua Lipa. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Mike Tirico; golfer Jordan Spieth; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Damson Idris; Stephen A. Smith; Edgar Ramírez. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Eddie Murphy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Phil Keoghan (“Tough as Nails”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Pooch Hall (“Cherry”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lisa Vanderpump; swimmer Jessica Long. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Beverly Peele and Kai Zen Bickle discuss accusations against fashion designer Peter Nygard. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ike Barinholtz (“Moxie”); Luvvie Ajayi Jones (“Professional Troublemaker”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil The mothers of the Bakersfield 3. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”); Niecy Nash. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Drops in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations; the vaccine rollout; Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Girl chat. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Norman Reedus; Charli D’Amelio; Dixie D’Amelio. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Bacon; Travon Free; Daya performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Gates; Audra McDonald; John Herndon. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Trevor Noah; Grouplove performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Zach King. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 a.m. IFC

Shine a Light (2008) 8:20 a.m. Epix

Searching (2018) 9 a.m. FX

The Firm (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 11 a.m. FX

Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FXX

About a Boy (2002) 11 a.m. TMC

Lincoln (2012) 11:25 a.m. HBO

Southside With You (2016) noon Showtime

Instant Family (2018) 12:05 p.m. Epix

The Half-Naked Truth (1932) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Double Jeopardy (1999) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Groundhog Day (1993) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Ready or Not (2019) 12:31 p.m. Cinemax

The Spectacular Now (2013) 12:45 p.m. TMC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1 p.m. MTV

21 Jump Street (2012) 1:26 p.m. Encore

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2 p.m. FX

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 2:08 p.m. Cinemax

Beyond the Lights (2014) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:19 and 11:13 p.m. Encore

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America

The Best Man (1999) 5 p.m. Freeform

World War Z (2013) 5 p.m. FX

Wise Blood (1979) 5 p.m. TCM

Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT

Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Antwone Fisher (2002) 5:55 p.m. HBO

Air Force One (1997) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Hidden Figures (2016) 6 p.m. FXX

Dead Again (1991) 6:11 p.m. Cinemax

RoboCop (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Paris, Texas (1984) 7 p.m. TCM

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 7:24 p.m. Encore

First Blood (1982) 7:25 p.m. Showtime

The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 8 p.m. Epix

Harriet (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

The Rundown (2003) 9:25 p.m. Paramount

Straight Time (1978) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:05 p.m. Epix

The Grey (2012) 11:15 p.m. TMC

In Good Company (2004) 11:33 p.m. Cinemax

