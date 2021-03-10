Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

Piers Morgan doubles down on his Meghan comments after quitting British TV show

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wearing a green hat and dress.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has filed a complaint against British broadcaster ITV.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)
By Christi Carras
Henry Chu
The former Meghan Markle has filed a complaint to broadcaster ITV after former “Good Morning Britain” anchor Piers Morgan made disparaging comments about the Duchess of Sussex and her mental health.

According to CNN, Meghan contacted ITV out of concern that Morgan’s remarks about her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey would have a harmful effect on others. This week, Morgan made a number of hateful remarks about the duchess and accused her of lying about experiencing suicidal thoughts after marrying into the royal family.

Per the Guardian, Morgan was urged by ITV to apologize for his statements, which he addressed Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” After his cohosts held him accountable for his treatment of Meghan, Morgan abruptly quit the show Tuesday amid an investigation prompted by more than 41,000 complaints about his behavior.

“When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said,” Morgan told the Guardian.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

On Wednesday, Morgan spoke out after exiting “Good Morning Britain” in the wake of Meghan and Prince Harry’s buzzy interview with Winfrey. The British TV host parted ways with ITV on Tuesday after his commentary on the duchess prompted sharp criticism from the public and his own cohost. Speaking to reporters, Morgan called his exit from the show a “temporary hibernation” and doubled down on his views of Meghan.

“I believe in freedom of speech. I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right,” Morgan said. “If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and ... that interview, so be it.”

“It was all very amicable,” Morgan said of his split with the network. “I had a good chat with ITV, and we agreed to disagree.

“But of course, my opinions remain my opinions. [The public] can’t silence that ... I’ve got lots of other jobs. If you’re worried about me going hungry, you don’t need to worry.”

U.K. communications regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into “Good Morning Britain’s” coverage of the Winfrey interview, which aired Sunday in the United States and drew more than 17 million viewers. On Tuesday, Morgan stormed off the set of the morning program after his co-anchor, Alex Beresford, accused him of having a vendetta against the duchess.

“I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence,” Beresford tweeted after standing up to Morgan. “In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do. It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable.”

Morgan is, of course, among many who have weighed in on the Sussexes’ sit-down with Winfrey, during which the couple accused people in the palace of raising “concerns” over how dark first child Archie’s skin might be. Meghan also said the crown refused to support her as her mental health suffered, despite her pleas for help.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought,” Meghan told Winfrey. “I went to the institution, and I said I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Buckingham Palace issued a statement in response to the Sussexes’ revelations on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, who promised that the topics discussed in the interview have been “taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” read the statement from the palace. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. ... Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Times staff writer Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.

