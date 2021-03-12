Movies on TV this week: ‘The Searchers’; ‘Forrest Gump’



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 14 - 20, 2021

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Glory (1989) Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:28 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Tues. Noon

L.A. Confidential (1997) Starz Tues. 6:40 p.m.

Late Spring (1949) TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Nanook of the North (1922) TCM Thur. 3:15 a.m.

National Velvet (1944) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Platoon (1986) AMC Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

The Quiet Man (1952) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sat. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Rocky (1976) HBO Wed. 3:45 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Encore Sun. 4:47 a.m.

The Third Man (1949) TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) Starz Wed. 7:14 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:42 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:40 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:53 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 14 - 20, 2021

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Syfy Tues. 3:03 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

August: Osage County (2013) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. Noon

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:02 a.m. E! Sat. 4:45 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 6:45 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 4:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Hoodlum (1997) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 a.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Men at Work (1990) ★★ IFC Sat. Noon

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:46 p.m.

Advertisement

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Bravo Sat. 5:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:51 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 14 - 20, 2021

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Wed. 10:48 a.m. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Mon. 5 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ HBO Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Wed. 1:20 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ HBO Mon. 6 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8:45 a.m. BBC America Sun. 1:13 p.m.

Advertisement

Cocktail (1988) ★★ EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ MTV Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Encore Thur. 1:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:32 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 1:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 6 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ HBO Sun. 7 a.m. HBO Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 9:11 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:45 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:50 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ HBO Wed. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Fri. 12:54 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 6:45 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 4:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Encore Tues. 3:06 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:38 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:38 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:56 a.m.

Advertisement

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. Noon

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 12:22 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 4 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. Noon

Hancock (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Hannibal (2001) ★★ TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sat. 2:53 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E! Sun. 9:25 a.m. E! Sun. 9:55 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Sun. 9:56 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ TBS Sun. 11 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Sun. 8 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 a.m. Encore Thur. 7 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:22 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:48 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1:56 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:56 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Sat. 7:16 p.m.

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Mon. 5:35 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. Noon

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:46 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Fri. 10 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ TMC Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 4:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 10 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ History Wed. 8:11 a.m.

Advertisement

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:13 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Starz Sat. 12:06 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Encore Mon. 1:41 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ TMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ TMC Tues. 9:35 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 5:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ HBO Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ HBO Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ MTV Mon. 1 p.m. MTV Mon. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ MTV Mon. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9:05 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 7 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 1 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Encore Mon. 4:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:53 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:23 a.m.

Advertisement

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 8 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10:10 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:36 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:54 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:36 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Tues. 10:16 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:53 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Tues. 8:05 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:41 p.m.

Advertisement

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 4:47 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ POP Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Wed. 7:14 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:42 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:40 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:53 a.m.

Advertisement

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:50 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:35 a.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

WarGames (1983) ★★★ TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Mon. 11:06 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Showtime Fri. 11 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

Advertisement

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of March 14 - 20, 2021

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7 a.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:05 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:38 a.m.

Advertisement

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Tues. 3:03 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 8:05 p.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:20 a.m. EPIX Tues. 5:25 a.m.

After the Sunset (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek. An FBI agent thinks a master thief and his girlfriend will try to steal a valuable diamond from a cruise ship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 11:59 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:42 p.m.

Advertisement

¡Ahí madre! (1970) Enrique Cuenca, Eduardo Manzano. En una vecindad viven un general, un viejo buscador de tesoros y unos maestros de canto que están en constante disputa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 9:40 p.m.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) ★★ Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner. An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he’s not alone when other members of his family encounter their own calamities. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Fri. 11:29 a.m.

Advertisement

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:05 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Disney Sun. 6 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney Sun. 7:40 p.m.

Advertisement

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 1 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Wed. 10:48 a.m. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:03 a.m.

Los amores de Marieta (1964) Elvira Quintana, Joaquín Cordero. Una mujer se hace pasar por viuda cuando se da cuenta que el hombre que ella quiere le gustan las viudas. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) ★★★ James Stewart, Lee Remick. A Michigan lawyer and his colleague defend an Army lieutenant who killed the man who raped the officer’s wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 2 p.m.

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever (1939) ★★ Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy tries to talk Andy out of quitting high school to marry his drama teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Anna Karenina (2012) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A 19th-century Russian aristocrat faces a difficult decision when her husband finds out about her scandalous affair with a dashing cavalry officer. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A bare-knuckle brawler battles crooks with his orangutan, girlfriend, buddy and mother. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. REELZ Mon. 5 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 8:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) ★★★ Cary Grant, Raymond Massey. A theater critic learns his two elderly aunts serve poisoned elderberry wine to lonely gentlemen callers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 3:30 a.m.

August the First (2007) Ian Alsup, Dennis Green. Tunde’s family throws him a graduation party, but they have no idea that he has arranged for his estranged father to attend. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Advertisement

August: Osage County (2013) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts. A cancer-stricken, pill-popping Oklahoma matriarch lets the full force of her venomous nature hit her daughters and other assorted relatives when they gather at her home in the wake of a family tragedy. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Bravo Sat. 6 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. The remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sun. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 4:15 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Babe (1992) ★★ John Goodman, Kelly McGillis. Based on the life of George Herman Ruth, an orphan who became one of baseball’s greatest legends. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Tues. 6:25 a.m. Starz Tues. 3:39 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:46 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:16 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Robert Ryan. A stranger incurs the wrath of racists when he arrives with a medal for a fallen Japanese-American war hero’s family. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:45 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 5 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Mon. 9:55 p.m. HBO Thur. 10:40 a.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Tues. 8:31 a.m.

Beautiful (2000) ★ Minnie Driver, Joey Lauren Adams. An impoverished young woman sacrifices everything in her quest for a beauty pageant title. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Fri. 2:33 a.m.

Advertisement

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m.

Becky (2020) Kevin James, Lulu Wilson. Spunky and rebellious Becky tries to reconnect with her father during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:05 p.m.

Bees Make Honey (2017) Alice Eve, Hermione Corfield. A widow hosts a gathering for her high-society friends in an attempt to solve the mystery of her husband’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Berlin: Symphony of a Great City (1927) ★★ Silent. Filmmaker Walther Ruttmann captures the sights and people of the German capital. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Sun. 8:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Wedding (2021) Brooke D’Orsay, Brendan Penny. A meddling woman wins her sister an all-expenses-paid wedding in Beverly Hills, Calif., but soon learns her ex is also helping plan the ceremony. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 11 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Sat. 8:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 12:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 5:16 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:11 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:03 p.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 4:30 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KTLA Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Fri. 1 a.m.

Blink of an Eye (2019) Michael Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Filmmaker Paul Taublieb examines the special friendship between NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt and Michael Waltrip. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. FS1 Sun. 6 a.m. FS1 Sat. 8:30 a.m. FS1 Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

Blondes at Work (1938) ★★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. A reporter scoops her male colleagues by following a diary kept by her policeman boyfriend’s driver. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Blood Simple (1984) ★★★ John Getz, Frances McDormand. A jealous bar owner hires a malevolent private detective to kill his straying wife and her lover. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Blow Out (1981) ★★★ John Travolta, Nancy Allen. A sound man re-creates a political murder-by-car-crash with a sight-and-sound montage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners, only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 1 p.m. EPIX Tues. 2:05 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 1:42 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:18 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Born to Love (1931) ★ Constance Bennett, Joel McCrea. A nurse marries a nobleman in World War I London when she hears her child’s father has been shot down. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) ★★★ David Thewlis, Vera Farmiga. During World War II, the son of a concentration-camp commandant develops a forbidden friendship with a Jewish boy behind the barbed-wire fence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 9:10 a.m.

Boys and Girls (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Claire Forlani. Two longtime friends, each with a string of failed romances, wonder if they should date each other. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:12 a.m.

Advertisement

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 12:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard. New York playgirl Holly Golightly puzzles a writer who lives in her building. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:25 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Breathe (2017) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy. After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to live. With help from his family and inventor Teddy Hall, Cavendish devotes the rest of his life to helping fellow patients and the disabled. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Wed. 5:16 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 6:26 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:02 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:08 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:23 a.m.

Advertisement

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020) ★★ Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery. Dumped by her boyfriend, a New York art gallery assistant creates an exhibit for souvenirs from past relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Thur. 6:34 a.m. Starz Thur. 2:41 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:40 p.m.

The Brothers Grimm (2005) ★★ Matt Damon, Heath Ledger. Itinerant con men become caught in a real fairy tale after several maidens disappear in an enchanted forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m.

The Brothers McMullen (1995) ★★★ Jack Mulcahy, Mike McGlone. Three Irish-American brothers ponder women and one another while living together on Long Island. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:55 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Burden (2018) Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker. A former member of the Ku Klux Klan learns tolerance through love and faith when he’s taken in by an African American reverend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Sat. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1 p.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Thur. 4:56 a.m.

Canadian Carnival (1955) Narrated by Peter Roberts. Quebec celebrates Mardi Gras with curling, hockey, sled racing and folk dancing. (NR) TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Cañón recortado (1992) Pedro Fernández, Lina Santos. El líder de una banda criminal decide eliminar a un miembro de su organización, pues lo considera una amenaza porque sabe más de lo debido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 1:20 p.m.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman. Two brothers, one an alcoholic who resents his devoted wife, visit their dying millionaire father in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Chance at Romance (2014) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

Chances (1931) ★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Rose Hobart. Tragedy results when two British army officers fall in love with the same woman. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

Chaplin (1992) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd. From London poverty to Hollywood legend, silent-film star Charlie Chaplin’s life story is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Charlie St. Cloud (2010) ★★ Zac Efron, Amanda Crew. After losing his brother in a terrible accident, a young man feels torn between honoring a promise he made four years earlier and pursuing a romance with a former classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Wed. 12:40 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:17 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon. 4:21 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:41 a.m.

The Chase (1966) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda. An escaped convict heads for his wife and corrupt small-town Texans, who order a sheriff to stop him. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Chasing Waterfalls (2021) Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell. A photographer falls for a handsome guide after traveling to a remote lodge to find mythical waterfalls. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

China Salesman (2017) Mike Tyson, Steven Seagal. Un joven ingeniero chino descubre una conspiración en África cuyo objetivo es obtener un suculento contrato ligado al negocio de la alta tecnología. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Mon. 4:40 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Mon. 12:48 p.m.

Cisco Pike (1971) ★★ Kris Kristofferson, Gene Hackman. A blackmailing police officer forces an ex-convict rock star to sell 100 kilos of marijuana. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sat. 5:09 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 6 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Sun. 8:45 a.m. BBC America Sun. 1:13 p.m.

Advertisement

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 6 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Command Performance (2009) ★★★ Dolph Lundgren, Melissa Smith. Un roquero se convierte en héroe cuando unos terroristas capturan al presidente ruso, a sus dos hijas y a una estrella de rock. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Cómo enfriar a mi marido (1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) ★★ Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy. A compulsive shopper who is drowning in debt lands a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:25 a.m.

The Conspirator (2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:47 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:16 p.m.

The Constant Gardener (2005) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz. A mild-mannered English diplomat begins a transcontinental quest to uncover the truth about his wife’s death. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Cool Ones (1967) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Debbie Watson. A millionaire manager pairs an aspiring singer with a fading rock star in a duo made for Hollywood. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. MTV Sat. 5:30 p.m. MTV Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Craft: Legacy (2020) ★★ Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon. An eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 9 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:10 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:22 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Cuando los hijos no vienen (1986) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un esposo está molesto porque desea tener un hijo y todas sus amigas hacen hasta lo imposible por hacerlo feliz. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Cuban Love Song (1931) ★★ Lawrence Tibbett, Lupe Velez. A Marine loves a peanut vendor in Cuba and goes back with a buddy after the war to find her. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cuban (2019) Louis Gossett Jr., Ana Golja. When a naive pre-med student gets her first job at a nursing home, an unexpected friendship with Luis, an elderly Cuban musician, reignites her love of music and changes her life forever. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:22 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:55 a.m.

D

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo da Vinci lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. Noon

Advertisement

La dama de Beirut (1965) Sara Montiel, Fernand Gravey. Una cantante cae en las garras de traficantes, que la llevan a Medio Oriente, pero no se imagina que allí va a encontrar al amor de su vida. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:37 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:31 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady (1950) ★★ June Haver, Gordon MacRae. An Irish horsecar driver’s daughter meets New York showman Tony Pastor and goes into vaudeville. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019) David Crosby, Jackson Browne. With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music, singer-songwriter David Crosby shares his often challenging journey. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Mon. 3:17 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:23 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. MTV Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

De Palma (2015) ★★★ Brian De Palma. Filmmaker Brian De Palma discusses his body of work, including Sisters, Obsession, Carrie, Dressed to Kill, Blow Out, Scarface, The Untouchables, Carlito’s Way and Mission: Impossible. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:30 a.m.

De pulquero a millonario (1982) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un líder marxista, hijo de la pobreza, amigo de sus amigos y enemigo del trabajo, de súbito se convierte en millonario. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Dead Again (1991) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. A private eye and an amnesiac echo a 1940s murder-case couple whom they may have been in a previous life. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:07 p.m.

Dead Heat (2002) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Anthony LaPaglia. A retired policeman purchases a lucrative racehorse that catches the eye of mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:02 a.m.

Advertisement

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Deadly Dating Game (2021) Skye Coyne, Jillian Murray. A talk show host becomes suspicious of her ex-boyfriend when the man she met through a radio promotion ends up dead. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Death Race 3: Inferno (2012) Luke Goss, Ving Rhames. Solamente una victoria es la manera de ganar su libertad, el legendario piloto Carl Lucas entra en la primera Carrera de la Muerte que tendrá lugar en el brutal desierto de Kalahari. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Thur. 5:45 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:04 p.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:19 p.m.

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:50 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Thur. 1:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:32 a.m.

Delirio tropical (1952) Amalia Aguilar, Carlos Valadez. Un bailarín quiere llevar a una joven a la capital para convertirla en una bailarina profesional, pero sus planes no son tan sencillos. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Fri. 6 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 1:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 1 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Fri. Noon

Diary of a Country Priest (1950) ★★★ Claude Laydu, Jean Riveyre. A devout but sickly young priest experiences spiritual anguish as he ministers to his first congregation. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Wed. 3 p.m. BET Thur. Noon

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Mon. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:50 a.m.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis. A 20th-century San Francisco doctor rediscovers his ability to communicate with animals. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sun. 7 a.m. HBO Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ Omar Sharif, Julie Christie. The Russian Revolution forms the backdrop for this tale of a sensitive Russian physician who is torn between his loyal, long-suffering wife and the great love of his life. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 1:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 1 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Un perro desea descubrir el propósito de su vida al enseñar a reír y amar a seres humanos a lo largo de varias vidas. (PG) 2 hrs. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Thur. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Donde el círculo termina (1956) Sara Montiel, Raúl Ramírez. Los dos integrantes de un matrimonio tienen amantes y ella asesina al suyo cuando descubre que la engaña con la amante de su esposo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Dos Mundos y un Amor (1954) Pedro Armendáriz, José María Linares. Una pianista está de paso en México y visita una tumba llevando flores, un joven le reclama que allí yace su madre. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wilson. To save an endangered species, a veterinarian who can talk to animals must reintroduce a performing bear to the wild. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Thur. 9:11 a.m.

Dredd (2012) ★★ Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby. In a violent, futuristic metropolis, a law-enforcement officer and his rookie trainee become caught up in a high-stakes conflict with a vicious prostitute-turned-drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Driveways (2019) Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye. A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sun. 3:21 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3:30 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Edge (1997) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin. A plane crash strands rivals in the Alaskan wilderness, where they contend with nature and a vicious kodiak bear. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sat. 10:35 p.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 12:45 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:50 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche. A Hungarian count’s fling with a British newlywed leads to tragedy in World War II North Africa. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Eskimo (1933) ★★ Peter Freuchen, W. S. Van Dyke. An Eskimo harpoons a trading-ship captain; a Mountie investigates. The cast is mostly native. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 11 a.m. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A truck driver woos a country singer and fights bare-knuckle brawls egged on by his orangutan. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. REELZ Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 4:05 p.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Advertisement

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:10 p.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Wed. 9:20 a.m.

F

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Michelle Pfeiffer. Two piano-playing brothers hire an attractive singer to spice up their failing cocktail lounge act. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri. 12:31 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. USA Sat. 9 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. USA Sat. 11:56 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 6:54 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:31 p.m.

Advertisement

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 1:40 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 2:55 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Father of the Bride (1950) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor. An overwhelmed patriarch sums up his daughter’s wedding, from engagement to reception. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:20 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:28 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E! Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:02 a.m. E! Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Finding Neverland (2004) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet. Writer J.M. Barrie befriends a widow and her four sons who inspire him to create the character Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 7:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Finian’s Rainbow (1968) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Petula Clark. An Irishman and his daughter steal a leprechaun’s pot of gold. (G) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Fit for a Prince (2021) Natalie Hall, Jonathan Keltz. Sparks fly when a seamstress tries to impress a prince by designing dresses for a charity ball. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson. With help from a mysterious young man, a desperate teenager tries to find her younger brother as a series of deadly alien attacks decimate the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Fleshpot on 42nd Street (1973) Laura Cannon, Neil Flanagan. A hooker searches for love and acceptance in Times Square. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Flight of the Doves (1971) ★★ Ron Moody, Jack Wild. A greedy uncle chases brother-and-sister heirs from England to their grandmother in Ireland. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria. In the 1920s, the Mexican government’s attempt to secularize the country sparks a rebellion known as the Cristero War. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:51 a.m.

Advertisement

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Mon. 7:57 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:05 a.m.

For Love or Money (1993) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Gabrielle Anwar. A Manhattan hotel concierge woos the mistress of an investor he needs for a big business deal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sat. 10:17 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Thur. 3:25 p.m.

Frances Ha (2012) ★★★ Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner. Frances goes from apartment to apartment in Brooklyn as she looks for a job and a stable partner. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Freshman (1990) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Matthew Broderick. A first-year New York film student meets a Godfather look-alike and becomes his errand boy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 1:20 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:46 a.m.

Advertisement

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Mon. 3:25 p.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 12:54 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:55 a.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:37 p.m.

The Garden Murder Case (1936) ★★ Edmund Lowe, Virginia Bruce. When Floyd Garden tells his mistress, Madge, that he will die in a steeplechase horse race -- and then does -- suicide is suspected. Suspicious, detective Philo Vance investigates, questioning all those at the house of millionaire Edgar Lowe Hammle. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Advertisement

Garden State (2004) ★★★ Zach Braff, Ian Holm. An emotionally numb actor finds a soulmate in a quirky young woman after he returns to New Jersey for his mother’s funeral. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 8:37 a.m.

The Gay Diplomat (1931) ★ Ivan Lebedeff, Genevieve Tobin. A Russian captain frequents drawing rooms of World War I Bucharest to find a female spy. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

General Commander (2019) Steven Seagal, Sonia Couling. A CIA operative exacts revenge against the mob boss who killed a member of his team. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 5:10 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Mon. 11 p.m. TNT Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghost in the Machine (1993) ★★ Karen Allen, Chris Mulkey. The soul of a killer travels via electrical wires to prey on people in a single mother’s address book. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:12 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Thur. 4:01 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 6:45 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 4:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Girl in the Basement (2018) Stefanie Scott, Judd Nelson. The horrific story of Sara, a vibrant teen girl who was looking forward to her 18th birthday so she could move away from her controlling father, Don. Her world becomes extremely dark when her father imprisons her in the basement of their home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Glass Slipper (1955) ★★★ Leslie Caron, Michael Wilding. Mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters, scullery maid Ella finally meets her prince. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:28 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:32 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m.

Godsend (2004) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos. A scientist clones a couple’s dead son, but the boy behaves strangely after his eighth birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:22 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8:37 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Cindy Busby, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Mon. 1 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Tues. 3:06 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:38 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:38 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:56 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sun. 11:50 a.m. HBO Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Tues. Noon

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Good Lie (2014) ★★★ Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Oceng. An employment counselor dedicates her life to helping a group of Sudanese orphans find jobs and adjust to their new lives in America. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:10 p.m.

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 12:22 p.m.

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

A Good Year (2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 5:10 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Mon. 4 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

Great Expectations (1974) ★★★ Michael York, Sarah Miles. Dickens’ orphan Pip goes to London to become a gentleman, thanks to an anonymous benefactor, and loves a pampered miss. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:57 a.m.

The Great Gatsby (1974) ★★★ Robert Redford, Mia Farrow. A shady millionaire pines for another man’s wife amid the lavish parties and opulent mansions of 1920s Long Island. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:42 a.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sat. 1:26 a.m. FX Sat. 3:26 a.m.

Advertisement

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 3:35 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. Noon

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Guess Who (2005) ★★ Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher. The sarcastic patriarch of a black family freely expresses his opinion of his daughter’s white boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

Guru, the Mad Monk (1970) Neil Flanagan, Jaqueline Webb. A prison colony chaplain exploits his position to gain power through murder and grave robbing. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

A Guy Thing (2003) ★ Jason Lee, Julia Stiles. After his bachelor party, a man wakes up in bed with his fiancee’s cousin, a dancer at the bash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Mon. 2:35 a.m. Starz Mon. 10:19 a.m. Starz Tues. 12:08 p.m.

H

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Hard Target (1993) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lance Henriksen. La barrera entre cazador y presa se deshace cuando un marino decide combatir a un grupo que caza humanos por deporte. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. E! Sun. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Sat. 6:23 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. USA Sat. 9:37 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. USA Sat. 2:53 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. E! Sun. 9:25 a.m. E! Sun. 9:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Harvest Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Hearts of Spring (2016) Lisa Whelchel, Michael Shanks. A famous blogger falls for a single father, not realizing that he is the same reader who criticized her advice online. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Hearts of the West (1975) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Andy Griffith. A naive young man goes to Hollywood to write pulp Westerns and becomes the hero of a string of class B horse operas. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. Noon

Hearts of Winter (2020) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Heat (1995) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robert De Niro. A wily bank robber planning retirement leaves scant clues for a Los Angeles detective with family problems. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 10:26 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:18 p.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sat. 5:18 p.m.

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) ★★★ Sally Field, Max Greenfield. With help from her best friend’s granddaughter, a smitten woman concocts schemes to get the attention of a younger co-worker in her office. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 9 a.m.

Here Comes Trouble (1948) ★ William Tracy, Joe Sawyer. A blundering rookie reporter runs into some unexpected difficulty when he is assigned to cover the police beat. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Hereditary (2018) ★★★ Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Advertisement

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 7 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 5:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 9:56 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Holy Rollers (2010) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Bartha. A Jewish youth risks being ostracized from his religious community when he becomes a drug mule for his best friend’s older brother. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:18 a.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sat. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Hoodlum (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Tim Roth. Mobster Ellsworth Bumpy Johnson vies with rival Dutch Schultz for control of illegal gambling in 1930s Harlem. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. IFC Sun. 10:15 a.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:19 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:07 p.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:21 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Hotel Rwanda (2004) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Sophie Okonedo. Paul Rusesabagina saves more than 1,200 Tutsi refugees from genocide by hiding them at his posh hotel in Rwanda’s capital city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m. FX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

A House on Fire (2021) Stephanie March, Shaun Benson. Brilliant doctor and mother Deborah Green had the epitome of a picture-perfect life with two children, an adoring husband and a beautiful house in an opulent neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

The Houston Story (1956) ★★ Gene Barry, Barbara Hale. Having discovered a way to steal huge amounts of fuel, oil worker Frank Duncan links up with mobster Paul Atlas in the hope that they can sell the oil without arousing suspicion. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Wed. Noon

Advertisement

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

How to Build a Girl (2019) Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen. A smart and ambitious teen reinvents herself as a music critic. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera. Animated. When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world to finally discover their true destinies as dragon and rider. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 3:30 p.m. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:20 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

I

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Sat. 6:45 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:40 a.m.

Advertisement

I Think I Love My Wife (2007) ★★ Chris Rock, Kerry Washington. Attraction to a free-spirited woman causes a man to question the happiness he feels with his wife and family. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:25 p.m.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) ★★ Keenen Ivory Wayans, Bernie Casey. A veteran, his idol and other ghetto good guys battle a white mobster called Mr. Big. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Ice Station Zebra (1968) ★★ Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. submarine commander races Russians to a North Pole weather station to recover a Soviet spy satellite. (G) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Idlewild (2006) ★★★ André Benjamin, Antwan A. Patton. In a 1930s speakeasy, a piano player and his fellow performer try to keep their establishment out of hoodlums’ hands. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:38 p.m.

Il bidone (1955) ★★ Broderick Crawford, Richard Basehart. Tired of impersonating priests, three small-time swindlers go their separate ways. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

In Good Company (2004) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace. Demoted from his corporate job, a man learns his new, younger replacement is also dating his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6 a.m.

In My Father’s House (2015) Che ``Rhymefest’’ Smith. Rapper Che Rhymefest Smith reunites with his homeless father after 25 years. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Advertisement

In the Bedroom (2001) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson. A tragedy involving a doctor, his wife and their college-age son reveals the chasm in the relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:14 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:49 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sun. 8 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 a.m. Encore Thur. 7 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 2:22 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ Alexander Siddig, Joshua Jackson. Adib Abdel Kareem desperately searches for his daughter in the chaotic Middle East. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 9:48 a.m.

Advertisement

Inside the Rain (2019) Aaron Fisher, Ellen Toland. Facing expulsion from college over a misunderstanding, a bipolar student and a moonlighting porn actress, hatch a scheme to prove his innocence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Fri. 10 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Sat. 3 p.m. MTV Sat. 10 p.m.

Irene (1940) ★★ Anna Neagle, Ray Milland. A wealthy and charming playboy meets a dress model at a party, and has no idea she works for his dress shop. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Iron Jawed Angels (2004) ★★ Hilary Swank, Frances O’Connor. Activists Alice Paul and Lucy Burns take the women’s suffrage movement by storm. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 1:40 p.m.

The Iron Petticoat (1956) ★★ Bob Hope, Katharine Hepburn. A United States officer attempts to brainwash a Soviet pilot who defected because she was passed over for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Irresistible (2020) ★★ Steve Carell, Rose Byrne. A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 4:15 a.m. HBO Tues. 7:15 p.m.

J

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. La CIA recluta a Chan Ka Kui, un policía de Hong Kong experto en artes marciales, para recuperar un misil nuclear que ha robado la mafia rusa. Chan debe investigar a Natasha, de quien sospechan que está facilitando que un terrorista obtenga el misil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:08 a.m.

Advertisement

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (2018) Jane Fonda, Tom Hayden. A look at the life, work, activism and controversies of actress and fitness tycoon Jane Fonda. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:03 p.m. Syfy Sun. 3 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Jennifer 8 (1992) ★★ Andy Garcia, Uma Thurman. An ex-Los Angeles detective turns small-town policeman and falls for a blind woman vulnerable to a killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:55 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed. 1 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Jewel Robbery (1932) ★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. Baroness Teri von Horhenfels deals with the tedium of her aristocratic life with a long line of lovers until she gets a much-needed dose of excitement when she becomes the target of a charismatic thief. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:48 p.m.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995) ★ Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren. Corporate thugs chase a guy carrying classified data in his computer-chip brain in the year 2021. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:19 p.m.

Julie (1956) ★★ Doris Day, Louis Jourdan. A stewardess runs for her life once she realizes her second husband killed her first. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 1:56 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 4:56 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in New York, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Kickboxer III: The Art of War (1992) ★ Sasha Mitchell, Dennis Chan. Un campeón de kickboxing entra en el hampa de Río de Janeiro para salvar a una mujer de tratantes de blancas. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 11:05 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:46 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:58 p.m.

The King of Staten Island (2020) ★★★ Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei. An aimless slacker dreams of becoming a tattoo artist while living with his mother and hanging out with his friends in Staten Island, N.Y. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m.

King Solomon’s Mines (1937) ★★★ Paul Robeson, Cedric Hardwicke. A noble singing native takes a white hunter into darkest Africa on a search for biblical treasure. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Knife Fight (2012) ★ Rob Lowe, Jamie Chung. When his usual methods prove ineffectual, a political strategist takes a gamble on a new client to prove that sometimes dirty battles have to be fought cleanly. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:30 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Krisha (2015) ★★★ Krisha Fairchild, Robyn Fairchild. Tensions rise at a Thanksgiving gathering when a troubled woman reunites with the extended family that she abandoned years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 1:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animated. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Po must train a village of clumsy pandas to help him defeat a supernatural warrior who becomes stronger with each battle. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

L.A. Confidential (1997) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe. Policemen become immersed in corruption, scandal, politics and prostitution in 1950s Hollywood. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Tues. 6:40 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:28 a.m.

The Lady Refuses (1931) ★ Betty Compson, Gilbert Emery. A rich man hires a woman to rescue his son from a gold digger. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lake House (2006) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock. A lonely doctor and a frustrated architect begin exchanging letters, then discover that they are living two years apart. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Sun. 1:12 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:51 a.m.

Lakeview Terrace (2008) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Patrick Wilson. A police officer, the self-proclaimed watchdog of his neighborhood, becomes increasingly hostile toward the interracial couple next door. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Thur. 3:15 p.m. Syfy Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sat. 7:16 p.m.

Lassie Come Home (1943) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Donald Crisp. An English boy’s collie finds her way back home from Scotland after his father sells her to a duke. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:35 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:19 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:35 p.m.

The Last Flight (1931) ★★ Richard Barthelmess, Johnny Mack Brown. American pilots surround a single woman in Paris after World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Late Spring (1949) ★★★★ Setsuko Hara, Chishû Ryû. A widowed professor fakes an impending marriage to spur his adult daughter to get on with her life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Lawless (2012) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy. A sadistic Chicago lawman comes to 1931 Virginia to shut down the Bondurant brothers’ bootlegging business. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 1 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:35 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:01 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:01 a.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Leprechaun (1993) ★★ Warwick Davis, Jennifer Aniston. An Irish fairy escapes from a crate and goes on a gory quest for his 100 stolen gold coins. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:55 p.m.

Leprechaun 4 in Space (1996) ★ Warwick Davis, Rebekah Carlton. An evil leprechaun holds an alien princess hostage so he can marry her and rule the universe. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:57 p.m.

Advertisement

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000) ★ Warwick Davis, Ice-T. An evil leprechaun and a powerful producer pursue three rap artists who stole a magic flute. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m. Syfy Wed. 11:55 a.m.

Leprechaun Returns (2018) Taylor Spreitler, Mark Holton. Sorority sisters unwittingly awaken a depraved leprechaun who decides to teach them a lesson in murder. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:52 a.m.

Leprechaun 3 (1995) ★ Warwick Davis, John Gatins. The diminutive demon meets his match when a college student becomes contaminated with leprechaun blood. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:59 p.m.

Leprechaun 2 (1994) ★ Warwick Davis, Charlie Heath. A malevolent leprechaun seeks to fulfill a 1,000-year-old curse by enslaving an alluring Californian. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:59 a.m.

Advertisement

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003) ★ Warwick Davis, Tangi Miller. A young woman and her friends incur the wrath of an evil leprechaun who will stop at nothing to protect his gold. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Wed. 9:54 a.m.

Leprechaun: Origins (2014) Dylan ``Hornswoggle’’ Postl, Stephanie Bennett. While backpacking through Ireland, two couples discover that one of the country’s most-famous legends is terrifyingly real. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 6 a.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

La Leyenda del Reverendo (2010) Julio Aldama Jr., Alfredo Gutiérrez. Un sacerdote pasa por un pueblo, conoce a una hermosa mujer que es víctima de los abusos de unos bandoleros del viejo oeste, asume la defensa de la muchacha y lo arriesga todo. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Life of Pi (2012) ★★★ Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan. After the freighter they’re on sinks in a storm, a teenager and a Bengal tiger wind up on a small lifeboat and must learn to trust each other to survive. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 2 p.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Wed. 5:23 a.m.

Little Nellie Kelly (1940) ★★ Judy Garland, George Murphy. A New York policeman approves of his daughter’s suitor; her grandfather does not. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Sun. 7 p.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sun. 8:21 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 58 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Lord of War (2005) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto. A relentless Interpol agent tracks an arms dealer trying to stay one step ahead of his business rivals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sun. 7:11 a.m. BBC America Sun. 3:13 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lost Patrol (1934) ★★★ Victor McLaglen, Boris Karloff. Unseen Arab snipers hunt World War I British cavalrymen in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Love at First Bark (2017) Jana Kramer, Kevin McGarry. A single woman with a new, out of control German shepherd turns to a handsome dog trainer for help. As they make progress with the dog, she realizes she may be developing feelings for the trainer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Love by Chance (2016) Beau Garrett, Benjamin Ayres. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 7 p.m.

Love Me or Leave Me (1955) ★★★ Doris Day, James Cagney. A 1920s Chicago mobster bullies singer Ruth Etting to Broadway and Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3 p.m.

Love Under the Stars (2015) Ashley Newbrough, Wes Brown. With help from a young girl and a widower, a 30-something woman finally grow ups and takes on the real world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Lovelace (2013) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard. After the release of Deep Throat in 1972, porn star Linda Lovelace becomes an international sensation and spokeswoman for sexual freedom and hedonism; six years later, she presents a darker side to her story. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:03 a.m.

Lowriders (2016) ★★ Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi. A teenage graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his older brother win an upcoming competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Lucky Grandma (2019) Christine Chang, Wayne Chang. In New York City’s Chinatown, a Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:48 p.m.

Advertisement

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Machinist (2004) ★★★ Christian Bale, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Cryptic notes and encounters with a mysterious stranger torment a drill-press operator who has not slept in a year. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Made in Italy (2020) Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle. A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:30 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:01 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m.

Make Up (2019) Molly Windsor, Joseph Quinn. A teen makes an unsettling discovery about her boyfriend that lures her into a spiral of obsession. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Man About Town (2006) ★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Romijn. A Hollywood agent struggles with his career and his wife, and encounters a woman seeking revenge against his workplace. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 10:32 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:07 a.m.

Advertisement

Man in the Wilderness (1971) ★★★ Richard Harris, John Huston. Left for dead by his expedition leader, a mauled frontier scout survives and seeks revenge. (GP) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 2:55 p.m. HBO Thur. 10 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) ★★★★ James Stewart, Doris Day. Plotters kidnap a U.S. couple’s son to hide an assassination at Royal Albert Hall. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Starz Sun. 11:16 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:53 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:33 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:56 p.m.

Mandalay (1934) ★★ Kay Francis, Ricardo Cortez. A gunrunner’s girlfriend meets a drunken doctor in a Rangoon bar, where she sings. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 7:45 p.m.

Manhatta (1921) Silent. Manhattan in the early 20th century; sunsets, skyscrapers and ferries. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Marnie (1964) ★★★ Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery. A man struggles to break the thieving habits of his kleptomaniac wife and restore harmony to their marriage. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Before I Say Goodbye (2003) ★★ Sean Young, Peter DeLuise. A savvy businesswoman enlists the aid of two detectives and a psychic to uncover the truth behind her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Haven’t We Met Before? (2002) ★★ Anthony Lemke, Page Fletcher. Believing a law student killed him in a previous life, a man in a mental institution seeks revenge. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Master (2012) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Troubled and uncertain of his future, a World War II veteran falls under the spell of a religious movement and its charismatic leader. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Masterminds (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson. An armored-car driver helps a flirty co-worker and her friends pull off a heist, then finds himself holding the bag after they double-cross him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Fri. 10 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

Max Steel (2016) ★ Ben Winchell, Maria Bello. A teen who generates energy combines together with a techno-organic extraterrestrial to become the superhero Max Steel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:55 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Me, Myself and Irene (2000) ★ Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger. Nice-guy Charlie and aggressive Hank, the two personalities of a Rhode Island state trooper, fight over the same woman. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Men at Work (1990) ★★ Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez. Two goofy garbagemen find a politician’s corpse in a can, and a toxic-waste scheme behind it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sat. Noon

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 12:38 p.m.

Message in a Bottle (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Robin Wright Penn. A woman learns that the author of a romantic note that washed ashore is a shipbuilder whose wife died young and tragically. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. POP Sat. 6 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Thur. 11:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Michael Collins (1996) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn. An Irish freedom fighter engineers the assassinations of British officials following the failed Easter Rising of 1916. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Midnight Lace (1960) ★★★ Doris Day, Rex Harrison. Scotland Yard suspects a woman’s problem is not a crank caller but rather a busy husband. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) ★★★★ James Cagney, Mickey Rooney. Shakespeare’s Puck and forest fairies prompt a triple mortal wedding, with entertainment by Bottom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Miles Ahead (2016) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor. In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis tries to recover his new session tape from music producers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sat. 1:21 a.m.

Advertisement

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:46 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Sat. 5:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:51 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. El equipo enfrenta al Sindicato, una peligrosa corporación de agentes especiales muy preparados, y dispuestos a todo para establecer un nuevo orden mundial. Ethan regresa a la acción, acompañado de la enigmática agente doble británica Ilsa Faust. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Mojave (2015) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund. A down-and-out artist has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter in the desert, leading to terrifying consequences when the deadly stranger follows his unsuspecting victim home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Momentum Generation (2018) Thomas DeLonge, Shane Dorian. In the 1990s, teenagers from Hawaii become professional surfers and rise to stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 11:55 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker, retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

More Than a Miracle (1967) ★★★ Sophia Loren, Omar Sharif. A 17th-century Spanish prince falls for a peasant instead of one of his mother’s seven princesses. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:01 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:55 a.m.

Mouse Hunt (1997) ★★ Nathan Lane, Lee Evans. Brothers inherit a dilapidated mansion inhabited by a resourceful rodent that refuses to leave. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:35 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Baseball (1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 10 a.m.

Mrs. Parkington (1944) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. The matriarch of a family facing ruin recalls how she and her husband built an American empire. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) ★★★ Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof. In Sicily, one couple engages in a merry war of words, while another falls prey to a malicious schemer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:04 a.m.

My All American (2015) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Finn Wittrock. In the late 1960s, Texas Longhorns football player Freddie Steinmark utilizes his indomitable spirit and courage to battle adversity. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 (2019) Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby. A young, ambitious wedding planner partners with Olivia to plan the perfect wedding. What she doesn’t know is the groom’s best man is none other than her ex-boyfriend, who she hasn’t spoken to in five years. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

My Favorite Brunette (1947) ★★★ Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamour. A baby photographer plays private eye to help a woman find her uncle, kidnapped by a master criminal. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

N

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Nanook of the North (1922) ★★★★ Nanook, Nyla. Silent. An Inuit and his family visit a trading post, spear fish, catch a walrus, and build an igloo. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Nate and Hayes (1983) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Michael O’Keefe. A swashbuckler recalls from prison how he and a missionary rescued a damsel from pirates. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:20 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sun. 2:05 p.m.

National Velvet (1944) ★★★★ Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor. An English girl’s dream of racing her horse in the Grand National thunders to reality with the help of a former jockey. (G) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Night Holds Terror (1955) ★★ Jack Kelly, John Cassavetes. Three hitchhikers hold a factory worker and his family for ransom after they determine his father is very wealthy. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Night of the Wild (2015) Rob Morrow, Kelly Rutherford. Dogs go on a deadly rampage after a large meteor strikes a quiet town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Night Passage (1957) ★★ James Stewart, Audie Murphy. A former railroad man guards a payroll shipment, and his younger brother’s gang robs it. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

No One Would Tell (2018) Shannen Doherty, Matreya Scarrwener. Laura Collins, a single mom to daughter Sarah, is thrilled when Sarah begins dating the popular and charismatic Rob Tennison. It soon becomes clear that Rob has a darker, possessive side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (2016) ★★★ Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi. A financial schemer finds himself in the middle of an international scandal after he becomes a political adviser to the new prime minister of Israel. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 10:32 p.m.

El Norte (1983) ★★★ Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez, David Villalpando. A Guatemalan brother and sister make their way through Mexico to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:17 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 11 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:30 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Thur. 9:25 p.m. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Oculus (2013) ★★ Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites. Adult siblings make plans to destroy an antique mirror and the malevolent force within it that caused the deaths of their parents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 9:58 a.m.

Advertisement

Odd Man Out (1947) ★★★ James Mason, Robert Newton. Belfast police conduct a door-to-door manhunt for an IRA gunman wounded in a daring robbery. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Showtime Sat. 10 a.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

The Old Maid (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins. Her suitor’s Civil War death forces an unwed mother to let her married cousin raise her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 12:37 p.m.

On Borrowed Time (1939) ★★★ Lionel Barrymore, Cedric Hardwicke. An old-timer postpones Death by trapping its messenger, Mr. Brink, in an apple tree. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m. Showtime Mon. 10:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

On With the Show (1929) ★★ Betty Compson, Sally O’Neil. The producer is broke, the box office has been robbed, and the coat-room girl bumps the star of the show. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn (2013) ★★ Armand Assante, William DeMeo. Newly released from prison, a man scoffs at the chance to earn an honest living in his father’s construction business; instead he returns to a life of crime. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Encore Wed. 7:51 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:07 p.m. Encore Sun. 12:36 p.m.

Advertisement

One More Time (2015) ★★ Christopher Walken, Amber Heard. A struggling musician reconnects with her wealthy father, an aging singer who’s looking to make a comeback. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 2:51 a.m.

Open Marriage (2017) Tilky Jones, Nikki Leigh. A couple agree to an open relationship with their friends but are ill-prepared for the jealousy, heartbreak and betrayal that soon follow. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Operation: Endgame (2010) ★★ Joe Anderson, Rob Corddry. After a rogue agent kills their boss, rival spies kill one another on sight while searching for an escape route from their underground headquarters. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:05 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

P

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. History Wed. 8:11 a.m.

Advertisement

Pancho el Sancho (1988) Alberto Rojas, Maribel Fernández. Las aventuras de un mujeriego, quien es el rey de las conquistas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Wed. 3:57 a.m.

Para siempre, amor mío (1954) Jorge Mistral, Rosario Granados. Cansado de la rutina del matrimonio, Juan Carlos huye a España con el pretexto de viajar por negocios, pero en el país ibérico encuentra el amor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 9:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:25 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Pecado original (1991) Rodolfo de Anda, Janet Mass. Dos agentes de policía buscan a dos agresores en una clínica para hombres que tienen problemas con mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 6:13 a.m.

The Pianist (2002) ★★★ Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann. Polish Jew Wladyslaw Szpilman survives five years in the Nazi-controlled Warsaw ghetto during World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Sat. 12:06 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Mon. 1:41 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:32 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Playing Cupid (2021) Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez. A girl sets her single father up with her teacher after starting a matchmaking business for a school project. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ Dan Monahan, Chuck Mitchell. A teen and his buddies spy on girls and get even with the owner of a raunchy bar in 1950s Florida. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:57 p.m.

Advertisement

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Priceless (2016) ★★ Joel Smallbone, David Koechner. A troubled widower tries to save two young Mexican sisters after he discovers them in the back of the truck that he’s driving cross-country for a one-time payment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:10 a.m.

The Prince and Me (2004) ★★ Julia Stiles, Luke Mably. A premedical student falls in love with a Danish prince who keeps his identity a secret. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Project X (1987) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Helen Hunt. An Air Force pilot rescues smart chimps from lab experiments at a strategic-weapons research center. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:42 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:42 a.m.

Proof of Life (2000) ★★ Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe. A woman enlists a hostage negotiator to lead mercenaries to rescue her kidnapped husband from South American guerrillas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

À Propos de Nice (1933) Silent. A satirical portrait of the town in the French Riviera. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 1 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Sat. 9:56 p.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Pure Feud (1934) Edgar Bergen, Charlie McCarthy. Two siblings on vacation find themselves in the middle of an odd family feud. (NR) 15 mins. TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Thur. 1 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:15 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Quest (1996) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Roger Moore. Un criminal secuestrado enfrenta a ladrones, piratas y expertos en artes marciales, durante su odisea en los años 20. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 a.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

¿Quién mató al abuelo? (1972) Amparo Rivelles, Enrique Rambal. Un hombre muere de un ataque de corazón y su esposa esconde el cadáver para poder seguir cobrando la pensión. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Quiet Man (1952) ★★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. An Irish-born boxer returns to his homeland to reclaim his family’s farm and begins a turbulent romance with a beautiful spitfire. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Radio Rebel (2012) Debby Ryan, Sarena Parmar. Two worlds collide when a shy teenager develops an alter ego that becomes popular on the radio. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Rafiki (2018) Samantha Mugatsia, Sheila Munyiva. When love blossoms between Kena and Ziki, the two girls agonize when they must choose between happiness and safety. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 2:35 p.m. TMC Tues. 5:35 a.m.

Ragin’ Cajun Redneck Gators (2013) Jordan Hinson, Victor Webster. After toxic moonshine turns alligators into gigantic, mutated monsters, two rival swamp families have to find a way to work together to save their kin. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 9:35 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 5:20 a.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 1 a.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:45 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:08 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:20 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Thur. 1 a.m.

Relic (2020) Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin. A woman links her mother’s increasingly volatile behavior to an evil presence at their family’s decaying country home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

The Rental (2020) ★★ Dan Stevens, Alison Brie. Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:20 a.m. Showtime Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Resistance (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris. Before he becomes world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Sun. 6:45 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Robin and Marian (1976) ★★★ Sean Connery, Audrey Hepburn. Aging Robin Hood returns from war and finds Maid Marian in a nunnery and the sheriff of Nottingham in charge. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Tues. 7:34 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

RoboCop 2 (1990) ★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman and his female partner oppose the mayor and a drug magnate in Old Detroit. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 10:05 a.m.

The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Warren Beatty. An aging actress, upset by suggestions that she is too old for her role in a play, travels to Rome, where she begins a steamy affair with a young Italian gigolo. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Thur. 2:50 a.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Tues. 5 a.m.

Run With the Hunted (2020) Sam Quartin, Michael Pitt. After landing a job with a curmudgeonly private investigator, a woman becomes determined to track down the boy who saved her life as a child and then disappeared. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Mon. 1 p.m. MTV Mon. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Mon. 5 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Mon. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words (2019) Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses the challenges she faced to make it all the way to the Supreme Court. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 6:24 a.m. Starz Mon. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:21 a.m.

Advertisement

Ryan’s Daughter (1970) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Sarah Miles. A teacher’s wife has an affair with a British soldier in 1916 Northern Ireland. (R) 3 hrs. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

A sablazo limpio (1958) Viruta, Lucho Gatica. Un representante real va a un pueblo para ver al gobernador y se enamora de su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m. EPIX Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Saint (1997) ★★ Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue. Master-of-disguises Simon Templar falls for a U.S. scientist whose cold-fusion formula he must steal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

The Sandman (2017) Haylie Duff, Tobin Bell. A monster from a little girl’s nightmares comes to life and attacks anyone who would harm her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:05 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Scary Movie 2 (2001) ★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Wed. 5 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 p.m.

The Sea of Trees (2015) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Ken Watanabe. After traveling to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher meets a mysterious stranger who takes him on a life-changing journey of love, discovery and redemption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Second Chances (2013) Alison Sweeney, Greg Vaughan. Two children try to play matchmaker for their widowed mother and an injured firefighter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Secret Window (2004) ★★ Johnny Depp, John Turturro. Mysterious events plague a troubled author after a menacing stranger accuses him of plagiarism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

Sergeant Murphy (1938) ★ Ronald Reagan, Mary Maguire. An Army private proves his horse is fit for service and wins his colonel’s daughter. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

The Sessions (2012) ★★★ John Hawkes, Helen Hunt. Confined to an iron lung, writer Mark O’Brien consults a sex therapist to lose his virginity. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:24 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. TBS Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Mon. 4:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:53 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:23 a.m.

Shark Night (2011) ★ Sara Paxton, Dustin Milligan. A weekend of fun turns into a blood-soaked nightmare when college students discover they are stranded amid a school of hungry sharks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 10:45 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Sharpshooter (2007) ★★ James Remar, Mario Van Peebles. En su última misión, un francotirador debe detener a un terrorista que planea vender material nuclear. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

She Hate Me (2004) ★★ Anthony Mackie, Kerry Washington. Fired from his corporate job, a man agrees to impregnate his ex-fiancee and a slew of lesbians for money. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Fri. 2:28 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sun. 4 p.m.

Shine a Light (2008) ★★★ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese documents a 2006 Rolling Stones concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre, featuring guest appearances by Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White III. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Show of Shows (1929) ★★ Frank Fay, John Barrymore. The Warner Bros. revue, with master of ceremonies, begins with 192 dancing girls on a huge staircase. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Wed. 8 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Silver City (2004) ★★ Danny Huston, Maria Bello. A campaign manager hires a private detective after a Colorado gubernatorial candidate finds a dead body while fishing. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence. An unexpected bond begins to form between a man trying to rebuild his life and a young woman promising to help him reunite with his estranged wife. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 10:10 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:36 a.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Smoked Hams (1934) Daphne Pollard, Shemp Howard. When a vaudeville team convinces an agent to book its new act, it misfires. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:27 p.m.

Advertisement

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:45 a.m. BBC America Mon. 1:47 a.m. AMC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Snow Birds (1932) Narrated by Pete Smith. Sports enthusiasts enjoy tobogganing and ski jumping. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Son of a Gun (2015) Brenton Thwaites, Ewan McGregor. JR, a teenage criminal, is locked up for a minor crime and forced to adapt to the harsh realities of prison life. Brendan Lynch, one of Australia’s most notorious criminals, offers JR protection, but it comes with a price. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Advertisement

La sonrisa de los pobres (1964) Julio Alemán, Patricia Conde. Un mecánico se casa con una joven y ambos pierden el empleo, pero la felicidad vuelve cuando saben que esperan un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Southside With You (2016) ★★★ Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers. Future U.S. President Barack Obama and lawyer Michelle Robinson go on a fateful first date in the summer of 1989. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:05 p.m. Showtime Mon. 12:35 p.m. Showtime Mon. 9 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sun. 6:54 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Tues. 6 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:36 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Tues. 10:16 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:53 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Tues. 8:05 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:41 p.m.

Advertisement

Spies in Disguise (2019) ★★★ Voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland. Animated. Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 7:08 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Spontaneous (2020) ★★★ Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:15 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Springtime in the Netherlands (1951) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. One of Holland’s primary industries is growing and exporting tulips. (NR) TCM Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Advertisement

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. A sax player, a party girl, a writer and other aimless friends drift after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 2:38 p.m.

Stagecoach (1939) ★★★★ John Wayne, Claire Trevor. An outlaw, a prostitute, a drunken doctor and assorted others go through Indian country. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Stalked by My Husband’s Ex (2020) Alex McKenna, Juliana Dever. Strange events plague a woman when she becomes engaged to a man with a 10-year-old daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 4:47 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sun. 1:29 p.m.

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Sat. 3:05 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:12 p.m.

The Steel Fist (1952) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Kristine Miller. A Soviet student escapes the terrorism of an Eastern bloc nation with the help of the underground movement. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. POP Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Street Girl (1929) ★★ Betty Compson, John Harron. A jazz quartet befriends a poor violinist, and she puts them in the money as their manager. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 6:15 p.m. TNT Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Hilarie Burton, Victor Webster. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

Summerland (2020) Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A reclusive Englishwoman opens her heart to a young evacuee as World War II rages across the channel. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Wed. 12:14 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:27 a.m.

Advertisement

Supervized (2019) Tom Berenger, Beau Bridges. Four former international superheroes are trying to adjust to retirement at a nursing home -- minus their once-powerful abilities. Ex-hero Ray soon finds himself battling not only his enemies, but also the stigma and restrictions of old age. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:10 a.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:25 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Swing Time (1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Gambler/dancer Lucky falls for dance teacher Penny while engaged to Margaret. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) ★★ Topher Grace, Anna Faris. A directionless college grad sees a chance to win the girl of his dreams when she invites him to a huge end-of-summer party. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 3 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Sun. 6:47 a.m. Starz Sun. 3:42 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:07 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. A&E Sat. 6 p.m.

Tales From the Hood 3 (2020) Tony Todd, Lynn Whitfield. William, a lumbering man in his 50s, tries to outrun an unseen evil with 6-year-old girl Brooklyn, who tells him four different moralistic and horrific stories to keep her mind off the impending danger. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Tarzan, the Ape Man (1959) ★ Denny Miller, Joanna Barnes. An English colonel’s daughter meets a lord of the jungle who makes her his mate. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sat. 6:47 a.m.

Temple Grandin (2010) ★★★ Claire Danes, Catherine O’Hara. The scientist becomes an advocate for autistics and the humane treatment of livestock. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 8:30 a.m. HBO Thur. 4:40 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:21 a.m.

The Terminal (2004) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Unauthorized to enter the United States, an Eastern European befriends a flight attendant while living in a New York airport. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Terminator Salvation (2009) ★★ Christian Bale, Sam Worthington. As the machines prepare for a final attack, John Connor and a mysterious stranger delve into the heart of Skynet and uncover a terrible secret involving the annihilation of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:05 p.m.

They Found Hell (2015) Chris Schellenger, Katy Reece. After accidentally opening a portal to another dimension, college students find themselves trapped and hunted by the denizens of hell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:03 a.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Visiting postwar Vienna, a writer of pulp Westerns probes the suspicious death of an old friend. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 1:30 p.m. HBO Tues. 8:25 a.m. HBO Sat. Noon

This Changes Everything (2018) Geena Davis, Meryl Streep. Geena Davis, Meryl Streep, Rashida Jones, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Oh, Jessica Chastain, Tiffany Haddish and other top actresses discuss gender discrimination in the media and entertainment industry. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 9:32 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:36 a.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ Chevy Chase, Steve Martin. Three silent-film cowboys come to Mexico to perform but instead are expected to save a town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Three Faces East (1930) ★★ Constance Bennett, Erich von Stroheim. A British spy learns that the leader of a German espionage ring is working as a butler in London. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Wed. 9 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur. 1:53 a.m.

Advertisement

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:40 a.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Fri. 2:28 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Wed. 7:14 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:42 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:40 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:53 a.m.

Today We Live (1933) ★★ Joan Crawford, Gary Cooper. An English aristocrat follows her torpedo-boating brother, his buddy and a U.S. pilot in World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 4:28 a.m.

Tom Thumb (1958) ★★★ Russ Tamblyn, Alan Young. A forest queen rewards a woodcutter and his wife with a son just shy of six inches high. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

Tonight You’re Mine (2011) ★★ Luke Treadaway, Natalia Tena. A preacher handcuffs together two squabbling musicians at a music festival where they are scheduled to perform. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Torchy Blane in Panama (1938) ★★ Lola Lane, Paul Kelly. A reporter and her policeman boyfriend chase a bank robber to Central America. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 9:26 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Traffic Stop (2017) A 26-year-old teacher from Austin, Texas, is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 30 mins. HBO Wed. 12:50 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Train to Busan (2016) ★★★ Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok. Un virus desconocido se expande por Corea del Sur, convirtiendo en zombis a los infectados. Los pasajeros de un tren que ha partido de Seúl luchan desesperadamente por sobrevivir hasta llegar a Busan; supuestamente, el único lugar seguro del país. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:27 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:17 p.m.

Advertisement

Trauma Center (2019) Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan. Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital isolation ward overnight, an injured young woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder: the bullet in her leg. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:50 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 11:34 a.m.

Tres muchachas de Jalisco (1964) Flor Silvestre, Elvira Quintana. Después de vivir quince años alejado de su esposa, Don Pepe decide divorciarse para casarse con Elvira. Lo que no imagina es que su esposa e hija viajarán a Jalisco para impedir la boda a cualquier precio. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Trouble in Paradise (1932) ★★★ Miriam Hopkins, Kay Francis. A suave thief and his chic partner target a rich Paris widow. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

True Confessions (1981) ★★ Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall. A 1940s Los Angeles detective hounds his monsignor brother about a pious pimp’s tie to a grisly murder. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

Tulips in Spring (2016) Fiona Gubelmann, Lucas Bryant. When a young interior designer learns her father has broken his leg, she rushes home to rural Washington because her help is desperately needed at the family tulip farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Turbulence (1997) ★ Ray Liotta, Lauren Holly. A scuffle aboard a 747 bound for New York frees a murderer-in-transit, kills the pilot and puts a stewardess at the helm. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 6:55 a.m.

28 Days (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen. When a court order sends a New York journalist to a rehabilitation center for substance abusers, she meets a ballplayer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Wed. 6:14 a.m.

Advertisement

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 3:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:35 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 3:45 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Sun. 1:30 p.m. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Un día con el diablo (1945) Cantinflas, Susana Cora. Cantinflas es confundido por un soldado, enviado a a la guerra, y ahí le esperan miles de aventuras. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:16 p.m.

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 6:24 p.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 1:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. A&E Sat. 4 p.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:50 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Useless Humans (2020) Josh Zuckerman, Rushi Kota. Four friends must save the world when a ruthless alien crashes a birthday party. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris William Martin. Heaven finds a new life at her estranged grandparents’ exquisite Boston mansion, but even in the world of the wealthy, there are strange forebodings, secrets best forgotten. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sat. Noon

Advertisement

V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts (2019) Jason Priestley, Kelly Rutherford. Heaven is married and ready to settle in her hometown. After a trip to Farthinggale Manor, she is persuaded to stay by her grandfather to live amidst the wealthy -- until the ghosts of her past threaten her new life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise (2019) Jason Priestley, Daphne Zuniga. After Annie becomes orphaned and crippled, she is whisked off to Farthinggale Manor. She becomes lost in the shadows of despair until she discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale’s woods, where the mystery of her past deepens. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Heaven (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris McNally. Heaven Leigh Casteel is the eldest of five dirt-poor children struggling to survive in a mountain shack. As she endures neglect and abuse, Heaven discovers a dark secret that changes everything. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Ruby (2021) Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox. After the death of her beloved grandmother, young Ruby Landry leaves the bayou to search for her wealthy but estranged father in New Orleans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Advertisement

V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams (2019) Jennifer Laporte, Max Lloyd-Jones. In the past, Leigh has to escape from Farthinggale Manor and the secrets she harbors. Falling into the arms of Luke Casteel Sr., and with a baby girl on the way, she hoped for a chance at happy ever after. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Mon. 3 p.m. Syfy Tues. Noon

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 12:08 p.m.

Advertisement

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:20 a.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:48 a.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Viking (1928) ★★ Donald Crisp, Pauline Starke. A story loosely based on the novel Leif the Lucky, which tells of Viking activity west of Greenland. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Virtuosity (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Kelly Lynch. An ex-cop doing prison time chases a virtual-reality killer from the program onto the Los Angeles streets. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Vuelven los pistoleros famosos III (1987) Maribel Guardia, Fernando Casanova. Tras años de persecución, la policía casi logra atrapar a un criminal buscado por la ley que escapa en último momento, pero detienen a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

W

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Walk in the Spring Rain (1970) ★★ Anthony Quinn, Ingrid Bergman. A New York professor’s wife falls in love with a married Tennessee mountain man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Bravo Sat. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:39 p.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Tues. Noon

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Sun. 3:50 a.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Weary River (1929) ★★ Richard Barthelmess, Betty Compson. A convict gains radio fame and the governor’s attention with his newly discovered singing talent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Tues. 3:05 p.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Weird Science (1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:49 a.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Freeform Sat. 2 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Mon. 11:06 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Where Hope Grows (2014) ★★ Kristoffer Polaha, David DeSanctis. A troubled ex-ballplayer finds his life reinvigorated through his friendship with a mentally challenged grocery-store employee. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:40 a.m.

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) Roger Stone. Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 7:19 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:12 p.m.

Whistling in Brooklyn (1943) ★★ Red Skelton, Ann Rutherford. An amateur criminologist finds himself in hot water with the police, a murderer and the Brooklyn Dodgers. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Wed. 9 p.m. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014) ★★★ James ``Whitey’’ Bulger, Stephen Rakes. Filmmaker Joe Berlinger examines the story of South Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger, including his sensational trial. Key players on every side reveal Bulger’s influence on crime and law enforcement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HLN Wed. 8 a.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. A professor and his wife drink and verbally assault each other in front of a younger couple, their dinner guests. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3 p.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

The Winning Team (1952) ★★★ Doris Day, Ronald Reagan. Grover Cleveland Alexander becomes one of baseball’s greatest pitchers, with his wife’s support. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Wiz (1978) ★★ Diana Ross, Michael Jackson. Dorothy eases on down the road to see the Wiz with Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

The Woman in Red (1984) ★★ Gene Wilder, Kelly LeBrock. A married San Francisco public-relations agent sees an ad-campaign model and becomes obsessed with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:01 a.m.

A Woman of Experience (1931) ★ Helen Twelvetrees, William Blakewell. The Austrians recruit a prostitute to spy on an officer suspected of being a spy. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Won’t Back Down (2012) ★★ Maggie Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis. Two women contend with a powerful bureaucracy and a system mired in traditional thinking in order to transform their children’s failing inner-city school. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:57 p.m.

Advertisement

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Wonder Boys (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:05 a.m. EPIX Thur. 10:25 p.m.

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) ★★★ Laurence Harvey, Karl Boehm. The German brothers’ story bridges fairy tales: The Dancing Princess, The Cobbler and the Elves, The Singing Bone. (G) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. An immature 40-year-old convinces his childhood pals to join him in an epic pub-crawl, but as they make their way toward their final destination, a battle for mankind emerges. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

A Wrinkle in Time (2018) ★★ Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey. Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, guided by three astral travelers, brave a dangerous journey to an evil planet to save their scientist father. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006) ★★ Patrick Fugit, Shannyn Sossamon. In the afterlife, a suicide victim and his friend set out on a road trip to find his ex-girlfriend, who also killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:40 p.m.

The Wrong Boy Next Door (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Calli Taylor. A troubled teenager, sentenced to house arrest, becomes attracted to her seemingly harmless new neighbor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Fri. 11 a.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Yards (2000) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Joaquin Phoenix. A friend’s lure of easy money draws an ex-con into the corrupt world of his uncle’s subway-train business. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:35 p.m. AXS Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:20 p.m.

You Might Be the Killer (2018) Fran Kranz, Alyson Hannigan. A camp counselor suffering from memory loss finds himself in the middle of a horror movie massacre. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 2:02 a.m.

Advertisement

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

You’re Next (2011) ★★ Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci. Members of an estranged, upper-class family must pull together to repel home invaders who are disguised in animal masks and trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:25 a.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Young Cassidy (1965) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Maggie Smith. Dublin playwright Sean O’Casey loves a librarian, sleeps with a chorus girl and meets Yeats. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Young Man With a Horn (1950) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Lauren Bacall. A trumpet player who is driven by his music is ruined by one woman and saved by another. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Youngblood (1986) ★★ Rob Lowe, Cynthia Gibb. An upstate New York farm boy grows up the hard way after going to Canada to play semipro hockey. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 5:19 p.m. Starz Sun. 12:20 p.m.

