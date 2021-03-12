What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ on Nickleodeon

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SPECIALS

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 Kenan Thompson hosts and Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform his latest single, “Anyone,” and “Intentions,” joined by Quavo. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPORTS

College Basketball America East tournament: UMass-Lowell visits Hartford, 8 a.m. ESPN2. Big Ten tournament, semifinals: 10 a.m. CBS; 12:30 p.m. CBS. SEC tournament, semifinal: 10 a.m. ESPN. MEAC tournament, final: 10 a.m. ESPN2. AAC Tournament, semifinals: noon ESPN2; 2:30 p.m. ESPN2. Mountain West tournament, final: 3 p.m. CBS. Big 12 tournament, final: 3 p.m. ESPN. Big East tournament, final: 3:30 p.m. Fox. MAC tournament, final: 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. ACC tournament, final: 5:30 p.m. ESPN. Southland tournament, final: 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 tournament, final: 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Big West tournament, final: 8:30 p.m. ESPN2.

Golf: 2021 Players Championship Third Round, 10 a.m. NBC

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

WEEKEND TALK

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Lawrence K. Jackson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Isn’t It Romantic An architect (Rebel Wilson) who has an aversion to romantic comedies gets knocked unconscious and wakes to find herself somehow trapped in just such a cliché-filled love story. Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra and Betty Gilpin also star in director Todd Strauss-Schulson‘s 2019 comedy. 7:30 p.m. TNT

A House on Fire The seemingly perfect life and family of a successful doctor (Stephanie March) takes a dark turn that leaves her family and career in ruin. Shaun Benson also stars in this new fact-based drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 8 a.m. FX

Rocky Balboa (2006) 8:40 a.m. HBO

Test Pilot (1938) 9 a.m. TCM

About a Boy (2002) 9 a.m. TMC

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9:43 a.m. Encore

Neighbors (2014) 10 a.m. FX

The Bad News Bears (1976) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

While We’re Young (2014) 10:45 a.m. TMC

Run Silent, Run Deep (1958) 11:15 a.m. TCM

In Good Company (2004) 11:21 a.m. Cinemax

Kung Fu Panda (2008) Noon CMT

Dances With Wolves (1990) Noon Ovation

Inherit the Wind (1960) 1 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 1 and 7 p.m. USA

The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

Warrior (2011) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 1:30 p.m. VH1; 6 p.m. Comedy Central

Lincoln (2012) 1:45 p.m. HBO

Into the Woods (2014) 1:47 p.m. Encore

First Cow (2019) 2 p.m. TMC

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 2:15 p.m. CMT

Identity (2003) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Producers (1968) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me (2010) 3:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Creed II (2018) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Hope Springs (2012) 3:55 p.m. Encore

Mean Girls (2004) 4:05 and 11:35 p.m. MTV

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Meet the Parents (2000) 4:30 p.m. CMT

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:39 and 10:53 p.m. Bravo

Batman Begins (2005) 5 p.m. KCOP

Jurassic Park (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Thelma & Louise (1991) 5 p.m. Sundance

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5 p.m. TBS

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970) 5 p.m. TCM

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 5 p.m. TNT

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 6 p.m. E!

Point Break (1991) 6 p.m. HBO

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6 and 11 p.m. IFC

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 6:48 p.m. Starz

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 7:13 p.m. Encore

The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Paranormal Activity (2007) 7:35 p.m. TMC

Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Speed (1994) 8 p.m. HBO

The Blues Brothers (1980) 8 p.m. IFC

A House on Fire (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Grease (1978) 8 p.m. Sundance

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform

The Final Girls (2015) 9 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9:27 p.m. E!

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9:30 p.m. CMT

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10 p.m. Epix

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 10:55 p.m. BET

