What’s on TV Friday: ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ on the CW

SERIES

Double Cross With Blake Griffin In this new miniseries, premiering with two episodes during the NCAA basketball tournament (see below), the former L.A. Clipper helps victims of pranks get revenge on the pranksters. 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.; 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. TRU

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis. 8 p.m. the CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants create their own brands of extravagant soft drinks. Current champion Jaida Essence Hall makes a virtual appearance in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. VH1

Sydney to the Max Syd (Ruth Righi) returns home from music camp feeling more mature and independent in the season premiere of the teen comedy. 8:25 p.m. Disney

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Mac King, David Shareef, Vitaly Beckman and Alejandro Navas. 9 p.m. the CW

Great Performances at the Met Soprano Renée Fleming performs arias by Puccini and Massenet and selections by Handel and Korngold at the historic Dumbarton Oaks estate in Washington, D.C., in the season premiere. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri are cooking recipes sent by chefs featured in the series, including beef ribs from Las Vegas, a waffle-hamburger mashup from Atlanta and pizza and wings from San Antonio. 9 p.m. Food Network

Everything But the House In this new home improvement series, which premieres tonight with two episodes, “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer shows homeowners how to clear out their overstuffed homes and cash in on the discarded clutter. Spencer enlists the help of Jacquie Denny, co-founder of an estate sale and auction website, to find hidden surprises. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

Rescue Cam (season finale) 10 p.m. A&E

Wynonna Earp Trivia night in Purgatory leads to murder and mayhem. Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon and Dominique Provost-Chalkley star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

The Graham Norton Show Guests include Amy Poehler, Minnie Driver, Nick Jonas, Leonie Elliott, Rob Beckett, Jennifer Garner and Tom Odell. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPORTS

2021 NCAA basketball tournament First Round: Virginia Tech versus Florida, 9 a.m. CBS; Colgate versus Arkansas, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Drexel versus Illinois, 10 a.m. TBS; Utah State versus Texas Tech, 10:30 a.m. TNT; Oral Roberts versus Ohio State, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Hartford versus Baylor, 12:20 p.m. TRU; Georgia Tech versus Loyola-Chicago, 12:50 p.m. TBS; Oregon State versus Tennessee, 1:20 p.m. TNT; Liberty versus Oklahoma State, 3:15 p.m. TBS; Wisconsin versus North Carolina, 4 p.m. CBS; Cleveland State versus Houston, 4 p.m. TRU; North Texas versus Purdue, 4:15 p.m. TNT; Rutgers versus Clemson, 6:10 p.m. TBS; Syracuse versus San Diego State, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Morehead State versus West Virginia, 6:45 p.m. TRU; Winthrop versus Villanova, 6:50 p.m. TNT.

NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Martha Stewart; Carl Reiner’s legacy: Rob Reiner and Mel Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Pamela Terry; Sting and Shirazee perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Cynthia Erivo (“Aretha”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Journalist Meredith Vieira and documentary subject Paul Lima. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Tamron Hall Race car driver Danica Patrick; using the power of imperfection. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Garth Brooks; Antonia Gentry (“Ginny & Georgia”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Judge Lauren Lake (“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Mass shooting in Atlanta; the rise of anti-Asian violence and white nationalism; Democratic priorities versus Republicans’; COVID-19 stimulus package; vaccine rollout: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Weijia Jiang, CBS; Jacob Soboroff, MSNBC. Guest moderator Rachel Scott, ABC News. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher David Shor, Open Labs. Panel: Nick Gillespie, Reason; former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.). (N) 10 and 11 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Megan Rapinoe; Morris Day and Trinidad James perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Eddie Murphy; Guy Fieri; John Herndon with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Liam Neeson; Annaleigh Ashford; Pillow Queens perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Bob the Drag Queen. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Craft: Legacy Actress Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces”) directs this 2020 supernatural sequel to the 1996 horror film “The Craft.” The story follows three fledgling witches (Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna) who find the fourth girl they need for their coven in a newcomer (Cailee Spaeny) to their town. Fairuza Balk, Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny and Donald MacLean Jr. also star. 9 p.m. Starz

Limitless Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”) stars as a creatively blocked writer turned into a genius overnight by an untested drug that puts the entirety of his brain to use. Robert De Niro, Abbie Cornish, Anna Friel and Johnny Whitworth also star in this 2011 drama. 10:05 p.m. Showtime

Garden State (2004) 8:37 a.m. Encore

Double Jeopardy (1999) 10 a.m. AMC

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10 a.m. HBO

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 10:23 a.m. Encore

Room (2015) 11 a.m. TMC

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 12:10 p.m. HBO

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 12:30 p.m. AMC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:30 p.m. VH1

The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) 12:31 p.m. Encore

The Cooler (2003) 12:50 p.m. Epix

Frozen (2013) 12:54 p.m. Starz

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Pianist (2002) 1 p.m. TMC

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 2 p.m. FX

Titanic (1997) 2:40 p.m. Starz

Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. BBC America

First Blood (1982) 3 p.m. Showtime

Mean Girls (2004) 3 and 10 p.m. VH1

The Constant Gardener (2005) 3:30 p.m. TMC

Trolls (2016) 4 p.m. FX

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4:50 p.m. Encore

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 6 p.m. FX

The Chase (1966) 6:30 p.m. TCM

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Cloverfield (2008) 7:30 p.m. IFC

Michael Collins (1996) 8 p.m. KCET

Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. AMC

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime

Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy

Working Girl (1988) 8 p.m. TMC

Adventureland (2009) 8:05 p.m. HBO

Blood Simple (1984) 9 p.m. TCM

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 10 p.m. TMC

Heat (1995) 10:26 p.m. Encore

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC

About a Boy (2002) 11:40 p.m. TMC

