What’s on TV Saturday: ‘V.C. Andrews’ Ruby’; NCAA basketball

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Double Cross With Blake Griffin (N) 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.; 9:30 p.m.TRU

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Cookbook author Jake Cohen (“Jew-ish”) shows how to make potato-leek bourekas. The co-owners of Brothers Meatballs make pizza sauce. 4 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Drama Club When the choreographer of the drama club suffers an injury, the kids quickly realize that their only hope for saving the club is to recruit a rival on their school’s football team for help in this new comedy for young teens. Reyn Doi, Ithamar Enriquez, Dallas Oliver and Neska Rose star. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Final Space Astronaut Gary (voice of Olan Rogers) and his planet-destroying sidekick Mooncake (also Rogers) look for the end of the universe as this animated science fiction series returns for a new season. 10:30 p.m. TOON

SPECIALS

Nightly News: Kids Edition This broadcast version of the weekly digital series features an interview with Alan Kim, the 8-year-old star of the Oscar-nominated movie “Minari.” Also, Dr. John Torres will answer kids’ questions about the pandemic. 9:30 a.m. NBC

Special Report: The Human Cost of COVID-19 This new special visits Dalton, Ga., a typical small town where nearly one in seven have been infected by the virus. 6 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

SPORTS

College wrestling NCAA Division I Championship, 8 a.m. ESPN2 and 4 p.m. ESPN

2021 NCAA basketball tournament First round: Georgetown versus Colorado, 9 a.m. CBS; UNC-Greensboro versus Florida State, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Eastern Washington versus Kansas, 10 a.m. TBS; St. Bonaventure versus LSU, 10:30 a.m. TNT; TBA versus Michigan, 11:30 a.m. CBS; UC Santa Barbara versus Creighton, 12:20 p.m. TRU; Iona versus Alabama, 12:50 p.m. TBS; TBA versus USC, 1:20 p.m. TNT; Grand Canyon versus Iowa, 3:15 p.m. TBS; Maryland versus Connecticut, 4 p.m. CBS; Ohio versus Virginia, 4 p.m. TRU; Missouri versus Oklahoma, 4:15 p.m. TNT; TBA versus Gonzaga, 6:10 p.m. TBS; TBA versus BYU, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Abilene Christian versus Texas, 6:45 p.m. TRU; VCU versus Oregon, 6:50 p.m. TNT

2021 NIT basketball tournament First round: Dayton versus Memphis, 9 a.m. ESPN; Mississippi State versus Saint Louis, 2 p.m. ESPN

PGA tour Honda Classic, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon NBC

Advertisement

Women’s College Gymnastics Big-12 Championships, 11 a.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Lakers, 12:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Charlotte Hornets visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime

College Football Jackson State visits Alabama State, 1 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes visit the Anaheim Ducks, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net

Advertisement

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Erik Voss. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

V.C. Andrews’ Ruby Teenager Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), who has grown up on the Louisiana bayou with her grandmother (Naomi Judd) has family secrets sabotage her relationship with another teen (Sam Duke). Crystal Fox, Gil Bellows and Lauralee Bell also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Chasing Waterfalls Aspiring photographer Amy Atwater (Cindy Busby) is overexcited when a magazine for outdoors enthusiasts assigns her to shoot one of America’s most fabled waterfalls, but first she’ll have to prove it even exists. Christopher Russell and Cassidy Nugent also star in this new TV movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark

King Solomon’s Mines (1937) 9 a.m. TCM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 9 a.m. USA

Ad Astra (2019) 9:38 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Inside Out (2015) 9:48 a.m. Starz

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10 a.m. Showtime

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:25 a.m. HBO

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Rocketman (2019) 10:55 a.m. Epix

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 11:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Paramount

Pretty Woman (1990) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) Noon FX

Advertisement

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon

Hearts of the West (1975) Noon TCM

Top Gun (1986) 12:05 p.m. Showtime

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1 and 8 p.m. MTV

Advertisement

Rush Hour (1998) 1 and 7:30 p.m. VH1

Darkest Hour (2017) 1:31 p.m. Cinemax

Trolls (2016) 2 p.m. FX

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 2 p.m. TCM

First Blood (1982) 2 p.m. TMC

Heat (1995) 2:18 p.m. Encore

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 2:22 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:53 p.m. USA

Pretty in Pink (1986) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 3 p.m. FXX

Gangs of New York (2002) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Michael Collins (1996) 3:45 p.m. KCET

Unstoppable (2010) 4 p.m. A&E

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FX

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4:05 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Back to School (1986) 4:45 p.m. IFC

The Devil’s Own (1997) 5 p.m. KCOP

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 5 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

Inside Man (2006) 5 p.m. Sundance

Hellboy (2004) 5:18 p.m. Starz

Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Bowfinger (1999) 6:20 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6:23 p.m. USA

48 HRS. (1982) 6:45 and 11:15 p.m. IFC

Hereditary (2018) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Collateral (2004) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. A&E

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. HBO

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:30 p.m. AMC

Deadpool (2016) 9 p.m. FX

Relic (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

The Third Man (1949) 9 p.m. TCM

A Star Is Born (2018) 9:30 p.m. TBS

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:37 p.m. USA

Public Enemies (2009) 9:56 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 10 p.m. Ovation

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 11 p.m. AMC

The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) 11 p.m. TCM

Advertisement