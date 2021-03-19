What’s on TV Saturday: ‘V.C. Andrews’ Ruby’; NCAA basketball
SERIES
Double Cross With Blake Griffin (N) 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.; 9:30 p.m.TRU
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Cookbook author Jake Cohen (“Jew-ish”) shows how to make potato-leek bourekas. The co-owners of Brothers Meatballs make pizza sauce. 4 p.m. The CW
Drama Club When the choreographer of the drama club suffers an injury, the kids quickly realize that their only hope for saving the club is to recruit a rival on their school’s football team for help in this new comedy for young teens. Reyn Doi, Ithamar Enriquez, Dallas Oliver and Neska Rose star. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Final Space Astronaut Gary (voice of Olan Rogers) and his planet-destroying sidekick Mooncake (also Rogers) look for the end of the universe as this animated science fiction series returns for a new season. 10:30 p.m. TOON
SPECIALS
Nightly News: Kids Edition This broadcast version of the weekly digital series features an interview with Alan Kim, the 8-year-old star of the Oscar-nominated movie “Minari.” Also, Dr. John Torres will answer kids’ questions about the pandemic. 9:30 a.m. NBC
Special Report: The Human Cost of COVID-19 This new special visits Dalton, Ga., a typical small town where nearly one in seven have been infected by the virus. 6 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
College wrestling NCAA Division I Championship, 8 a.m. ESPN2 and 4 p.m. ESPN
2021 NCAA basketball tournament First round: Georgetown versus Colorado, 9 a.m. CBS; UNC-Greensboro versus Florida State, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Eastern Washington versus Kansas, 10 a.m. TBS; St. Bonaventure versus LSU, 10:30 a.m. TNT; TBA versus Michigan, 11:30 a.m. CBS; UC Santa Barbara versus Creighton, 12:20 p.m. TRU; Iona versus Alabama, 12:50 p.m. TBS; TBA versus USC, 1:20 p.m. TNT; Grand Canyon versus Iowa, 3:15 p.m. TBS; Maryland versus Connecticut, 4 p.m. CBS; Ohio versus Virginia, 4 p.m. TRU; Missouri versus Oklahoma, 4:15 p.m. TNT; TBA versus Gonzaga, 6:10 p.m. TBS; TBA versus BYU, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Abilene Christian versus Texas, 6:45 p.m. TRU; VCU versus Oregon, 6:50 p.m. TNT
2021 NIT basketball tournament First round: Dayton versus Memphis, 9 a.m. ESPN; Mississippi State versus Saint Louis, 2 p.m. ESPN
PGA tour Honda Classic, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon NBC
Women’s College Gymnastics Big-12 Championships, 11 a.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Lakers, 12:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Charlotte Hornets visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
College Football Jackson State visits Alabama State, 1 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes visit the Anaheim Ducks, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Erik Voss. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
V.C. Andrews’ Ruby Teenager Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), who has grown up on the Louisiana bayou with her grandmother (Naomi Judd) has family secrets sabotage her relationship with another teen (Sam Duke). Crystal Fox, Gil Bellows and Lauralee Bell also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Chasing Waterfalls Aspiring photographer Amy Atwater (Cindy Busby) is overexcited when a magazine for outdoors enthusiasts assigns her to shoot one of America’s most fabled waterfalls, but first she’ll have to prove it even exists. Christopher Russell and Cassidy Nugent also star in this new TV movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark
King Solomon’s Mines (1937) 9 a.m. TCM
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 9 a.m. USA
Ad Astra (2019) 9:38 a.m. Cinemax
Inside Out (2015) 9:48 a.m. Starz
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10 a.m. Showtime
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:25 a.m. HBO
Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Rocketman (2019) 10:55 a.m. Epix
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 11:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Paramount
Pretty Woman (1990) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) Noon FX
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon
Hearts of the West (1975) Noon TCM
Top Gun (1986) 12:05 p.m. Showtime
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1 and 8 p.m. MTV
Rush Hour (1998) 1 and 7:30 p.m. VH1
Darkest Hour (2017) 1:31 p.m. Cinemax
Trolls (2016) 2 p.m. FX
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 2 p.m. TCM
First Blood (1982) 2 p.m. TMC
Heat (1995) 2:18 p.m. Encore
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 2:22 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:53 p.m. USA
Pretty in Pink (1986) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 3 p.m. FXX
Gangs of New York (2002) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax
Michael Collins (1996) 3:45 p.m. KCET
Unstoppable (2010) 4 p.m. A&E
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FX
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4:05 p.m. Freeform
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Back to School (1986) 4:45 p.m. IFC
The Devil’s Own (1997) 5 p.m. KCOP
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 5 p.m. Paramount
Inside Man (2006) 5 p.m. Sundance
Hellboy (2004) 5:18 p.m. Starz
Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Bowfinger (1999) 6:20 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6:23 p.m. USA
48 HRS. (1982) 6:45 and 11:15 p.m. IFC
Hereditary (2018) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
Collateral (2004) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. A&E
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:30 p.m. AMC
Deadpool (2016) 9 p.m. FX
Relic (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Third Man (1949) 9 p.m. TCM
A Star Is Born (2018) 9:30 p.m. TBS
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:37 p.m. USA
Public Enemies (2009) 9:56 p.m. Starz
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 10 p.m. Ovation
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 11 p.m. AMC
The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) 11 p.m. TCM
