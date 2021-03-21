What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Good Doctor’; NCAA Basketball
SERIES
Deliciousness Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu join Tiffani Thiessen to discuss food fusions in the opener of the two-episode season premiere. 7 and 7:30 p.m. MTV
The Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton hold the final night of blind auditions. 8 p.m. NBC
Bulletproof While Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) are under arrest in South Africa, they try to use their time in the lockup to their advantage. When the case has an unexpected development, Arjana (Vanessa Vanderpuye) turns to Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) for help in this new episode. 8 p.m. the CW
American Idol Hollywood duets. 8 p.m. ABC
Antiques Roadshow 8 p.m. KOCE
Hoarders (season premiere) 8 p.m. A&E
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (season finale) (N) 8 p.m. VH1
America’s Most Wanted (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan challenges the bakers to make desserts that look like baby gifts and have spring flavor pairings, like lemon and thyme or kumquat and mint. 9 p.m. Food Network
Beartown As this limited drama series from Sweden draws to a close, the hockey community holds an emergency meeting to decide whether Peter (Ulf Stenberg) has any future with the program. Meanwhile, Maya (Miriam Ingrid) reaches her breaking point in the face of hostility from her neighbors and harassment at school. Oliver Dufaker also stars (subtitled in English) 9 p.m. HBO
Rock the Block (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Genius: Aretha The first of two new episodes of this biographical drama chronicles how Aretha Franklin (Cynthia Erivo) struggled in 1967-68 to find a balance between her musical career and her commitment to the American civil rights movement as led by Martin Luther King Jr. (Ethan Henry). In the second episode, she’s featured on the cover of Time magazine. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Return to Amish (season premiere) 9 p.m. TLC
Debris When the wreckage creates a strange rainstorm over a farm in Nebraska, Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) must treat the situation like they are stepping foot onto an alien planet. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor The medical team is excited when a renowned surgeon (Christian Clemenson) comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment, but the doctor makes a lousy patient. Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas and Hill Harper star in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens In a world that is increasingly data-driven, filmmaker Shalini Kantayya’s critically acclaimed new documentary “Coded Bias” explores the threat to civil liberties posed by artificial intelligence. 0 p.m. KOCE
Breeders The British family comedy returns for a new season with two episodes. Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood and Eve Prenelle star. 10 p.m. FX
People Magazine Investigates (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. ID
SPORTS
2021 NCAA basketball tournament Second round: 9 a.m. CBS; 11:30 a.m. CBS; 3 p.m. TNT; 4 p.m. CBS; 5:30 p.m. TNT; 6:30 p.m. CBS
NCAA women’s basketball tournament First round: North Carolina versus Alabama, 9 a.m. ESPN; Drexel versus Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Wright State versus Arkansas, 11 a.m. ESPN; Stony Brook versus Arizona, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Mount St. Mary’s versus Maryland, 1 p.m. ESPN; Belmont versus Gonzaga, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State versus Iowa State, 3 p.m. ESPN; Troy versus Texas A&M, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Marist versus Louisville, 5 p.m. ESPN; Bradley versus Texas, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Wyoming versus UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN; South Dakota versus Oregon, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joe Manganiello (“Shoplifters of the World”); guest cohost Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Gio Benitez. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly and band cover “Water Under the Bridge”; former First Lady Michelle Obama; Jared Leto. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Harvey; Meduza. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Carlos Watson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nicole Byer. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracee Ellis Ross; Andy Cohen; Aaron Frazer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ken Jeong; Eddie Izzard; Griff performs; Ash Soan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Tennant; Joy Downer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Most Violent Year (2014) 8 a.m. and 5:55 p.m. TMC
Millions (2004) 8:30 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. Encore
David and Lisa (1962) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 a.m. AMC
Raising Arizona (1987) 10 a.m. Cinemax
Panic Room (2002) 11:01 a.m. Starz
The Strange One (1957) 11:15 a.m. TCM
An Ideal Husband (1999) 11:35 a.m. Cinemax
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) Noon TNT
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:15 p.m. HBO
Muriel’s Wedding (1994) 1:13 p.m. Cinemax
Trading Places (1983) 1:56 p.m. Encore
Fright Night (2011) 2:20 p.m. TMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2:30 p.m. MTV
Idlewild (2006) 3 p.m. Cinemax
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 3:05 p.m. Epix
Groundhog Day (1993) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Ghostbusters (1984) 4:30 p.m. Sundance
Pillow Talk (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 7 and 10:45 p.m. Sundance
Lover Come Back (1961) 7 p.m. TCM
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 7:30 p.m. FX
Room (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
21 Jump Street (2012) 9 p.m. Encore
Send Me No Flowers (1964) 9 p.m. TCM
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 10 p.m. TMC
