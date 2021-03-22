What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Kenan’ on NBC, ‘Genius: Aretha’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Abra Kadabra (guest star David Dastmalchian) returns to Central City to settle a score, causing headaches for the Flash (Grant Gustin). Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost, and Allegra (Kayla Compton) tries to cope with a tricky situation. Candice Patton also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
To Tell the Truth Sherri Shepherd, Gabriel Iglesias and Karamo Brown play for charity in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC
Holmes Family Effect A nonprofit organization helping people with fresh new starts in the workforce gets overhauled with help from the Holmes family in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
American Masters The new episode “Flannery” explores the life and work of Flannery O’Connor, the Georgia-born novelist, essayist and story writer whose fiction — especially her novels “Wise Blood” and “The Violent Bear It Away” — was unlike anything published before. Interviews with Tommy Lee Jones, Mary Karr and Hilton Als are featured. 8 p.m. KOCE
Queen Sugar The death of George Floyd drives emotional conversations between Nova and Calvin (Rutina Wesley, Greg Vaughan), Hollywood and Violet (Omar J. Dorsey, Tina Lifford) and Charley and Micah (Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Nicholas L. Ashe) in this new episode. Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson and Ethan Hutchison also star. 8 p.m. OWN
Basketball Wives (season finale) (N) 8 p.m. VH1
Kenan When Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) former boy band bandmate (Damon Wayans Jr.), now a huge pop star, comes to town, Kenan begins to doubt Gary’s (Chris Redd) effectiveness as a manager in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
This Is Us Kevin and Madison (Justin Hartley, Caitlin Thompson) get an unexpected guest in this new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois As the town holds its first Harvest Festival since the death of Martha Kent, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reflects on everything his mother meant to him. Also, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) has a breakthrough in her investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Erik Valdez and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Jack (Miles Brown) decides to go vegan, but Andre (Anthony Anderson) worries it will interfere with their bonding nights when they eat barbecue and watch MMA fights together in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s the Oval Jason (Daniel Croix) catches Priscilla (Taja V. Simpson) snooping in his room. Also, Victoria (Kron Moore) tells Sam (Walter Fauntleroy) she wants him in a new role and Nancy (Ptosha Storey) shares a discovery with Barry (Vaughn W. Hebron). 9 p.m. BET
Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Genius: Aretha Aretha (Cynthia Erivo) records her 1970 protest album, inspired by the activism of Angela Davis (Brittany Guess) and the Soledad Brothers. Despite Jerry Wexler’s (David Cross) skepticism the record becomes a hit in the first of two new episodes of the biographical miniseries. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Delilah (N) 9 p.m. OWN
Mixed-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Beyond the Canvas Novelist Margaret Atwood, playwright Danai Gurira and others talk about finding one’s voice as a writer in the season premiere. (N) 9:30 p.m. KOCE
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Soul of a Nation This new episode explores the authentic realities of Black life, including spirituality and activism in sports. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans, and a mother’s fight against the disease and to see her son are documented in this new episode. 10 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX
Underground (N) 10 p.m. OWN
Assembly Required Tim Allen and Richard Karn challenge the contestants to create an exercise machine and a working treadmill. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Fauci: The Virus Hunter 11 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second round: Noon ESPN2; 2 p.m. ESPN2; 4 p.m. ESPN; 4 p.m. ESPN2; 6 p.m. ESPN; 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The New Jersey Devils visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Katie Lee; Eleanor Roosevelt’s granddaughters; Samantha Barry. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jessica Simpson; Emilio Estevez. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jessica Simpson (“Open Book”); adventurer Bear Grylls; Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Don Lemon (“This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Former First Lady Michelle Obama (“Waffles & Mochi”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Alyson Hannigan (“Flora & Ulysses”); Manny Mua; Farideh Sadeghin. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Weak”; Retta; Alexandra Breckenridge; Teresa Palmer and Sarah Wright Olsen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:34 a.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Former Texas police chief Jason Collier admits to cheating and having inappropriate relationships. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellie Kemper; Lake Street Dive performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Inside the religious group Hillsong, once known for its celebrity members but now rocked by scandal. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler; Russell Brand; Mary Beth Barone. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dana Carvey; Imagine Dragons perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Mackie; Edgar Ramírez; Tune Yards perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman; Sebastian Stan; Baratunde Thurston; Ash Soan performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adventurer Bear Grylls; Middle Kids perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ayesha Curry. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Patriot Games (1992) 8:25 a.m. Epix
Darkest Hour (2017) 8:34 a.m. Cinemax
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 9:11 a.m. Encore
Titanic (1997) 9:38 a.m. and 5:42 p.m. Starz
Pretty in Pink (1986) 10 a.m. Showtime
The Bad News Bears (1976) 10:15 a.m. IFC
Mildred Pierce (1945) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Much Ado About Nothing (2012) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax
Rocky II (1979) 11:40 a.m. HBO
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) Noon MTV
Possessed (1947) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Groundhog Day (1993) 12:45 p.m. AMC
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 2:09 p.m. Cinemax
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Hoffa (1992) 2:34 p.m. Encore
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 2:55 p.m. Starz
The School of Rock (2003) 3:15 p.m. HBO
Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3:30 p.m. IFC
Collateral (2004) 4 p.m. Ovation
Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 4 p.m. TMC
In Good Company (2004) 4:21 p.m. Cinemax
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5 p.m. FX
Green Book (2018) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
Back to School (1986) 6 p.m. IFC
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976) 7 p.m. TCM
Thor (2011) 7:30 p.m. FX
Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. AMC
Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America
Ad Astra (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. HBO
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. IFC
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 8 p.m. TMC
Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 9:57 p.m. Starz
Saint Maud (2019) 10 p.m. Epix
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
The Bad Seed (1956) 11:15 p.m. TCM
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:25 p.m. Epix
The Fighter (2010) 11:43 p.m. Cinemax
TV highlights for March 21-27 include a Tina Turner doc, a Demi Lovato docuseries and an Aretha Franklin miniseries
TV Grids for the entire week of March. 21 - 27 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: March 21: “My Fair Lady” on TCM; “Mary Poppins” on Freeform; “Stand by Me” on Encore and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, March. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.