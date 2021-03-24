What’s on TV Thursday: Series finale of ‘Superstore’ on NBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Superstore The workplace comedy turns off the lights in the Cloud 9 store for the last time with a two-episode series finale. In the first, store employees receive some bad news that compels them to try to make their location look and feel perfect. In the second, Jonah, Dina and Garrett (Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn) reflect on their time together over the years. Former series regular America Ferrera guest stars. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The six remaining chefs visit Criss Angel’s theater and are challenged with re-creating one of Ramsay’s fish dishes based solely on taste. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

No Demo Reno Home renovation expert Jenn Todryk challenges the notion that major demolition always is a necessary part of a whole-home transformation in this new 10-episode series. 8 p.m. HGTV

Legacies Super Squad become aware of a dubious decision MG (Quincy Fouse) made. Also, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) disregards consequences as she puts a risky plan into motion. Chris Lee and Matthew Davis also star with guest star Omono Okojie. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat This American adaptation of a hit British comedy wraps up its first season on a somber note as Mr. Mousekers, one of the oldest cats in the cafe, dies. Kat (Mayim Bialik) decides to turn the first anniversary of her business into a feline funeral. Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson and Swoosie Kurtz also star with guest star Christopher Rivas. 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine helps Cafe No Fur in Las Vegas. 9 p.m. Food Network

Last Man Standing While Mike (Tim Allen) is away, Kristin (Amanda Fuller) is in charge at Outdoor Man. At home, Vanessa and Kyle (Nancy Travis, Christoph Sanders) debate how to upgrade the backyard play area and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) teaches Mandy (Molly Ephraim) how to play chess. 9:30 p.m. Fox

A Million Little Things Regina (Christina Moses) realizes she’ll have to make some difficult changes to keep her restaurant afloat during the extended pandemic lockdown in this new episode. David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller also star with guest stars Chris Geere and Nikiva Dionne. 10 p.m. ABC

Dinner: Impossible In Las Vegas, Robert Irvine caters three wedding receptions in six hours. 10 p.m. Food Network

Cake (N) 10 p.m. FXX

Nightwatch (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

Harry & Meghan’s American Dream This new special follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the year since exiting royal life. 8 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Jamaica, 10:20 a.m. ESPN2

2021 NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals: Mississippi State versus Richmond, 3 p.m. ESPN2; NC State versus Colorado State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Boise State versus Memphis, 6 p.m. ESPN; Louisiana Tech versus Western Kentucky, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; George Clooney; Ken Burns; Lynn Novick; Sharon Stone; Sandra Boynton. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sebastian Stan; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Holly Robinson Peete (“American Housewife”); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Robin Roberts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Baruch Shemtov; LaTocha Scott-Bivens. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Former NBA champion Metta World Peace discusses advocating for men’s mental wellness. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Khloé Kardashian; Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and her band cover “Who’s Lovin’ You?”; Brian Tyree Henry; YaYa Gosselin; Brett Young performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A doctor is sentenced to life in prison due to gross malpractice in harming his patients. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Finesse Mitchell. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph; Christopher Meloni; 24kGoldn performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwen Stefani performs; Dr. Sanjay Gupta. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sacha Baron Cohen; Viet Thanh Nguyen; Ash Soan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chrissy Teigen; Needtobreathe performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Retired basketball player Renee Montgomery. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Passionate Friends (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

Touched With Fire (2015) 9:35 a.m. Epix

Inside Out (2015) 10:45 a.m. Starz

Great Expectations (1946) 11 a.m. TCM

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 11:31 a.m. Encore

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 1 p.m. TCM

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Truth (2015) 2:04 p.m. Starz

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 3 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Spontaneous (2020) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 5 p.m. Freeform

Grandma (2015) 5 p.m. Showtime

My Fair Lady (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

Evil Dead 2 (1987) 5:05 p.m. Cinemax

WALL-E (2008) 7 p.m. Freeform

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount

Jurassic Park (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 8 p.m. CMT

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. Syfy

The Children’s Hour (1961) 8 p.m. TCM

First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. TMC

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8:40 p.m. LOGO

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9:05 p.m. Paramount

Speed (1994) 10 p.m. HBO

Psycho (1960) 10:15 p.m. TCM

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10:30 p.m. Encore

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11:03 p.m. Lifetime

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11:11 p.m. Paramount

