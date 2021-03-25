Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

Jessica Walter’s Lucille Bluth was a GIF gift for ‘Arrested Development’ fans

Jessica Walter holds a glass of water
Jessica Walter as Lucille Bluth in “Arrested Development.”
(Netflix)
By Meredith Blake
Christi Carras
Jessica Walter died Wednesday at age 80 and while her six-decade acting career spanned film, theater and television, she is perhaps best known as Lucille Bluth, the martini-swilling matriarch in the beloved sitcom “Arrested Development.”

Known for her cutting zingers, unapologetic elitism and perfectly coiffed bob, Lucille was an inspired comedic creation — a boozy ice queen who didn’t even pretend to love her children equally and had no idea what a banana might cost, thank you very much. She was the most put-together member of the dysfunctional Bluth family, but also its most outrageously funny.

For five seasons spanning 16 years, Walter held her own among a star-studded ensemble cast that included fellow comedy heavyweights Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, David Cross and Tony Hale.

But thanks to Walter’s gifts as a performer and rare ability to say it all with a single arched eyebrow, it was Lucille who became an enduring presence on social media.

In the final years of her life, the Emmy-winning Walter was an iconic GIF presence on Instagram, Twitter and beyond. Honestly, all we have to say is, “Good for her.”

Check out some of Walter’s greatest meme moments from “Arrested Development” below and see which one suits your mood. (We’re every searing side-eye.)

Television
Meredith Blake

Meredith Blake is an entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times based out of New York City, where she primarily covers television. A native of Bethlehem, Pa., she graduated from Georgetown University and holds a master’s degree from New York University.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

