Jessica Walter’s Lucille Bluth was a GIF gift for ‘Arrested Development’ fans

Jessica Walter died Wednesday at age 80 and while her six-decade acting career spanned film, theater and television, she is perhaps best known as Lucille Bluth, the martini-swilling matriarch in the beloved sitcom “Arrested Development.”

Known for her cutting zingers, unapologetic elitism and perfectly coiffed bob, Lucille was an inspired comedic creation — a boozy ice queen who didn’t even pretend to love her children equally and had no idea what a banana might cost, thank you very much. She was the most put-together member of the dysfunctional Bluth family, but also its most outrageously funny.

For five seasons spanning 16 years, Walter held her own among a star-studded ensemble cast that included fellow comedy heavyweights Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, David Cross and Tony Hale.

But thanks to Walter’s gifts as a performer and rare ability to say it all with a single arched eyebrow, it was Lucille who became an enduring presence on social media.

In the final years of her life, the Emmy-winning Walter was an iconic GIF presence on Instagram, Twitter and beyond. Honestly, all we have to say is, “Good for her.”

Check out some of Walter’s greatest meme moments from “Arrested Development” below and see which one suits your mood. (We’re every searing side-eye.)

this energy forever pic.twitter.com/OOInryt4A7 — Tracy Brown (@tracycbrown) March 25, 2021

some of the best lines ever in tv, full stop pic.twitter.com/argaIDG54E — Fletcher Peters (@fIetcherpeters) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was the funniest part of one of the funniest shows ever made. Damn fine actress. Legend. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4VztG337eU — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) March 25, 2021

I loved Jessica Walter. For me, knowing her mostly from dramatic work in films like 'Play Misty For Me' just made the comic genius of her turn in 'Arrested Development' even more delightful. You can watch her reactions shots on a loop. Lucille Bluth Forever. pic.twitter.com/hwBLDyJBET — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was an absolute legend. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/W8Kr6PZVZz — Bitch Media (@BitchMedia) March 25, 2021

watch a Star War today



For Jessica Walter pic.twitter.com/0ItTzmM8ro — Nerdist (@nerdist) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter walked so that Kathryn Hahn could run. pic.twitter.com/kv2hFupcPh — Russ Fischer (@russfischer) March 25, 2021

RIP Jessica Walter, who had the best press conference answer of all time. Cheers.🍸🍸

😢 pic.twitter.com/sljomU0HiY — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 25, 2021

No one delivered an insult like Jessica Walter, who in real life was one of the kindest people I ever had the privilege of meeting



RIP to a true legend pic.twitter.com/AeHx62lJyB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 25, 2021

I know how I am honoring Jessica Walter this weekend... pic.twitter.com/GP6O1uJUBL — Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 25, 2021

RIP to Jessica Walter. She was such a legend. Arrested Development and Archer will always be some of my favorites. You will be missed❤️ pic.twitter.com/SfdheU3MFt — Liyah💫 (@liy3_) March 25, 2021

The news that Jessica Walter passed away: pic.twitter.com/rd8Y3OBNCy — DianaJZ (@djzins) March 25, 2021

Live every day like you’re Jessica Walter as Lucille Bluth and you’ve just seen Gene Parmesan. pic.twitter.com/PG7foBdnMC — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 25, 2021

There is an entire folder of reaction gifs of Jessica Walter on my phone. A true icon. May she Rest In Peace. 😔 pic.twitter.com/tFQtxrg5NE — Justin Preece (@Justin_E_Preece) March 25, 2021

RIP Jessica Walter, who was warm and kind and basically the complete opposite of her brilliant Arrested Development character. She was a talented actress in that role and many others. She gave the best side eye ever. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/3AopttXHAY — Trinity Always Saves Her Receipts (@TrinityMustache) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter served as VP of SAG and was on the SAG board of directors. Godspeed, comrade. pic.twitter.com/uH4TaHmk9B — Taylor "March 1990 Student of the Month" Kelley (@archivesdork) March 25, 2021