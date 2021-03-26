Movies on TV this week: ‘An American in Paris’; ‘Ben-Hur’

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 28 - April 3, 2021

Advertisement

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) TCM Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Glory (1989) Encore Sun. 7:54 a.m. Encore Sun. 6:56 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Wed. 6:30 p.m.

King Kong (1933) TCM Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Ordinary People (1980) AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shining (1980) Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Tues. 11:26 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Vertigo (1958) TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) TMC Thur. 8:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 28 - April 3, 2021

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:33 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 2 a.m. Bravo Thur. Noon

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Bravo Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Hancock (2008) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ CMT Sun. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 6:15 p.m. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:55 p.m.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) ★★ IFC Wed. 5:45 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ E! Sun. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 9 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Thinner (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:31 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Advertisement

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 28 - April 3, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ AMC Thur. 9:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ AMC Thur. 11:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:15 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 1:04 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ TNT Tues. 7 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Encore Sat. 6:38 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ POP Sat. 12:25 p.m. POP Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ POP Fri. 10:05 p.m. POP Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 7 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 2:53 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Wed. 12:19 p.m. Starz Wed. 4:40 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 2 a.m. Bravo Thur. Noon

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:35 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 2 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ BET Sun. 12:50 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ MTV Mon. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m. A&E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ TOON Fri. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 9 a.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:55 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 7:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7:14 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:16 a.m.

Advertisement

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Mon. 4:25 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Encore Mon. 8:07 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:48 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Sat. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Hannibal (2001) ★★ TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Sat. 7:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:34 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Sun. 7:53 a.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Sun. 3:38 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:15 p.m. WGN America Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:53 a.m. WGN America Sat. 9:30 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ TOON Mon. 6 p.m. TOON Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 9 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Tues. 6:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:39 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9:49 a.m.

Advertisement

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Tues. 1:11 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:55 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Tues. 1:25 p.m. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:10 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 7 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Starz Sun. 9:51 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:29 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Starz Sun. 11:33 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:02 a.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ MTV Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Encore Mon. 6:18 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:01 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 4:58 a.m.

Advertisement

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ TMC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Starz Thur. 6:25 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:53 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ BET Sun. 8 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 11 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TBS Sun. Noon TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 2 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:04 a.m. TOON Tues. 6 p.m. TOON Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 2 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Encore Mon. 3:48 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Wed. 6 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Paramount Thur. Noon

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ AMC Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Taps (1981) ★★ Encore Fri. 10:03 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Ten Commandments (1956) ★★★ ABC Sat. 7 p.m. KEYT Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 1 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Tues. 11:26 a.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Mon. 6 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:15 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Thur. 7:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Tues. 11:15 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ TMC Mon. 10:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ TMC Sat. 7:05 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Wed. 4:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ EPIX Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Showtime Thur. 3:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 12:55 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Yentl (1983) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of March 28 - April 3, 2021

Advertisement

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

About Last Night ... (1986) ★★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. Chicago singles Danny and Debbie meet in a bar, move in together and wonder if it’s love. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Thur. 9:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Thur. 11:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:26 a.m.

Advertisement

Adam’s Rib (1949) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. Married lawyers clash in and out of court over a woman’s right to shoot her husband and his lover. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:06 a.m. Syfy Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. The Sherwood Forest outlaw and his men save King Richard and Maid Marian from Prince John and Sir Guy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Affliction (1997) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek. A small-town sheriff becomes unhinged, thanks in part to his abusive, alcoholic father. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:40 a.m.

After the Thin Man (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Urbane Nick and Nora Charles look for a cousin’s missing husband and find murder. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Fri. 3 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:55 p.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:28 a.m.

Advertisement

Agnes of God (1985) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Meg Tilly. A psychiatrist probes the mind of a nun in whose room has been found a dead newborn infant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

Air (2015) Norman Reedus, Djimon Hounsou. When breathable air becomes nonexistent, two engineers must guard the remaining survivors who reside in a controlled state of suspended animation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Tues. 8:10 a.m.

Air Force (1943) ★★★ John Ridgely, Gig Young. A B-17 Flying Fortress crew reaches Pearl Harbor too late, then continues on to the Philippines. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 7 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 1:04 a.m.

Algiers (1938) ★★ Charles Boyer, Hedy Lamarr. A Paris thief who is hiding in the Casbah meets a woman who reminds him of home. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Alice Adams (1935) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Fred MacMurray. A social climber wants her humble family to impress a rich bachelor at dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Tues. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1 a.m.

All Fall Down (1962) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Eva Marie Saint. A teenager’s idolization of his older brother is shattered after his sibling returns home. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Advertisement

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

All the King’s Men (1949) ★★★ Broderick Crawford, Joanne Dru. Power and ambition corrupt an idealistic Southern politician. Winner of three Oscars, including best picture. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Alma de Acero (1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Alpha Dog (2006) ★★ Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch. A teenage dealer and his friends kidnap the impressionable younger brother of a junkie who won’t pay for the drugs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Tues. 2:36 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:31 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Amazing Winter Romance (2020) Jessy Schram, Marshall Williams. Journalist Julia goes back home to find inspiration and discovers her childhood friend has built a giant snow maze, prompting her to find her way to true love. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

An American in Paris (1951) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron. An American soldier stays in Paris after World War II to paint and falls in love with a French beauty. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:06 p.m.

Advertisement

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Tues. 7 p.m.

American Son (2008) Nick Cannon, Melonie Diaz. A freshly graduated Marine returns home to his dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) ★★★ James Stewart, Lee Remick. A Michigan lawyer and his colleague defend an Army lieutenant who killed the man who raped the officer’s wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:48 p.m.

Advertisement

Anna Christie (1930) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Charles Bickford. A Swedish woman with a secret finds her bargeman father, barfly Marthy and a seaman who falls for her. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m. TCM Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) ★★ Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman. Years after the tragic death of their daughter, a former toy maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their farmhouse. Terror soon strikes when one child finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 2:10 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4 a.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Aquaslash (2019) Nicolas Fontaine, Brittany Drisdelle. Terror awaits a group of high school graduates when a psychopath uses the unstoppable speed and turns of a water slide to his murderous advantage. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ David Niven, Cantinflas. Victorian Phileas Fogg bets members of his London club that he and his valet, Passepartout, can circle the globe in 80 days. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ Dudley Moore, John Gielgud. A dry British butler helps his tippling master choose love with a waitress or marriage for money. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Sat. 6:38 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:35 a.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:50 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Assassins Run (2012) Christian Slater, Sofya Skya. Maya’s husband is murdered by the Russian mafia after financial documents go missing. Corrupt cops frame her and she is sent to prison -- when she is released her daughter is kidnapped and she has to fight to save them both. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Attack the Block (2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Au Revoir, Les Enfants (1987) ★★★ Gaspard Manesse, Raphael Fejto. Filmmaker Louis Malle tells of the friendship between a Jewish boy and a Roman Catholic boy at a parochial school in Nazi-occupied France. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. POP Sat. 12:25 p.m. POP Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Fri. 10:05 p.m. POP Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame (2019) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. The remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 7 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:05 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 1:50 p.m.

The Awful Truth (1937) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. Spouses try to spoil each other’s chances for romance before their divorce becomes final in 90 days. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

B

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Babe (1992) ★★ John Goodman, Kelly McGillis. Based on the life of George Herman Ruth, an orphan who became one of baseball’s greatest legends. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Baby Doll (1956) ★★★ Karl Malden, Carroll Baker. A Sicilian cotton maker seduces a Mississippi rival’s infantile bride. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Back Street (1961) ★★ Susan Hayward, John Gavin. Fannie Hurst’s best seller of a married man and his mistress who foster a passionate affair for over 20 years. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Fri. 10:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sun. 7:42 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:40 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:03 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:33 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Bait (2000) ★ Jamie Foxx, David Morse. Después de ir a la cárcel por un robo, Alvin Sanders solamente desea salir y empezar una nueva vida. Sin embargo, el agente del FBI con quien negocia su libertad quiere usarlo como señuelo para llegar a un peligroso criminal. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

The Band Wagon (1953) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse. Two playwrights bring a movie dancer to New York for a Broadway show with a ballerina. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Bandits (2001) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Two bank robbers fall for a bored housewife who helps them commit heists across the country. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 7:45 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

El Baño de Afrodita (1949) Luis Sandrini, Charito Granado. Un profesor es confundido con un autor de libros eróticos y se finge loco para no ser castigado por faltas a la moral. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Fredric March. Victorian poet Robert Browning courts invalid poet Elizabeth Barrett despite her stern father. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bataclán Mexicano (1956) Fernando Casanova, Christiane Martell. Miss Universo llega a México, desata una revolución entre el público masculino y sus aventuras inician al conocer a un charro mexicano que la impresiona. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Claude Akins. Gorilla general Aldo hounds ape leader Caesar and what’s left of humanity on simian-ruled future Earth. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:55 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Becky (2020) Kevin James, Lulu Wilson. Spunky and rebellious Becky tries to reconnect with her father during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Being There (1979) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Shirley MacLaine. The president and a power broker heed the utterings of a simple gardener who likes to watch TV. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Beloved (1998) ★★ Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover. Horrible secrets and supernatural forces come to light in the home of a former slave, her daughter and a companion. (R) 2 hrs. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins. An enslaved Judean prince meets his Roman betrayer, a former friend, in a chariot race. (G) 3 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 a.m.

El beso de Judas (1953) Rafael Rivelles, Francisco Rabal. Un judío ambicioso se acerca a Jesús creyendo que a su lado podrá tener poder y bienes materiales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Best Man (1964) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Cliff Robertson. Presidential contenders vie for their party’s nod and a dying ex-president’s blessing. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Bianco, rosso e ... (1971) ★★ Sophia Loren, Adriano Celentano. A communist worker falls in love with the nun who is head nurse at the hospital where he is a patient. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Big Hit (1998) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lou Diamond Phillips. The kidnapping of a millionaire’s daughter turns bad for an insecure hit man and his partner. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The ruler of the future tells best friends Bill and Ted they must compose a new song to save life as we know it. But instead of writing it, they decide to travel through time to steal it from their older selves and bring harmony to the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962) ★★★ Doris Day, Stephen Boyd. A girl and her father unknowingly hire a rival’s son to help them save their tiny circus. (G) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Black Narcissus (1947) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Sabu. Anglican nuns face a variety of pressures as they attempt to maintain a convent school and hospital in the Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:28 a.m.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford. After discovering a long-buried secret that jeopardizes what’s left of society, a new blade runner embarks on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Sun. 5:12 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Blind Date (1987) ★ Kim Basinger, Bruce Willis. A Los Angeles bachelor attends a company dinner with a stranger who gets silly when she drinks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 10:56 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:59 p.m.

Blithe Spirit (1945) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Constance Cummings. The ghost of a novelist’s first wife visits him and his second wife. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Block-Heads (1938) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie come home from World War I, which has been over for 20 years. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Thur. 8:33 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:43 p.m.

Bloody Sunday (2002) ★★★ James Nesbitt, Tim Pigott-Smith. In 1972 troops open fire on civil-rights leader Ivan Cooper and other peaceful protesters in Northern Ireland. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Blue Crush (2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners, only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman. Newly released from prison, Elwood Blues reassembles the Blues Brothers Band with new members. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 7:41 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:32 p.m.

Body of Evidence (1992) ★★ Madonna, Willem Dafoe. A lawyer defends a gold digger for murder by sex, a charge whose validity he soon sees for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway. Acclaimed account of the gun-toting bank robbers and the trail of terror they blazed through the Southwest in the ‘30s. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Thur. 2:53 p.m.

Born Yesterday (1950) ★★★ Judy Holliday, William Holden. A scrap-metal tycoon pays a Washington newsman to make his girlfriend couth. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Brainstorm (1983) ★★ Christopher Walken, Natalie Wood. Researchers develop a helmet which allows its wearer to feel another person’s recorded sensations. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Starz Wed. 12:19 p.m. Starz Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Advertisement

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sun. 3:45 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:15 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Bravo Thur. 2 a.m. Bravo Thur. Noon

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Thur. 1 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:01 a.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) ★★★★ William Holden, Alec Guinness. A British POW colonel orders his men to build their Japanese captor a railway bridge in the jungle. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Mon. 7:26 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:21 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Anne Judson-Yager, Bree Turner. Two college cheerleaders form their own squad and prepare to compete against the varsity team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Bravo Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles. When her family moves across town, a teenager must win over the head cheerleader to make the squad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) ★★★ Ashley Benson, Jennifer Tisdale. A high-school senior falls for a fellow cheerleader, not realizing that he is on a rival squad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

Broken City (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe. A former cop becomes embroiled in a bigger scandal than he realized after being hired to tail the cheating wife of the mayor. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:35 p.m.

The Brothers McMullen (1995) ★★★ Jack Mulcahy, Mike McGlone. Three Irish-American brothers ponder women and one another while living together on Long Island. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Fri. 2 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Bruce Lee: The Man, the Myth (1977) ★★ Bruce Li, Unicorn Chan. The life and times of Bruce Lee, from his beginnings in Hong Kong to his rise as a karate expert and movie star. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:38 a.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Tues. 7:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Bullitt (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn. A San Francisco police detective gets hold of a mob-witness/corruption case and won’t let go. (M) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Caged (1950) ★★★ Eleanor Parker, Agnes Moorehead. An innocent lands in a women’s prison with crude inmates and a big matron called Evelyn. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Calamity Jane (1953) ★★★ Doris Day, Howard Keel. Wild West sharpshooter Jane falls for Wild Bill Hickok and tries to act more ladylike. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ Harrison Ford, Omar Sy. Live action/animated. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 10:45 a.m. HBO Wed. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 9:33 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:55 p.m.

Camille (1936) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Robert Taylor. Marguerite is a well-kept courtesan of the rich and influential Baron de Varville, but when a promising young man falls in love with her, his sincere adoration causes her to question her comfortable life. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:38 p.m.

The Candidate (1972) ★★★ Robert Redford, Peter Boyle. An image maker grooms the son of a political boss for a token bid in a U.S. Senate race. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Cantinflas (2014) Óscar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli. From humble beginnings, Cantinflas travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico’s beloved comedy-film star. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:10 a.m.

Captain Salvation (1927) ★★★ Lars Hanson, Marceline Day. Silent. A seminary graduate is torn between his religious calling and his desire for a life at sea. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Carefree (1938) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A lawyer sends his singer girlfriend to a psychiatrist to help her decide about marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power (2005) ★★ Jay Hernandez, Mario Van Peebles. A New York gangster forms an alliance with two criminals to become the most powerful drug kingpin in Spanish Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

Carol (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara. Therese Belivet spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two women develop a fast bond that becomes a love with complicated consequences. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:35 a.m.

Cars 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo. Animated. Blindsided by a new generation of fast cars, Lightning McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport he loves. With help from an eager young technician, No. 95 tires to get back in the game to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage. (G) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman. Two brothers, one an alcoholic who resents his devoted wife, visit their dying millionaire father in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 9:50 a.m.

The Cave (2005) ★★ Cole Hauser, Morris Chestnut. Deadly monsters hunt members of an exploration team within a vast network of caverns beneath the Carpathian Mountains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 1:12 p.m.

Advertisement

The Caveman’s Valentine (2001) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colm Feore. Disturbing images haunt a mentally ill homeless man as he attempts to pin a youth’s murder on a celebrated photographer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 3:40 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Charade (1963) ★★★ Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn. A suave stranger helps a chic widow stalked by four men looking for loot in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 p.m. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sun. 4:54 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Chasing Waterfalls (2021) Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell. A photographer falls for a handsome guide after traveling to a remote lodge to find mythical waterfalls. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 a.m. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Child’s Play 3 (1991) ★ Justin Whalin, Perrey Reeves. Chucky the killer doll wreaks havoc when he is mailed to his young foe’s coed military school. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:57 a.m. Syfy Fri. 12:59 p.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:58 a.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard. As Michelle’s wedding approaches, Hannah steps up to finish the new Evergreen museum’s launch while questioning her future with Elliot. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Circus (1928) ★★ Charlie Chaplin, Merna Kennedy. Silent. The little tramp joins a circus, befriends a bareback rider and walks the tightrope. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Citizen Kane (1941) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Enigmatic newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane rises, falls and leaves behind a riddle with his dying breath. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 2:05 p.m.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2019) Aunjanue Ellis, Christina Bell. With guidance from their mother, five siblings overcome humble beginnings to form the renowned gospel group the Clark Sisters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Claudelle Inglish (1961) ★★ Diane McBain, Arthur Kennedy. A Georgia tenant farmer’s daughter sinks low after her boyfriend gets drafted. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Tues. 2 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Cocaine Godmother (2017) Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carlos Rodriguez. Griselda Blanco se vuelve una pionera en el comercio de cocaína basado en Miami. Su disposición de usar la violencia contra sus rivales lleva a numerosas tentativas de asesinato, forzando a Griselda a mover su negocio a California. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:56 p.m.

Come and Find Me (2016) Aaron Paul, Annabelle Wallis. When a man’s girlfriend goes missing, he tries to find her after he realizes she’s not who she was pretending to be. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

The Comedian (2016) ★★ Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann. Sentenced to community service for accosting an audience member, an aging comic icon develops a strong bond with the daughter of a sleazy real estate mogul. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Sat. 3:11 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sun. 12:50 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. Noon

The Corn Is Green (1945) ★★★ Bette Davis, John Dall. A spinster schoolteacher tries to cultivate a gifted student among illiterate miners in 1890s Wales. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Country at Heart (2020) Jessy Schram, Niall Matter. A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song and true love. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Courage (2009) Jason Priestley, Andrea Roth. Una familia hace un viaje en yate. Se desata una tormenta y el padre cae el agua. Logran rescatarlo, pero el yate encalla en una isla, el padre está herido en una pierna, y el lugar está llena de osos. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m.

The Covenant (2006) ★ Steven Strait, Toby Hemingway. The death of a student at an elite Massachusetts academy threatens to shatter a pact that has protected four families with eldritch powers since the 17th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 12:42 p.m.

The Craft: Legacy (2020) ★★ Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon. An eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 10:39 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:15 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:28 p.m.

Advertisement

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Tues. 10 p.m. VH1 Wed. 6 p.m.

El Cristo del océano (1971) ★★ Nino Del Arco, Paolo Gozlino. Un niño de once años, cuyo único pariente desaparece en una tempestad, encuentra en la playa un Cristo sin cruz. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

El Cristo Negro (1953) Rosa Carmina, Raúl Martínez. Varios pecadores van al santuario de Esquipulas, en la frontera de Guatemala con Nicaragua, para adorar al Cristo Negro. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh. A 19th-century martial arts master gives a sword called Green Destiny to his beloved, then the two must recover it from female thieves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Crucifijo de piedra (1956) Sara García, Luis Manuel Pelayo. Una joven golpeada llega al hospital. Por cosas del destino, una mujer idéntica a ella muere y la joven toma su lugar. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Cuatro vidas (1949) Esther Fernández, Antonio Badú. Una empleada doméstica queda embarazada de su patrón, quien decide eliminarla al enterarse. El hermano de la muchacha clama venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Cult of Chucky (2017) Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly. Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:33 p.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m. TMC Tues. 5:10 a.m.

Curse of Chucky (2013) Fiona Dourif, A Martinez. Out for revenge, Chucky the killer doll infiltrates the family of a woman, her sister and her young niece. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

D

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Wed. 3:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Dark Tide (2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as Shark Alley. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Thur. 7:12 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:21 p.m.

Advertisement

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. MTV Mon. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m. A&E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a friend to the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Fri. 4:36 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:06 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard. A teacher at a New England prep school uses unconventional methods to instill spirit into the lives of his students. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Un exmercenario quien, tras haber sido sometido a un cruel experimento, adquiere el superpoder de sanar rápidamente y pretende vengarse del hombre que destrozó su vida. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Tues. 7 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Mon. 7 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TOON Fri. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

The Devil Has a Name (2020) David Strathairn, Kate Bosworth. An ambitious oil executive leaves the whole industry exposed when she tries to outwit a recently widowed farmer whose land has been poisoned. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 3:20 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:32 p.m.

The Devil Inside (2012) ★ Fernanda Andrade, Simon Quarterman. A woman recruits two young exorcists to help her determine whether her mother, who murdered three people, is mentally ill or possessed by demons. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:21 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Tues. 10 a.m. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:48 a.m.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Paul Rudd. Comic misadventures follow when a rising executive brings a blundering IRS agent to a monthly gathering hosted by his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:38 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:53 p.m.

Advertisement

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 8:03 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:36 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (2021) Italia Ricci, Ryan Paevey. Sparks fly between a woman who runs a boot camp for the brokenhearted and a reporter who’s investigating whether it’s a fad or a phenomenon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 1:50 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Easter Under Wraps (2019) Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny. A woman goes under cover at her family’s chocolate factory to find out why sales are down and meets the head chocolatier, who has new ideas for Easter products. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

The Edge (1997) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin. A plane crash strands rivals in the Alaskan wilderness, where they contend with nature and a vicious kodiak bear. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Wed. 3:05 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ David Arquette, Kari Wuhrer. Toxic waste produces a horde of giant spiders that terrorizes residents in a small Arizona town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Emperor (2020) Dayo Okeniyi, Naturi Naughton. Fighting his way north to free himself and his family, outlaw slave Shields Emperor Green joins forces with abolitionist John Brown for a daring raid in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., in 1859. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Thur. 7:18 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:56 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:13 p.m.

El encuentro de un hombre solo (1973) Jorge Luke, Patricia Aspíllaga. Un escritor relata la historia de un amigo que quedó desfigurado por el fuego al tratar de salvar a una criatura de las llamas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

End of Watch (2012) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña. Two LAPD officers deal with marriage, love and fatherhood amid the harsh realities on the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Thur. 1:12 p.m.

Advertisement

Enduring Love (2004) ★★ Daniel Craig, Rhys Ifans. A man obsesses over a science professor who helped him save a boy in a runaway hot-air balloon. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche. A Hungarian count’s fling with a British newlywed leads to tragedy in World War II North Africa. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 2:55 a.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:11 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:03 a.m.

Advertisement

Evil Dead 2 (1987) ★★★ Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry. Cabin visitors fight protean spirits of the dead with a chainsaw, a shotgun and Egyptian incantations. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:46 p.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. A commando squad must conduct a midair assault upon a hijacked plane loaded with terrorists and a deadly nerve gas. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:13 a.m.

Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014) ★★ Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton. Criado como un príncipe egipcio y el favorito del faraón Seti, Moisés descubre su verdadera herencia hebrea y promete liberar a su pueblo de la esclavitud, incluso si eso significara destruir su hermandad con el hijo de Seti, Ramsés. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Wed. 5:06 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m. EPIX Tues. 1:35 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:20 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Mon. 5:50 p.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Faith in the Family (2019) Tiffany Hines, Juan Antonio. The author of a self-help book on how to find the perfect husband is determined to find eligible mates for her five single daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (2018) Toni Braxton, Trevor Morgan. When a deranged gunman storms an elementary school, Antoinette Tuff uses her empathy and faith to convince him to surrender. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:34 a.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 11:05 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 2:58 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:24 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. MTV Mon. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Sat. 2:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 9 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:33 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 7:14 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:16 a.m.

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sat. 1:15 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Flight of the Intruder (1991) ★★ Danny Glover, Willem Dafoe. Two Navy pilots hatch a rogue mission to bomb Hanoi with a special low-altitude plane. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:29 a.m.

Advertisement

Flightplan (2005) ★★ Jodie Foster, Peter Sarsgaard. Una mujer viuda enloquece cuando su hija de seis años desaparece en un avión que viaja de Berlín a Nueva York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant. In 1940s New York, a man goes to extreme lengths to make sure his wife never finds out that she’s an awful opera singer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (2020) Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams. Sparks fly between a young woman and her ex-boyfriend when they work together to save her family’s general store. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:45 p.m.

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria. In the 1920s, the Mexican government’s attempt to secularize the country sparks a rebellion known as the Cristero War. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Tues. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Frankie (2019) Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei. A family confronts a life-altering crisis while vacationing in Portugal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 3:46 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:28 a.m.

Frankie & Alice (2010) ★★ Halle Berry, Stellan Skarsgard. A therapist treats a black stripper who has multiple personality disorder, including that of an imperious white racist. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sat. 1:23 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:02 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Sat. 4:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Frighteners (1996) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado. Friendly ghosts help a psychic detective probe the hauntings that killed residents of a coastal California town. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Mon. 10:29 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Wed. 4 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 4:25 a.m.

Advertisement

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Gallant Sons (1940) ★★ Jackie Cooper, Bonita Granville. A group of youths investigates a murder for which one’s father was convicted. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:47 a.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 5:45 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Ghosts of Mars (2001) ★ Ice Cube, Natasha Henstridge. An intergalactic cop and her team join forces with a dangerous criminal to battle supernatural warriors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 3:51 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:34 a.m.

Advertisement

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) ★★★ Colin Firth, Scarlett Johansson. Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer paints a portrait of a teenage maid who works in his home in the 17th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Fri. 1:36 a.m. Starz Fri. 9:38 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Fri. 6:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Glass Bottom Boat (1966) ★★★ Doris Day, Rod Taylor. Spies follow a PR woman who works for a space scientist and whose father runs a sightseeing boat. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sun. 7:54 a.m. Encore Sun. 6:56 p.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 11:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Go Naked in the World (1961) ★★ Gina Lollobrigida, Anthony Franciosa. A construction tycoon’s son falls in love with a high-priced call girl his father knows well. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Mon. 8:07 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:48 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974) ★ Masaaki Daimon, Kazuya Aoyama. An Okinawan monster-god helps Godzilla defeat his bionic double. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956) ★★ Raymond Burr, Takashi Shimura. A U.S. newsman in Tokyo recounts the story of a huge dinosaur roused from the sea by an atomic blast. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 4:40 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:07 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:11 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:12 p.m.

Good Witch: Spellbound (2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Great Gatsby (1974) ★★★ Robert Redford, Mia Farrow. A shady millionaire pines for another man’s wife amid the lavish parties and opulent mansions of 1920s Long Island. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:12 a.m. Cinemax Tues. 6:50 a.m.

The Great Mother (2019) Nora Sandigo sacrifices everything to keep American-born children with their undocumented parents. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:35 p.m.

The Green Promise (1949) ★★ Marguerite Chapman, Walter Brennan. A stubborn farmer squashes one daughter’s romance and another’s dream to join the 4-H Club. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Green Room (2015) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots. Members of a punk-rock band and a tough young woman battle murderous white supremacists at a remote Oregon roadhouse. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 10:15 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5:55 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Guarding Tess (1994) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Nicolas Cage. A Secret Service agent is reassigned to protect a defiant former first lady at her Ohio home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 12:22 p.m.

Guess Who (2005) ★★ Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher. The sarcastic patriarch of a black family freely expresses his opinion of his daughter’s white boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Hardball (2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. USA Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. USA Sat. 7:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:34 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:55 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Sun. 10 a.m. E! Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Heat (1995) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robert De Niro. A wily bank robber planning retirement leaves scant clues for a Los Angeles detective with family problems. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 4:04 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:43 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:06 p.m.

Heaven Is for Real (2014) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly. A little boy says that he visited heaven during a near-death experience and tells his astonished parents about things he couldn’t possibly know. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Hello, It’s Me (2015) Kellie Martin, Kavan Smith. A widow receives messages from her late husband, urging her to move on and heal with a new man in her life. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Here and Now (2018) Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger. After receiving a grim diagnosis, a successful New York singer spends the day reflecting on her life. She crisscrosses the city as she attempts to make peace with her friends, family and failures. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 2:55 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:39 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 12:55 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Sun. 1:47 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. La historia, hasta ahora desconocida, de tres científicas afroamericanas que trabajaron para la NASA a comienzos de la década de 1960, colaborando en la operación espacial con la que los EE. UU. le ganaron la partida a la URSS en la Guerra Fría. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Fri. 10:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hoax (2006) ★★★ Richard Gere, Alfred Molina. Clifford Irving nearly pulls off a huge media scam when he writes a fake biography of reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes and sells it to publishing giant McGraw-Hill. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 7:53 a.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. AMC Sun. 3:38 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:15 p.m. WGN America Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 11:53 a.m. WGN America Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri. 1:04 a.m.

Hollywood Shuffle (1987) ★★★ Robert Townsend, Anne-Marie Johnson. A struggling black actor must decide whether success is worth compromising his integrity for a stereotypical role. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Mon. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Hope Springs (2012) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones. A woman drags her skeptical husband to a renowned counselor’s marriage retreat to try to put the spark back in their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 2:59 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:26 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:36 a.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:25 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 10:14 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:13 p.m.

Advertisement

Hotel (1967) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Catherine Spaak. The manager of a posh New Orleans hotel handles a hostile takeover, a scandal and a thief. (GP) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Hotel Rwanda (2004) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Sophie Okonedo. Paul Rusesabagina saves more than 1,200 Tutsi refugees from genocide by hiding them at his posh hotel in Rwanda’s capital city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

How She Move (2007) ★★★ Rutina Wesley, Tré Armstrong. Forced to return to public school after her sister’s death, a young dancer has a rivalry with a classmate and joins an all-male dance troupe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Advertisement

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m.

How to Build a Better Boy (2014) China Anne McClain, Kelli Berglund. Teenage tech whizzes unwittingly use military software to program a robotic boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

How to Fall in Love (2012) Eric Mabius, Brooke D’Orsay. A socially awkward accountant receives dating tips from his high-school crush. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sun. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 6:15 p.m. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Advertisement

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TOON Mon. 6 p.m. TOON Tues. 9:30 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera. Animated. When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world to finally discover their true destinies as dragon and rider. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:49 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Wed. 9 p.m.

The Hunt (2020) ★★ Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:15 a.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Aided by the FBI, a retired combat-trainer searches for a former student who is killing civilians in Oregon. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:05 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (2019) Ginnifer Goodwin, Angela Fairley. A woman tries to adopt an African-American girl, but due to a racially motivated ruling, the two are forced apart. The woman does not give up on the girl and continues to be her lifeline until they can be reunited. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:48 p.m.

I Think I Love My Wife (2007) ★★ Chris Rock, Kerry Washington. Attraction to a free-spirited woman causes a man to question the happiness he feels with his wife and family. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:03 a.m.

I Want to Live! (1958) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Simon Oakland. Convicted of murder, drug-addicted shill and prostitute Barbara Graham lands on death row. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) ★★ Keenen Ivory Wayans, Bernie Casey. A veteran, his idol and other ghetto good guys battle a white mobster called Mr. Big. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 8 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Idlewild (2006) ★★★ André Benjamin, Antwan A. Patton. In a 1930s speakeasy, a piano player and his fellow performer try to keep their establishment out of hoodlums’ hands. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:12 a.m.

If There Be Thorns (2015) Heather Graham, Rachael Carpani. Christopher and Cathy live together with Cathy’s two sons, who have no idea of the true nature of their parent’s relationship. When a woman moves in next door, Christopher learns it is Corrine, and long-hidden secrets are revealed. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:38 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

In Secret (2013) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac. A woman and her lover conspire to murder her mild-mannered husband, but overwhelming guilt soon turns their passion into hatred. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2 a.m.

In the Bedroom (2001) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson. A tragedy involving a doctor, his wife and their college-age son reveals the chasm in the relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:17 p.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:09 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Tues. 6:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:39 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:07 p.m.

Inside Daisy Clover (1965) ★★ Natalie Wood, Robert Redford. An overnight starlet marries a homosexual actor and goes downhill in 1930s Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 9:49 a.m.

Internal Affairs (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Andy Garcia. A Los Angeles policeman toys with the mind of a division investigator on his case. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:05 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 11:50 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:56 p.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 6:55 p.m.

Iron Jawed Angels (2004) ★★ Hilary Swank, Frances O’Connor. Activists Alice Paul and Lucy Burns take the women’s suffrage movement by storm. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 5:40 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

It Was Always You (2021) Erin Krakow, Tyler Hynes. A woman’s engagement plans get thrown into disarray when her fiance’s free-spirited brother returns home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Los Jaguares contra el Invasor Misterioso (1975) King Bryner, Fedra. Un invasor extraterrestre llega a la Tierra y quiere apoderarse del dinero de toda la población. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Jennifer 8 (1992) ★★ Andy Garcia, Uma Thurman. An ex-Los Angeles detective turns small-town policeman and falls for a blind woman vulnerable to a killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 10:20 p.m.

Jezebel (1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Thur. 11:19 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:19 a.m.

Advertisement

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Thur. 9:09 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:02 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Johnny English Reborn (2011) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Gillian Anderson. The bumbling secret agent uses his questionable combat skills and high-tech gadgets to protect a Chinese leader from a band of assassins. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:54 a.m.

Advertisement

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. A Jonah Hex, un ex soldado de la Confederación devenido en cazarrecompensas, le ofrecen un trato difícil de rechazar: a cambio de su libertad, debe localizar y detener a Quentin Turnbull, un terrorista que quiere desatar el infierno en la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 7 p.m. KFTR Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 10:55 p.m. TNT Mon. 12:05 p.m.

El Joven del Carrito (1959) Antonio Espino, Maricruz Olivier. Cuando una fábrica de helados es asaltada, el secretario del sindicato es el principal sospechoso. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sat. 8:37 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:39 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Tues. 9:47 a.m. Starz Tues. 9 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 a.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in New York, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

K

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kaleidoscope (1966) ★★ Warren Beatty, Susannah York. A U.S. playboy plans to break the banks of European casinos by marking all the decks in a card factory. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Killer in the Guest House (2020) Chelsea Hobbs, Marcus Rosner. A struggling fashion photographer unwittingly rents her guesthouse out to a dangerous and womanizing con man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:43 a.m.

Advertisement

King Kong (1933) ★★★★ Fay Wray, Bruce Cabot. Shipped from mysterious Skull Island for display in the United States, a gigantic ape escapes from his bonds and carries a beautiful blonde to the top of the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Encore Wed. 12:37 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:09 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Sun. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animated. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Po must train a village of clumsy pandas to help him defeat a supernatural warrior who becomes stronger with each battle. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

L

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Mon. 2:43 a.m. Encore Mon. 6 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:27 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 1:11 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:55 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Las leandras (1961) Enrique Rambal, Rosario Dúrcal. Para recibir la herencia de su tío Francisco, la vedette Rosa tiene que ingresar a estudiar en un colegio de señoritas. Su novio la ayuda fingiendo ser el director y pidiendo a sus trabajadoras que lo apoyen para la próxima visita del tío. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. Un ser con la habilidad para manipular los cuatro elementos une fuerzas con una Waterbender y su hermano para restaurar el equilibrio en su mundo desgarrado por una guerra. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 a.m. KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Last Shift (2020) ★★ Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie. Calling it quits after 38 years, an aging fast-food worker trains his young replacement on the graveyard shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 10:37 p.m.

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Van Johnson. Sudden money ruins a struggling writer and his wife in post-World War II Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Lavalantula (2015) Steve Guttenberg, Leslie Easterbrook. Volcanic eruptions in Los Angeles unleash a swarm of gigantic, lava-breathing tarantulas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:06 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Lawless (2012) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy. A sadistic Chicago lawman comes to 1931 Virginia to shut down the Bondurant brothers’ bootlegging business. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon Showtime Sat. 2 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:25 p.m. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 a.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:45 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Wed. 5:01 a.m.

The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TOON Wed. 6 p.m. TOON Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:42 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:35 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBC America Fri. 4 a.m.

Life of Pi (2012) ★★★ Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan. After the freighter they’re on sinks in a storm, a teenager and a Bengal tiger wind up on a small lifeboat and must learn to trust each other to survive. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 11:55 a.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:50 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Thur. 3 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. FS1 Sun. 7:30 a.m. FS1 Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 8:35 a.m. TMC Wed. 5:25 a.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 12:08 p.m.

Lost Boys: The Tribe (2008) Tad Hilgenbrinck, Angus Sutherland. After moving to a new California town, a young woman learns that her new friends are a pack of vampires. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:53 a.m.

Advertisement

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 7 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Tues. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Becca Tobin, Niall Matter. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Erin Cahill, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

The Lucky One (2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:19 a.m.

Advertisement

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Machinist (2004) ★★★ Christian Bale, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Cryptic notes and encounters with a mysterious stranger torment a drill-press operator who has not slept in a year. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals must learn to survive in the wild after they wash ashore on an exotic island. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Made in Italy (2020) Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle. A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:25 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E! Sat. 1:30 p.m. E! Sun. 1 a.m.

Magic Mike XXL (2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. LOGO Thur. 9:10 p.m. LOGO Thur. 11:50 p.m.

The Magic of Ordinary Days (2005) Keri Russell, Skeet Ulrich. During World War II, the father of an unwed mother marries her off to a farmer who will raise her baby as his own. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Fri. 7 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:29 p.m.

Advertisement

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Maiden (2018) Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 6:38 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:33 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003) ★★ Jamie Kennedy, Taye Diggs. A rapper’s hip-hop lifestyle jeopardizes his father’s campaign to become governor of California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Tues. 3 p.m.

Man About Town (2006) ★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Romijn. A Hollywood agent struggles with his career and his wife, and encounters a woman seeking revenge against his workplace. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons. Musketeers try to displace corrupt King Louis XIV with his twin brother, imprisoned in the Bastille. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 4:42 a.m.

Advertisement

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Martín Fierro (1968) Alfredo Alcon, Lautaro Murúa. Basada en la obra argentina sobre las andanzas de un gaucho del siglo XIX sometido a continuas injusticias. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002) ★★ Martin Lawrence. The comic gives his take on critics, sex and his 1999 brush with death in a filmed concert performance. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 a.m.

El mártir del calvario (1952) Enrique Rambal, Consuelo Frank. La vida de Jesús desde el inicio de su ministerio, sus milagros, el sermón del monte y su muerte en la cruz. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Mary Higgins Clark’s All Around the Town (2002) ★★ Nastassja Kinski, Kim Schraner. A collegian with multiple personalities is accused of murdering a handsome English professor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) ★★ Robert De Niro, Kenneth Branagh. Dr. Frankenstein creates a soulless monster from cadavers and tries to hide it from his beloved. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Ovation Fri. 11 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 a.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Me, Myself and Irene (2000) ★ Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger. Nice-guy Charlie and aggressive Hank, the two personalities of a Rhode Island state trooper, fight over the same woman. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Sun. 9:51 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:29 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sun. 11:33 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Metro (1997) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Michael Rapaport. A hostage negotiator and a SWAT marksman track a psychotic jewel thief who killed a colleague. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:56 p.m.

Mickey One (1965) ★★ Warren Beatty, Hurd Hatfield. A nightclub comic in debt to mobsters hides in Chicago at the mercy of his ego. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Mon. 4:09 a.m.

Miracles From Heaven (2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Lifetime Sat. 3 p.m.

Misbehaviour (2020) Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A team of women hatches a plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Thur. 9:02 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Thur. 2 p.m. FXX Fri. Noon

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Mississippi Burning (1988) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe. Two FBI agents face racism while investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in 1964 Mississippi. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:20 p.m.

Mo’ Better Blues (1990) ★★ Denzel Washington, Spike Lee. Music comes first for a Manhattan jazzman with one too many lovers and a manager who gambles. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 8:02 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964) ★★ Akira Takarada, Yuriko Hoshi. Mothra defends her offspring when Godzilla invades their Pacific island nursery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Mr. Baseball (1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) ★★★ Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof. In Sicily, one couple engages in a merry war of words, while another falls prey to a malicious schemer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:22 a.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in battle against invading Huns. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Tues. 10 p.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) ★★★★ Charles Laughton, Clark Gable. First mate Mr. Christian and his 18th-century shipmates overthrow cruel Capt. Bligh and set him adrift in the Pacific. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Mon. 1 a.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

My Mom’s Letter From Heaven (2019) Barry Watson, Cindy Busby. A rebellious teenager finds a letter from her dead mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (2019) Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen. Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer Michael Hutchence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Namesake (2006) ★★★ Kal Penn, Tabu. The son of East Indian immigrants feels caught between American culture and his family’s traditions. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Narco Juniors 2 (2010) Enrique Murillo, Eleazar García Jr. Tras la muerte de don Reynaldo Montemayor, sus hijos Raúl y Diego se han dado a la tarea de vengar a su padre y así recuperar el gran imperio que este fundó. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea (2006) Gable Carr, Patrick Casey. College students take a chaotic cruise on a ship containing a priceless stolen jewel. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Sat. 12:36 p.m.

Advertisement

Never Goin’ Back (2018) ★★★ Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone. Angela and Jessie are best friends intent on taking a wild beach trip, but when their roommate loses all of their money in a drug scam, the girls -- blissfully stoned -- go to increasingly daring and absurd lengths to get it back. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 6:18 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Luego de descubrir que la magia del museo está desapareciendo, el vigilante Larry Daley va al Museo Británico en Londres para salvar a sus amigos una vez más. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Bob Dylan, Voice of B.J. Rolfzen. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:15 a.m. Syfy Wed. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. During a flight from New York to London, a federal air marshal receives a series of text messages informing him that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes until the airline transfers $150 million to an offshore account. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 1:58 p.m. Encore Sun. 10:47 p.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 9 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sun. 10:25 a.m. BET Sun. 3:35 p.m. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 2 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) ★★★ Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher. A revealing look at the meteoric rise of seminal ‘90s rock band Oasis, weaving never-before-seen concert footage with candid interviews and a firsthand account of the backstage sibling rivalry that threatened to destroy the band. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 10:30 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 7:05 a.m.

One Perfect Wedding (2021) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. With help from their best friends, a happy couple plan the perfect wedding at the same place where their romance began. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

One Winter Proposal (2019) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. A team of agents hunts a renegade who leaps through dimensions in order to gain enormous power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Mon. 11:11 a.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ Donald Sutherland, Timothy Hutton. A suburban Chicago couple and their son are torn apart by another son’s death. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:27 p.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Wed. 4 a.m. BBC America Wed. 11 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:27 a.m.

Advertisement

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 4:57 a.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Papi chulo (2018) Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño. After a TV weatherman is put on leave following an on-air meltdown, he directs his energy into home improvement and hires a day laborer to help. Despite a language barrier and having nothing in common, the two men develop a profound friendship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:47 a.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Fri. 5:47 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Paris Can Wait (2016) ★★ Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard. While taking a road trip through France, the wife of a Hollywood producer must fend off advances from her husband’s colleague. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 3:36 a.m.

Pastor Brown (2009) Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Nicole Ari Parker. Jesse’s exotic-dancing career ends after she returns home to her dying father and reluctantly agrees to his last wish: that she take over as head of Mount Olive Baptist Church. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) ★ Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez. Paul Blart takes his teenage daughter with him to Las Vegas for a security-guard expo. While there, he stumbles upon a heist and must single-handedly apprehend the crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. Noon

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Pecado original (1991) Rodolfo de Anda, Janet Mass. Dos agentes de policía buscan a dos agresores en una clínica para hombres que tienen problemas con mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:01 p.m.

People Like Us (2012) ★★ Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks. In the course of settling the estate of his late father, a young salesman is surprised to discover the existence of a 30-year-old sister, Frankie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:11 p.m.

Pépé le moko (1937) ★★★ Jean Gabin, Mireille Balin. A homesick Paris gangster hiding in the Casbah of Algiers emerges for a woman, to his downfall. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 4:37 a.m. Starz Tues. 3:39 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Peter Pan (2003) ★★★ Jason Isaacs, Jeremy Sumpter. Peter Pan leads Wendy and her two brothers on an adventure involving Captain Hook and his band of pirates. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:05 a.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 3:15 p.m.

The Pianist (2002) ★★★ Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann. Polish Jew Wladyslaw Szpilman survives five years in the Nazi-controlled Warsaw ghetto during World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sat. 4:58 a.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:10 p.m.

Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) ★★★ Doris Day, David Niven. A New York drama critic moves his wife and four boys to an old mansion in the country. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 a.m. BBC America Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Pool Boy Nightmare (2020) Jessica Morris, Ellie Darcey-Alden. Rejected by an older woman, a young pool cleaner seduces her unsuspecting daughter in a twisted game of revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Fri. 10 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Priceless (2016) ★★ Joel Smallbone, David Koechner. A troubled widower tries to save two young Mexican sisters after he discovers them in the back of the truck that he’s driving cross-country for a one-time payment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Prince and Me (2004) ★★ Julia Stiles, Luke Mably. A premedical student falls in love with a Danish prince who keeps his identity a secret. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

Promise Her Anything (1966) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Leslie Caron. An adult-film maker sits for a widow’s baby while she woos a child psychologist who cannot stand kids. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:45 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8:57 a.m.

Advertisement

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:35 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Queens of Comedy (2001) ★★ Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique. Comics Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique, Sommore and Adele Givens perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 1:53 a.m.

Rafiki (2018) Samantha Mugatsia, Sheila Munyiva. When love blossoms between Kena and Ziki, the two girls agonize when they must choose between happiness and safety. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 6:55 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:23 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. A prosecutor commits a fatal hit-and-run, then manipulates the case so that the man who was arrested for the crime is acquitted. After the trial, he discovers that his actions have freed a guilty man. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 1:55 a.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:05 a.m. Showtime Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Advertisement

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 a.m.

Relic (2020) Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin. A woman links her mother’s increasingly volatile behavior to an evil presence at their family’s decaying country home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Relic (1997) ★★ Penelope Ann Miller, Tom Sizemore. A homicide detective helps a biologist hunt a giant creature that is killing people in a Chicago museum. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:25 p.m.

The Rental (2020) ★★ Dan Stevens, Alison Brie. Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Resistance (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris. Before he becomes world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip (1982) ★★★ Richard Pryor. A filmed concert performance, highlighted by a chilling but humorous account of the accident that nearly killed him. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Riffraff (1935) ★★ Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy. A cannery worker marries a tuna fisherman who meets his downfall as a union leader. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) Angela Strehli, Reese Wynans. The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Wed. 11:37 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:28 p.m.

Advertisement

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ Cary Elwes, Richard Lewis. The Sherwood Forest archer leads his melting pot of outlaws against Prince John and the Sheriff of Rottingham. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Sat. 4:45 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (2021) Danielle Brooks, Jason Dirden. Influential gospel singer Mahalia Jackson rises to fame in the 1940s and performs at numerous rallies during the civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:59 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Rock Dog (2016) ★★ Voices of Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard. Animated. Hoping to become a rock ‘n’ roll star, a young mastiff leaves his Tibetan village to find a legendary and reclusive musician who needs to write a new song. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Rock of Ages (2012) ★★ Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta. Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and others underscore a rock ‘n’ roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their Hollywood dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Rodan (1957) ★★ Kenji Sawara, Yumi Shirakawa. A bug-eating pterodactyl flies out of a coal mine and wrecks Japan with sonic booms. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Warren Beatty. An aging actress, upset by suggestions that she is too old for her role in a play, travels to Rome, where she begins a steamy affair with a young Italian gigolo. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Romeo and Juliet (1936) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Leslie Howard. Shakespeare’s Renaissance lovers tragically defy their feuding parents. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 10:20 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Royal Wedding (1951) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Jane Powell. A brother and sister take their act to 1947 London. Includes Astaire’s famous dance on the ceiling. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:58 p.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Runaway Jury (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Gene Hackman. A juror, a lawyer and a mysterious woman stand in the way of a man trying to manipulate an explosive trial. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Fri. Noon Paramount Fri. 9:15 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

S...house (2020) Cooper Raiff, Dylan Gelula. A lonely college freshman forges a strong connection with his resident assistant during a fraternity party. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Salt-N-Pepa (2021) G.G. Townson, Laila Odom. The journey of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl Salt James and Sandra Pepa Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip-hop after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

The Scapegoat (2012) ★★ Matthew Rhys, Eileen Atkins. An unemployed teacher meets his exact double in a British pub and becomes sucked into the man’s wrecked life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Tues. 1:08 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:55 a.m.

Advertisement

The Sea of Trees (2015) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Ken Watanabe. After traveling to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher meets a mysterious stranger who takes him on a life-changing journey of love, discovery and redemption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 9:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 5 a.m.

SEAL Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden (2012) Cam Gigandet, Anson Mount. In May 2011, a seasoned team of U.S. Navy SEALs storms a Pakistani compound and brings the long hunt for the world’s most wanted terrorist to an end. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Secret Window (2004) ★★ Johnny Depp, John Turturro. Mysterious events plague a troubled author after a menacing stranger accuses him of plagiarism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Thur. 3:02 p.m.

Advertisement

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988) ★★ Bill Pullman, Cathy Tyson. An anthropologist is plunged into the world of voodoo while in Haiti looking for a powder that turns men into zombies. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:40 p.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Thur. 6:25 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:53 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Shipping News (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore. Fortunes change for a struggling writer when he returns to his hometown in Newfoundland. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:18 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Shooting (1967) ★★ Millie Perkins, Jack Nicholson. A woman, two bounty hunters and a gunman ride into a desert and run out of water. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:08 a.m.

Advertisement

Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991) ★ Dolph Lundgren, Brandon Lee. A hulking police detective and his Eurasian partner take turns kicking around the Japanese yakuza. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7 a.m.

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 8 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 11 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. Noon TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 2 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:04 a.m. TOON Tues. 6 p.m. TOON Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Shut In (2016) ★ Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt. Living in isolation in rural Maine, a widowed child psychologist starts to believe that the ghost of a missing boy is in her house during a dangerous ice storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Siege (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, Annette Bening. An FBI agent, a Middle East specialist and a power-mad general try to thwart terrorists in New York. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Thur. 3:54 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:47 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:36 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love (2015) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. The Postables explore the mysteries of true love when they deliver divorce papers to a couple on the same day that Oliver’s missing wife reappears. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence. An unexpected bond begins to form between a man trying to rebuild his life and a young woman promising to help him reunite with his estranged wife. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:57 p.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 2 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m. FX Mon. 9 a.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Smilin’ Through (1932) ★★ Norma Shearer, Leslie Howard. A Victorian Englishman’s niece and her suitor resemble his long-dead bride and tragic rival. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Mon. 8 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Mon. 3:48 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Son of a Gun (2015) Brenton Thwaites, Ewan McGregor. JR, a teenage criminal, is locked up for a minor crime and forced to adapt to the harsh realities of prison life. Brendan Lynch, one of Australia’s most notorious criminals, offers JR protection, but it comes with a price. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Son of Kong (1933) ★★★ Robert Armstrong, Helen Mack. Two men and a circus girl go to Skull Island and find King Kong’s big white son. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Southside With You (2016) ★★★ Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers. Future U.S. President Barack Obama and lawyer Michelle Robinson go on a fateful first date in the summer of 1989. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Soy un prófugo (1946) Cantinflas, Emilia Guiú. El empleado de un banco es acusado de un robo, se escapa de la cárcel y se encuentra con los verdaderos ladrones. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Advertisement

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 6 p.m.

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997) ★ Sandra Bullock, Jason Patric. A vacationing couple save the day when a madman commandeers their cruise ship. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Fri. 5:45 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:56 p.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) ★★★ Voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson. Animated. Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Splendor in the Grass (1961) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty. In 1925 Kansas, a teenage girl suffers an emotional breakdown following a platonic love affair. Beatty’s film debut. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 5:15 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Spontaneous (2020) ★★★ Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 3:30 p.m. FX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. A sax player, a party girl, a writer and other aimless friends drift after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 8:43 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:44 p.m.

Stake Land II (2016) Connor Paolo, Nick Damici. A revitalized Brotherhood sacks New Eden, forcing Martin out into badlands on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Tues. 7 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Thur. Noon

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Starman (1984) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Karen Allen. A Wisconsin widow falls in love with an alien who has remade himself as a double of her husband. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 a.m.

The Station Agent (2003) ★★★ Peter Dinklage, Patricia Clarkson. A friendly man and a tormented woman try to befriend an anti-social dwarf who inherited a train depot. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8:15 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Thur. 7 a.m.

Step Up 2 the Streets (2008) ★★ Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman. A street dancer enrolls at Maryland School of the Arts and teams up with a talented classmate to take a team to an underground dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Fri. 7 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Strictly Ballroom (1992) ★★★ Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice. An Australian ballroom dancer makes an ugly duckling his partner and dares in competition to go flamenco. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Striking Distance (1993) ★★ Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker. An alienated Pittsburgh police officer and his new partner on the River Rescue Squad hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 8:55 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:14 p.m.

Suave patria (2012) Omar Chaparro, Adrián Uribe. Dos artistas callejeros son contratados para realizar una broma de mal gusto a un empresario. Lo que ellos no saben, es que en realidad les han tendido una trampa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. KFTR Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Sully (2016) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart. After landing US Airways Flight 1549 in New York’s Hudson River, Capt. Chesley Sully Sullenberger faces an investigation that threatens to destroy his career and reputation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Sundown (2016) Devon Werkheiser, Sean Marquette. Vacationing high school students try to recover a valuable watch from a gangster in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:40 p.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 6:20 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Sweet Autumn (2020) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker. A young woman and a maple farmer uncover the secret behind their inheritance of a candy shop. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) ★★★ Renee Firestone, Erika Jacoby. Six female Holocaust survivors from the same concentration camp discuss their ordeal and how they were able to persevere in the face of almost-certain death. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. KVCR Mon. Noon

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

T

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) ★★ Topher Grace, Anna Faris. A directionless college grad sees a chance to win the girl of his dreams when she invites him to a huge end-of-summer party. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 12:47 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Tues. 11 a.m. FX Tues. 12:09 p.m.

Advertisement

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Bryan Mills, agente retirado de la CIA, es secuestrado con su esposa en Estambul por la familia de los criminales albaneses a los que mató en París para liberar a su hija dos años antes. Ahora, es precisamente su hija la única que puede salvarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Talk to Me (2007) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Fueled by the music and social upheaval of the times, ex-convict Ralph Petey Greene becomes a radio personality and courts controversy in 1960s Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Tammy’s Always Dying (2019) Felicity Huffman, Anastasia Phillips. A woman comes to a crossroad when her perpetually troubled mother becomes terminally ill. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Thur. 11:25 a.m.

Taps (1981) ★★ Timothy Hutton, George C. Scott. Inspired by a general, a cadet leads an armed defense of his military school to keep it from becoming condos. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Fri. 10:03 a.m.

Advertisement

A Taste of Summer (2019) Eric Winter, Alison Araya. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Te presento a Laura (2010) Martha Higareda, Kuno Becker. Una mujer alegre intenta ayudar a un actor deprimido y suicida. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 2:01 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 3 p.m. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. TOON Thur. 6 p.m. TOON Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Ten Commandments (1956) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner. Raised as an Egyptian prince, Moses discovers his Hebrew heritage, hears God’s call, and engages in a bitter battle with the Pharaoh Ramses to free the Jews from slavery, leading them to the Promised Land. (G) 3 hrs. 40 mins. ABC Sat. 7 p.m. KEYT Sat. 7 p.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Advertisement

That Touch of Mink (1962) ★★ Cary Grant, Doris Day. A bachelor proposes a love affair to a virtuous secretary but she is more interested in marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m. Sundance Wed. 9 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon. 4:15 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:13 p.m.

Advertisement

This Must Be the Place (2011) ★★ Sean Penn, Frances McDormand. A guilt-ridden, aging rock star takes on his late father’s quest to track down a Nazi war criminal. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 2:30 a.m.

3 Day Weekend (2019) Morgan Krantz, Maya Stojan. A camper stumbles into a kidnapping plot gone wrong. (NR) TMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Three Days of the Condor (1975) ★★★ Robert Redford, Faye Dunaway. A CIA bookworm reports mayhem to his boss, then hides out with a woman and sees a conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:10 a.m.

The Thrill of It All (1963) ★★★ Doris Day, James Garner. A doctor’s wife disrupts their life with her new job as star of a soap tycoon’s TV commercials. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. BBC America Wed. 1 p.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Tina (2021) Tina Turner, Angela Bassett. Never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos and intimate interviews provide insight into the remarkable life and career of legendary singer Tina Turner. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 6:55 p.m. HBO Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Tues. 11:26 a.m.

Advertisement

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Tomcats (2001) ★ Jerry O’Connell, Shannon Elizabeth. A cartoonist in debt plots to have his friend marry a statuesque cop in order to win a huge bet. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:52 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sun. 1:55 p.m.

Traffic Stop (2017) A 26-year-old teacher from Austin, Texas, is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 30 mins. HBO Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:15 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Treasure Island (1934) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Jackie Cooper. Robert Louis Stevenson’s pirate Long John Silver wants young Jim Hawkins’ map. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Trespass Against Us (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson. After an elaborate heist goes south, reluctant criminal Chad must find a way to escape from the clutches of his fierce outlaw father and the encroaching police. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 6:20 p.m.

True Confessions (1981) ★★ Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall. A 1940s Los Angeles detective hounds his monsignor brother about a pious pimp’s tie to a grisly murder. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:15 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 7:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:10 p.m.

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019) George MacKay, Russell Crowe. An exploration of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they attempt to evade authorities during the 1870s. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:05 a.m. Showtime Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Truth or Dare (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy. Eight college friends awaken an evil spirit that feeds on souls in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Fri. 10:30 a.m. Syfy Sat. 2:05 a.m.

The Truth (2019) Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche. A stormy reunion occurs between an actress and her daughter after the actress publishes her memoirs. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:53 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:15 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Mon. 10:05 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Twist of Faith (2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

2 Days in Paris (2007) ★★ Julie Delpy, Adam Goldberg. The differences between a French woman and her American lover become painfully apparent during a brief stop in France to visit her parents. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 4:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Two Weeks in Another Town (1962) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Edward G. Robinson. An actor and a director, both washed-up in Hollywood, try to make a comeback in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. E! Sat. 4 p.m. E! Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. E! Sat. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Wed. 4:30 p.m. BET Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Thur. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Undisputed III: Redemption (2010) Scott Adkins, Mykel Shannon Jenkins. Un peleador campeón es transferido a una prisión en Ucrania para participar en un torneo de lucha, una disputa de vida o muerte con millonarias apuestas y la libertad para el triunfador. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Untraceable (2008) ★★ Diane Lane, Billy Burke. FBI agents try to find a tech-savvy serial killer who posts live feeds of his grisly crimes on the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 11:05 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:05 a.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters (2021) Kristian Alfonso, Raechelle Banno. The web of deceit continues when Ruby returns to her childhood home in the bayou and finds herself lured into a twisted plan to be with her true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Hidden Jewel (2021) Jennifer Laporte, Evan Roderick. When Pearl’s younger brother becomes deathly ill, she travels back to the bayou to find Ruby and uncover the mysterious secrets of her past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Pearl in the Mist (2021) Marilu Henner, Gil Bellows. Ruby is hopeful for a new start with her twin sister as they continue their education at an all-girl’s boarding school. However, she soon endures torturous punishments and public humiliation as her cruel headmistress and stepmother plot against her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Ruby (2021) Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox. After the death of her beloved grandmother, young Ruby Landry leaves the bayou to search for her wealthy but estranged father in New Orleans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 6 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) ★★★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Very, Very, Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:28 p.m.

Victory (1981) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine. Allied prisoners can either play soccer with the Germans or try to escape. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FS1 Thur. 5 p.m. FS1 Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Volition (2019) Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz. A clairvoyant tries to change his fate when he sees his own murder. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Advertisement

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Advertisement

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:06 p.m.

A Walk in the Clouds (1995) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. A married chocolate salesman agrees to pose for a day as the new husband of a pregnant vineyard heiress in postwar California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 10:35 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:14 p.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. A&E Sat. 3 p.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:50 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

We Are Marshall (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox. Jack Lengyel, the new coach at West Virginia’s Marshall University, vows to rebuild the school’s football program after a plane crash claims the lives of 75 players, staff and fans. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TNT Wed. 12:30 p.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Advertisement

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:55 a.m. EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E! Sun. 8 p.m. E! Sun. 10 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri. 7:55 a.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfuss. A patient follows a pop psychiatrist on his vacation and annoys him while charming his family. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sun. 10 p.m. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) ★★★★ Muhammad Ali, George Foreman. The Oscar-winning chronicle of the 1974 championship bout between boxers George Foreman and Muhammad Ali. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Thur. 8:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Where’s the Money (2017) Andrew Bachelor, Kat Graham. A young man from South Central Los Angeles must pledge a fraternity to recover a stash of stolen money. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Mon. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 11 p.m. MTV Thur. 1 p.m. MTV Thur. 5:30 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Wed. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Advertisement

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall, Chris McNally. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 a.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:51 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Won’t Back Down (2012) ★★ Maggie Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis. Two women contend with a powerful bureaucracy and a system mired in traditional thinking in order to transform their children’s failing inner-city school. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Wonder Boys (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:50 a.m.

X

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. Los X-Men unen fuerzas con sus versiones más jóvenes con el fin de cambiar el pasado y salvar su futuro y el de la humanidad. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Thur. 3:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Advertisement

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 12:55 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Y hacemos de tocho morocho (1981) Claudia Islas, Lucila Mariscal. Dos maridos sinvergüenzas aprovechan un viaje de sus esposas para irse de parranda y vivir intensas aventuras. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Ya Sé Quién Eres, Te He Estado Observando (1970) Angélica María, Claudia Islas. Una desubicada joven capitalina vive diversas peripecias. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Yellow Rose (2019) ★★★ Eva Noblezada, Dale Watson. A Filipina teen must decide whether to stay with her family or leave her small Texas town to become a country music singer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Yentl (1983) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Mandy Patinkin. A young woman charms her bearded roommate and a merchant’s daughter while posing as a Talmudic schoolboy in circa-1900 Poland. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Yo Soy Muy Macho (1953) Silvia Pinal, Miguel Torruco. Una joven vestida de hombre sustituye en un vuelo a su hermano piloto, preso por parrandero, para que no sea despedido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m. AMC Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Youngblood Hawke (1964) ★★★ James Franciscus, Suzanne Pleshette. Sick of his job in Kentucky, Youngblood Hawke ventures to New York to make it as a novelist. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Fri. 4:31 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Wed. 7 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Disney Thur. 7 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:25 p.m.