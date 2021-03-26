What’s on TV Saturday: ‘52nd NAACP Image Awards’ and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Former cast member Maya Rudolph hosts with musical guest Jack Harlow. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Final Space Gary and Quinn (voices of Olan Rogers and Tika Sumpter) encounter Earth’s last survivor and search for a ship so they can save the others in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

SPECIALS

All Together Now - LA2 This new special raises funds to help with COVID-19 relief for the city of Los Angeles. Celebrities participating include Carnie Wilson, AJ McLean, Jack Black, Nancy Wilson, Dionne Warwick, Kevin Eubanks and Sheila E. 7 p.m. CBS

52nd NAACP Image Awards Recorded earlier this week at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, this event honors outstanding achievements by people of color in motion pictures, TV, music and literature during 2020. Nominated for outstanding motion picture are “Bad Boys for Life,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami.” Up for outstanding TV drama are “All Rise,” “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Power Book II: Ghost” and “This Is Us”; nominated in comedy are “BlackAF,” “black-ish,” “Insecure,” “grown-ish” and “The Last O.G.” Anthony Anderson hosts. 8 p.m. CBS; BET; BET Her; CMT; Comedy Central; LOGO; MTV; MTV2; Paramount; POP; TV Land; VH1

SPORTS

Men’s College Basketball NCAA Division II Championship: 9 a.m. CBS

2021 NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Memphis versus Colorado State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Mississippi State versus Louisiana Tech, noon ESPN

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Norway versus Turkey, 9:50 a.m. ESPN2; Czech Republic versus Belgium, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional semifinals: Iowa versus Connecticut, 10 a.m. ABC; Michigan versus Baylor, noon ABC; Indiana versus NC State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona versus Texas A&M, 5 p.m. ESPN2

College Soccer Providence visits Georgetown, 10 a.m. FS1

2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional Semifinals: Oregon State versus Loyola-Chicago, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Villanova versus Baylor, 2 p.m. CBS; Oral Roberts versus Arkansas, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Syracuse versus Houston, 6:45 p.m. TBS

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime

MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Galaxy, 7 p.m. SportsNet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Luther Stacy Keach stars as Martin Luther in British director Guy Green’s 1974 adaptation of a biographical play by John Osborne. Patrick Magee, Hugh Griffith, Robert Stephens and Judi Dench also star. 7:15 p.m. TCM

Tina Drawing on previously unseen footage, audiotapes, personal photos and candid interviews with its subject from her home in Switzerland, this new feature-length documentary from Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin chronicles the life and career of music superstar Tina Turner. 8 p.m. HBO

V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters In this new sequel Ruby (Raechelle Banno) flees back to her bayou home with her baby, Pearl. Sam Duke, Kristian Alfonso, Karina Banno and Ty Wood also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Mary Poppins Returns Emily Blunt steps into the iconic role of the practically perfect nanny in Rob Marshall’s 2018 musical fantasy, a sequel to Walt Disney’s 1964 classic “Mary Poppins.” In the new story, Michael and Jane Banks (Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer) are grown up and grappling with adult issues. Look for cameos by Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Meryl Streep also star. 8:20 p.m. Freeform

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart In this new romantic comedy, a woman (Italia Ricci) runs a successful Breakup Boot Camp to help the recently broken-hearted. The latest group of clients includes a journalist (Ryan Paevey) who insists he has come to support his sister, not because of his own recently failed romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Goosebumps (2015) 8 a.m. FXX

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 8 a.m. Showtime

Black Hawk Down (2001) 8:51 a.m. Starz

Weird Science (1985) 8:54 a.m. Cinemax

Tarzan (1999) 8:55 a.m. Freeform

The FBI Story (1959) 9 a.m. TCM

The Constant Gardener (2005) 9:05 a.m. TMC

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 9:09 a.m. Encore

The Truman Show (1998) 9:50 a.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10 a.m. Syfy

King Kong (2005) 10 a.m. TNT

Sausage Party (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX

Matilda (1996) 10:55 a.m. Freeform

Bridesmaids (2011) 11 a.m. Lifetime; 8 p.m. A&E

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Twister (1996) Noon and 5:30 p.m. CMT

Rocky II (1979) Noon HBO

Game Night (2018) Noon TBS

Little Women (2019) 12:10 and 11:58 p.m. Starz

Borat (2006) 12:54 p.m. Encore

Mary Poppins (1964) 1 p.m. Freeform

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 1 p.m. TNT

The LEGO Movie (2014) 1:15 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:33 p.m. Syfy

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 2 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man (2002) 2:21 p.m. Encore

Erin Brockovich (2000) 2:30 p.m. CMT

The Pianist (2002) 2:30 p.m. TMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 2:40 p.m. BET

Forrest Gump (1994) 3 p.m. AMC

Friday (1995) 3 p.m. E!

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

North Country (2005) 4:02 p.m. KCET

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 4:05 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4:26 p.m. Encore

Blazing Saddles (1974) 5 p.m. Ovation

A Man for All Seasons (1966) 5 p.m. TCM

Coming to America (1988) 5:05 p.m. BET

Friends With Benefits (2011) 5:30 p.m. A&E

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Clueless (1995) 5:45 p.m. POP

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 6 and 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:05 p.m. HBO

Tangled (2010) 6:10 p.m. Freeform

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

Gladiator (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation

Luther (1973) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:37 and 10:49 p.m. Bravo

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

Tina (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) 8:20 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Twins (1988) 9 p.m. Sundance

Pépé le moko (1937) 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 10 p.m. AMC

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

Zombie (1979) 10:35 p.m. TMC

Hustlers (2019) 11 p.m. Showtime

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 11 p.m. TCM

Knocked Up (2007) 11:30 p.m. E!

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11:30 p.m. Freeform

The Avengers (2012) 11:45 p.m. Epix

