What’s on TV Saturday: ‘52nd NAACP Image Awards’ and more
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Saturday Night Live Former cast member Maya Rudolph hosts with musical guest Jack Harlow. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Final Space Gary and Quinn (voices of Olan Rogers and Tika Sumpter) encounter Earth’s last survivor and search for a ship so they can save the others in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
SPECIALS
All Together Now - LA2 This new special raises funds to help with COVID-19 relief for the city of Los Angeles. Celebrities participating include Carnie Wilson, AJ McLean, Jack Black, Nancy Wilson, Dionne Warwick, Kevin Eubanks and Sheila E. 7 p.m. CBS
52nd NAACP Image Awards Recorded earlier this week at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, this event honors outstanding achievements by people of color in motion pictures, TV, music and literature during 2020. Nominated for outstanding motion picture are “Bad Boys for Life,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami.” Up for outstanding TV drama are “All Rise,” “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Power Book II: Ghost” and “This Is Us”; nominated in comedy are “BlackAF,” “black-ish,” “Insecure,” “grown-ish” and “The Last O.G.” Anthony Anderson hosts. 8 p.m. CBS; BET; BET Her; CMT; Comedy Central; LOGO; MTV; MTV2; Paramount; POP; TV Land; VH1
SPORTS
Men’s College Basketball NCAA Division II Championship: 9 a.m. CBS
2021 NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Memphis versus Colorado State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Mississippi State versus Louisiana Tech, noon ESPN
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Norway versus Turkey, 9:50 a.m. ESPN2; Czech Republic versus Belgium, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional semifinals: Iowa versus Connecticut, 10 a.m. ABC; Michigan versus Baylor, noon ABC; Indiana versus NC State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona versus Texas A&M, 5 p.m. ESPN2
College Soccer Providence visits Georgetown, 10 a.m. FS1
2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional Semifinals: Oregon State versus Loyola-Chicago, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Villanova versus Baylor, 2 p.m. CBS; Oral Roberts versus Arkansas, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Syracuse versus Houston, 6:45 p.m. TBS
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Galaxy, 7 p.m. SportsNet
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Sunday TV Talk Show Guests, March 28: “State of the Union,” “Face the Nation,” “Meet the Press,” “This Week,” “Fox News Sunday,” “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
Luther Stacy Keach stars as Martin Luther in British director Guy Green’s 1974 adaptation of a biographical play by John Osborne. Patrick Magee, Hugh Griffith, Robert Stephens and Judi Dench also star. 7:15 p.m. TCM
Tina Drawing on previously unseen footage, audiotapes, personal photos and candid interviews with its subject from her home in Switzerland, this new feature-length documentary from Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin chronicles the life and career of music superstar Tina Turner. 8 p.m. HBO
V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters In this new sequel Ruby (Raechelle Banno) flees back to her bayou home with her baby, Pearl. Sam Duke, Kristian Alfonso, Karina Banno and Ty Wood also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Mary Poppins Returns Emily Blunt steps into the iconic role of the practically perfect nanny in Rob Marshall’s 2018 musical fantasy, a sequel to Walt Disney’s 1964 classic “Mary Poppins.” In the new story, Michael and Jane Banks (Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer) are grown up and grappling with adult issues. Look for cameos by Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Meryl Streep also star. 8:20 p.m. Freeform
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart In this new romantic comedy, a woman (Italia Ricci) runs a successful Breakup Boot Camp to help the recently broken-hearted. The latest group of clients includes a journalist (Ryan Paevey) who insists he has come to support his sister, not because of his own recently failed romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Goosebumps (2015) 8 a.m. FXX
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 8 a.m. Showtime
Black Hawk Down (2001) 8:51 a.m. Starz
Weird Science (1985) 8:54 a.m. Cinemax
Tarzan (1999) 8:55 a.m. Freeform
The FBI Story (1959) 9 a.m. TCM
The Constant Gardener (2005) 9:05 a.m. TMC
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 9:09 a.m. Encore
The Truman Show (1998) 9:50 a.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10 a.m. Syfy
King Kong (2005) 10 a.m. TNT
Sausage Party (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX
Matilda (1996) 10:55 a.m. Freeform
Bridesmaids (2011) 11 a.m. Lifetime; 8 p.m. A&E
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Twister (1996) Noon and 5:30 p.m. CMT
Rocky II (1979) Noon HBO
Game Night (2018) Noon TBS
Little Women (2019) 12:10 and 11:58 p.m. Starz
Borat (2006) 12:54 p.m. Encore
Mary Poppins (1964) 1 p.m. Freeform
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 1 p.m. TNT
The LEGO Movie (2014) 1:15 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:33 p.m. Syfy
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 2 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 2:21 p.m. Encore
Erin Brockovich (2000) 2:30 p.m. CMT
The Pianist (2002) 2:30 p.m. TMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 2:40 p.m. BET
Forrest Gump (1994) 3 p.m. AMC
Friday (1995) 3 p.m. E!
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
North Country (2005) 4:02 p.m. KCET
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 4:05 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4:26 p.m. Encore
Blazing Saddles (1974) 5 p.m. Ovation
A Man for All Seasons (1966) 5 p.m. TCM
Coming to America (1988) 5:05 p.m. BET
Friends With Benefits (2011) 5:30 p.m. A&E
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Clueless (1995) 5:45 p.m. POP
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 6 and 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:05 p.m. HBO
Tangled (2010) 6:10 p.m. Freeform
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
Gladiator (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation
Luther (1973) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:37 and 10:49 p.m. Bravo
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
Tina (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) 8:20 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Twins (1988) 9 p.m. Sundance
Pépé le moko (1937) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 10 p.m. AMC
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix
Zombie (1979) 10:35 p.m. TMC
Hustlers (2019) 11 p.m. Showtime
Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 11 p.m. TCM
Knocked Up (2007) 11:30 p.m. E!
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11:30 p.m. Freeform
The Avengers (2012) 11:45 p.m. Epix
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Ten Commandments,’ a ‘Law & Order’ spinoff, the Final Four and more
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Ten Commandments,’ a ‘Law & Order’ spinoff, the Final Four and more
TV highlights for March 28-April 3 also include a bio-drama about gospel great Mahalia Jackson plus the Dodgers on opening day.
TV Grids for the entire week of March. 28 - April. 3 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: March 28: “An American in Paris”; “Ben-Hur” “Citizen Kane” “The Ten Commandments” and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, March. 28 - April. 3 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.