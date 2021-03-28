What’s on TV Monday: ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Voice As the battle rounds begin, the coaches enlist Luis Fonsi, Dan & Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists. 8 p.m. NBC
Bulletproof Just as it looks as if their case is solved, Bishop (Noel Clarke) tells Pike and Tanner (Ashley Walters, Lindsey Coulson) about a hunch that could mean Arjana’s (Vanessa Vanderpuye) life is in jeopardy. Olivia Chenery also stars in the short season’s finale. 8 p.m. The CW
American Idol The contestants perform for the first time with a band this season as they compete for a spot in the top 24. Also, the judges share a surprise twist. 8 p.m. ABC
Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
VH1 Couples Retreat Black love is the underlying theme of this new unscripted series in which celebrities on a week-long vacation open up in candid conversations about the challenges and triumphs that are part of their lives in the spotlight. The couples include Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris; Rasheeda and Kirk Frost; and Ray J and Princess Love; Deelishis and Raymond Santana; and Rada and Michael Blackson. Life coach AJ Johnson, relationship expert Russell Kawakami and “sexologist” Deva Ward are featured. 8 p.m. VH1
America’s Most Wanted (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Adventurer Bear Grylls takes Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) to the highest peaks of the Italian Dolomite mountain range in the season premiere. The pair travel in the footsteps of World War I soldiers as they brave freezing conditions while trying to scale sheer cliffs and hunt snow rats. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Snowpiercer Two back-to-back episodes wrap up the dystopian science fiction series’ second season. Wilford (Sean Bean) is pressing forward on his endgame as the train approaches Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) retrieval point, and Layton (Daveed Diggs) leads a mission to rescue her. Iddo Goldberg, Mickey Summer and Lena Hall also star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Claire’s (Antonia Thomas) long-estranged father (guest star Marcuis Harris) shows up without warning. Also, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) feels as if he and Lea (Paige Spara) are drifting apart, which causes their relationship to become even more frayed. Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star with guest stars Jasmine Vega, Michael Hsu Rosen, Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens This new documentary from filmmaker Maya Zinshtein untangles the controversial relationship between American Evangelical Christians and the State of Israel and the significance of American Christians’ dogma about Israel’s role in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. 10 p.m. KOCE
Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments Nikki Glaser, a regular favorite on the “Comedy Central Roast” specials, hosts this week-long retrospective of some of the sickest “burns” ever meted out during past roasts of celebrities, including Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe and Joan Rivers. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Easter Basket Challenge Host Sunny Anderson challenges the finalists to create a 3-foot-tall panoramic Easter egg. Judges Jordan Andino and Claudia Sandoval decide who gets to take home the golden egg. 10 p.m. Food Network
Race to the Center of the Earth Four teams, each departing from a different remote part of the planet, race to a central location to find a buoy that holds a $1 million grand prize in this unscripted competition from the producers of “The Amazing Race.” (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
All American Stories Yogi Roth and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, whose personal story inspired the current CW drama “All American,” co-host this second in a series of occasional specials that profile athletes who refused to let daunting obstacles interfere with their pursuit of greatness. Jerome Avery, Denise Korenek, Leo Rodgers and Lopez Lomong share their stories. 9 p.m. The CW
Death of Innocence This new special revisits the tragic stories of Selena, “My Sister Sam” sitcom star Rebecca Schaeffer and “The Voice” finalist Christina Grimmie, who were killed by obsessed fans. Chris Pérez, Selena’s widowed husband, and Marcus Grimmie, Christina’s brother, share intimate perspectives. 10 p.m. E!
SPORTS
MLB Preseason Baseball The Houston Astros visit the Washington Nationals, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. KCOP and SportsNetLA
2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional finals, 4 and 6:30 p.m. CBS
2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional Finals: 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. KDOC; the Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Amanda Gorman; Mike Posner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”); Lenny Kravitz (“Let Love Rule”); Amy Goodman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Richard Blais (“Top Chef”); Justin Sutherland (“Iron Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Andy Cohen; Camilla Luddington; chef Melissa King; singer Rosé; Breland performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host Mario Lopez; Elizabeth Berkley Lauren. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Testing instant soups; Suzanne Somers discusses her home invasion. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Zuri Adele (“Good Trouble”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Brooke Baldwin. 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Kyra Sedgwick. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Murphy; Eve Hewson; the Kid Laroi performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Magic Johnson; Eric Andre. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Allison Janney; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Hoosiers (1986) 9 a.m. Showtime
Camille (1936) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Just Mercy (2019) 10:25 a.m. HBO
The Debt (2010) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
Spy (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX
Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) Noon KVCR
Romeo and Juliet (1936) 12:15 p.m. TCM
The Bank Job (2008) 1:30 p.m. Sundance
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 1:50 p.m. TNT
Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 2 p.m. TMC
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 2:01 p.m. Encore
Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:20 p.m. HBO
The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3:48 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
48 HRS. (1982) 4 p.m. Sundance
13 Going on 30 (2004) 4:15 p.m. HBO
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 4:50 p.m. Showtime
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT
Point Break (1991) 5:55 p.m. HBO
The Goonies (1985) 6 p.m. Freeform
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 6 p.m. TOON
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 7 p.m. FX
Coming to America (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Thrill of It All (1963) 7 p.m. TCM
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8 p.m. Cinemax
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
Do the Right Thing (1989) 8 p.m. TMC
Blazing Saddles (1974) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
The Glass Bottom Boat (1966) 9 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) 11:15 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Ten Commandments,’ a ‘Law & Order’ spinoff, the Final Four and more
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Ten Commandments,’ a ‘Law & Order’ spinoff, the Final Four and more
TV highlights for March 28-April 3 also include a bio-drama about gospel great Mahalia Jackson plus the Dodgers on opening day.
TV Grids for the entire week of March. 28 - April. 3 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: March 28: “An American in Paris”; “Ben-Hur” “Citizen Kane” “The Ten Commandments” and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, March. 28 - April. 3 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.