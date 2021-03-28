What’s on TV Monday: ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice As the battle rounds begin, the coaches enlist Luis Fonsi, Dan & Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists. 8 p.m. NBC

Bulletproof Just as it looks as if their case is solved, Bishop (Noel Clarke) tells Pike and Tanner (Ashley Walters, Lindsey Coulson) about a hunch that could mean Arjana’s (Vanessa Vanderpuye) life is in jeopardy. Olivia Chenery also stars in the short season’s finale. 8 p.m. The CW

American Idol The contestants perform for the first time with a band this season as they compete for a spot in the top 24. Also, the judges share a surprise twist. 8 p.m. ABC

Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

VH1 Couples Retreat Black love is the underlying theme of this new unscripted series in which celebrities on a week-long vacation open up in candid conversations about the challenges and triumphs that are part of their lives in the spotlight. The couples include Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris; Rasheeda and Kirk Frost; and Ray J and Princess Love; Deelishis and Raymond Santana; and Rada and Michael Blackson. Life coach AJ Johnson, relationship expert Russell Kawakami and “sexologist” Deva Ward are featured. 8 p.m. VH1

America’s Most Wanted (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Adventurer Bear Grylls takes Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) to the highest peaks of the Italian Dolomite mountain range in the season premiere. The pair travel in the footsteps of World War I soldiers as they brave freezing conditions while trying to scale sheer cliffs and hunt snow rats. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Snowpiercer Two back-to-back episodes wrap up the dystopian science fiction series’ second season. Wilford (Sean Bean) is pressing forward on his endgame as the train approaches Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) retrieval point, and Layton (Daveed Diggs) leads a mission to rescue her. Iddo Goldberg, Mickey Summer and Lena Hall also star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Claire’s (Antonia Thomas) long-estranged father (guest star Marcuis Harris) shows up without warning. Also, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) feels as if he and Lea (Paige Spara) are drifting apart, which causes their relationship to become even more frayed. Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star with guest stars Jasmine Vega, Michael Hsu Rosen, Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens This new documentary from filmmaker Maya Zinshtein untangles the controversial relationship between American Evangelical Christians and the State of Israel and the significance of American Christians’ dogma about Israel’s role in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. 10 p.m. KOCE

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments Nikki Glaser, a regular favorite on the “Comedy Central Roast” specials, hosts this week-long retrospective of some of the sickest “burns” ever meted out during past roasts of celebrities, including Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe and Joan Rivers. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Easter Basket Challenge Host Sunny Anderson challenges the finalists to create a 3-foot-tall panoramic Easter egg. Judges Jordan Andino and Claudia Sandoval decide who gets to take home the golden egg. 10 p.m. Food Network

Race to the Center of the Earth Four teams, each departing from a different remote part of the planet, race to a central location to find a buoy that holds a $1 million grand prize in this unscripted competition from the producers of “The Amazing Race.” (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

All American Stories Yogi Roth and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, whose personal story inspired the current CW drama “All American,” co-host this second in a series of occasional specials that profile athletes who refused to let daunting obstacles interfere with their pursuit of greatness. Jerome Avery, Denise Korenek, Leo Rodgers and Lopez Lomong share their stories. 9 p.m. The CW

Death of Innocence This new special revisits the tragic stories of Selena, “My Sister Sam” sitcom star Rebecca Schaeffer and “The Voice” finalist Christina Grimmie, who were killed by obsessed fans. Chris Pérez, Selena’s widowed husband, and Marcus Grimmie, Christina’s brother, share intimate perspectives. 10 p.m. E!

SPORTS

MLB Preseason Baseball The Houston Astros visit the Washington Nationals, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. KCOP and SportsNetLA

2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional finals, 4 and 6:30 p.m. CBS

2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional Finals: 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. KDOC; the Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Amanda Gorman; Mike Posner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”); Lenny Kravitz (“Let Love Rule”); Amy Goodman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Richard Blais (“Top Chef”); Justin Sutherland (“Iron Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Andy Cohen; Camilla Luddington; chef Melissa King; singer Rosé; Breland performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host Mario Lopez; Elizabeth Berkley Lauren. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Testing instant soups; Suzanne Somers discusses her home invasion. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Zuri Adele (“Good Trouble”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Brooke Baldwin. 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Kyra Sedgwick. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Murphy; Eve Hewson; the Kid Laroi performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Magic Johnson; Eric Andre. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Allison Janney; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Hoosiers (1986) 9 a.m. Showtime

Camille (1936) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Just Mercy (2019) 10:25 a.m. HBO

The Debt (2010) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

Spy (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX

Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) Noon KVCR

Romeo and Juliet (1936) 12:15 p.m. TCM

The Bank Job (2008) 1:30 p.m. Sundance

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 1:50 p.m. TNT

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 2 p.m. TMC

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 2:01 p.m. Encore

Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:20 p.m. HBO

The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3:48 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

48 HRS. (1982) 4 p.m. Sundance

13 Going on 30 (2004) 4:15 p.m. HBO

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 4:50 p.m. Showtime

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT

Point Break (1991) 5:55 p.m. HBO

The Goonies (1985) 6 p.m. Freeform

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 6 p.m. TOON

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 7 p.m. FX

Coming to America (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Thrill of It All (1963) 7 p.m. TCM

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8 p.m. Cinemax

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Do the Right Thing (1989) 8 p.m. TMC

Blazing Saddles (1974) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

The Glass Bottom Boat (1966) 9 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) 11:15 p.m. TCM

