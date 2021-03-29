What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Women Making History’ on Lifetime
SERIES
Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash A powerful new villain named Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer) channels and intensifies victims’ worst fears, wreaking havoc in Central City. To defeat this new foe, Barry (Grant Gustin) confronts his own deepest terrors with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help. Jesse L. Martin also stars, along with guest star Carmen Moore. 8 p.m. The CW
Pooch Perfect Rebel Wilson hosts this new unscripted competition in which 10 pairs of dog groomers and assistants compete in themed challenges. Lisa Vanderpump, dog stylist Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris are the judges. 8 p.m. ABC
OutDaughtered The quintuplets have been fighting more than ever during the pandemic. 8 p.m. TLC
Kenan Kenan (Kenan Thompson) has odd encounters with a squirrel. Also, Rick and Gary Gary (Don Johnson, Chris Redd) think they missed Kenan’s birthday and try to organize a surprise party. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Supergirl While the new “Superman & Lois” takes a brief hiatus, this series launches its sixth and final season with Brainiac (Jesse Rath) near death after his attempt to stop Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her team come to save him, igniting a battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Rainbow and Andre (Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson) become a little too competitive on family game night in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
American Experience This new episode documents the 1946 story of Isaac Woodard, a Black military officer who was returning home to South Carolina after World War II when he got into an altercation with a bus driver who refused to let him off at a rest stop. Woodard was arrested, and the local chief of police beat him so savagely that he was permanently blinded. An all-white jury acquitted the chief. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Unsellable Houses Real estate partners and twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis return for a new season. 9 p.m. HGTV
Mixed-ish Alicia’s (Tika Sumpter) mother, Grandma Shireen (Carlease Burke), stays with the family after her surgery, but taking care of her becomes a full-time job. Christina Anthony and Arica Himmel also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Soul of a Nation This new episode discusses the crossover between sports and film and how movies have been used to make cultural and social statements about Black athletes and the Black community. 10 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments (N) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX
Underground (N) 10 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN
Women Making History This new special features an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, revealing some of the women who’ve helped shape her life, and showcasing extraordinary women who are helping to shape the future. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Last Cruise This new documentary from filmmaker Hannah Olson chronicles the first and largest outbreak of the novel coronavirus outside China with a harrowing portrait of the passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner, where class divisions erupted as infection spread. 9 p.m. HBO
Our OWN Easter Gospel star BeBe Winans and niece Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) host this holiday music special featuring celebrated gospel and R&B music, including performances by CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Ledisi, Travis Greene, Osby Berry and Jonathan McReynolds. Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Pastor William Murphy and Priscilla Shirer also participate. 9 p.m. OWN
SPORTS
MLB Preseason Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; MLB; SportsNetLA
2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional finals: Texas versus South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Louisville versus Stanford, 6 p.m. ESPN
2021 Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Regional finals: USC versus Gonzaga, 4 p.m. TBS; UCLA versus Michigan, 6:45 p.m. TBS
NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship Final: Honduras versus Mexico, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Richard Branson and Michael Colglazier, Virgin Galactic. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt; Trey Mancini. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Andrew Morton; Mark Wahlberg; Tiffany Aliche. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez; Tika Sumpter (“Mixed-ish”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Dr. Carl Hart faces backlash after admitting he is a heroin user. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous; Raegan Revord starts a Reading With Raegan book club. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rebel Wilson; Adam Brody. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her 15-year-old daughter is out of control. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host tWitch; Tracy Morgan; Fitz performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A woman says she was raped and held captive by accused sex trafficker Peter Nygard. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Jones; Elizabeth Olsen; Nicky Jam; Romeo Santos. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Anthony Fauci. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bob Odenkirk; Nicole Byer; Tate McRae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Tracey Wigfield; Raghav Mehrotra. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Hoax (2006) 9:15 a.m. Cinemax
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 9:30 a.m. Toon
Juno (2007) 9:47 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:50 a.m. HBO
Starman (1984) 10 a.m. Epix
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MTV
A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. Sundance
Idlewild (2006) 11:12 a.m. Cinemax
Noah (2014) 11:15 a.m. Syfy
Titanic (1997) 11:26 a.m. Starz
Life of Pi (2012) 11:55 a.m. HBO
Pretty Woman (1990) 12:30 p.m. MTV
Promise Her Anything (1966) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX
Ghostbusters (1984) 1:45 p.m. IFC
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2 p.m. FXX
City Slickers (1991) 2:05 p.m. HBO
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 2:48 p.m. Cinemax
Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 3 p.m. TCM
The Goonies (1985) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Gladiator (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
Southside With You (2016) 4:50 p.m. Showtime
Sully (2016) 5 p.m. TNT
The Pianist (2002) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Toon
Air Force One (1997) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Groundhog Day (1993) 6:30 and 10:45 p.m. IFC
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Invisible Man (2020) 6:55 p.m. HBO
Jurassic Park (1993) 7 p.m. AMC
American Sniper (2014) 7 p.m. TNT
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX
Dances With Wolves (1990) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy
The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. TMC
Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Back to School (1986) 8:45 p.m. IFC
A Most Violent Year (2014) 10 p.m. TMC
Creed (2015) 10 p.m. VH1
The Candidate (1972) 11 p.m. TCM
