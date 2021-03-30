Ariana Grande will take Nick Jonas’ seat on ‘The Voice’ next season

Ariana Grande is the newest pop star to take a seat on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice.”

“Surprise!,” the “Thank U, Next” singer wrote Tuesday on social media. “i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! ... @nickjonas we will miss you.”

The 27-year-old, who announced in December that she was engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, added in a statement via NBC that she has been “a huge fan of the show for such a long time.”

Grande will replace Nick Jonas, who was part of “The Voice” team in Season 18 and appears in the current Season 20, which is now in the middle of the “Battle Rounds” portion of the competition. Blake Shelton is the lone coach remaining from the show’s original panel 10 years ago, while Kelly Clarkson and John Legend took their seats more recently.

Previous coaches have included Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani and Cee-Lo Green, while the likes of Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Michael Bublé and more have appeared as advisors and judges.

“We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of ‘The Voice’ and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach,” said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement Tuesday.

“Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Grande said in her statement that she “can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

The show, hosted by Carson Daly, features singers who initially perform behind the backs of the four coaches, who see the person singing only if they hit a red button to indicate they want the person on their team. At that point, the coach’s chair whirls around and the singer is revealed. After the sight-unseen recruiting is done, the four teams compete — occasionally stealing team members — to see who will reign as “The Voice.”

The next episode of Season 20 of “The Voice” airs Monday on NBC.