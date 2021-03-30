What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Marrying Millions’ on Lifetime
SERIES
Tough as Nails Teams must restore a wreck into a working car in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale While Archie (KJ Apa) prepares for a parent-teacher night at the school, he is startled by the appearance of his former Army commander bearing unexpected news. Also, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) rebuffs Hiram and Reggie’s (Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton) interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) strategy for getting around his writer’s block makes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) fret over his safety. Lili Reinhart also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs When the NFL players go on strike and the football season is threatened, Barry (Troy Gentile) is worried that he and Murray (Jeff Garlin) won’t have anything to talk about in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) encourages Cooper (Logan Pepper) to share his dreams of becoming a professional chef with his father (guest star Joel McHale). Greg (Diedrich Bader) goes head to head with Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) as their election has an unexpected development. Meg Donnelly and Daniel DiMaggio also star in the season finale of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is surprised when Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla) proves to be very helpful on her newest case involving a local florist. Ace (Alex Saxon) is puzzled by a cryptic text message. Scott Wolf, Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Farmhouse Fixer Jon and Kristina undertake a renovation of a charming 1910 home owned by a baker who is an empty nester. 9 p.m. HGTV
Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Con In the true-crime series’ season finale, a woman pretends to be various high-powered female film-industry executives, allegedly offering Hollywood hopefuls their dream jobs. 10 p.m. ABC
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Resident Alien Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) — actually the genocidal extraterrestrial who murdered Harry and assumed his identity — is finally ready to complete his mission to wipe out the entire human race as this TV adaptation of the Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse comic book ends its first season. 10 p.m. Syfy
Marrying Millions In the season finale Desiry forces Rodney to choose between her and his mother. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN
Extinction: The Facts Owing largely to the devastating global effects of climate change on natural habitats, scientists, ecologists and conservationists have made a dire prediction that as many as 1 million species face the imminent threat of extinction. Naturalist David Attenborough explores the topic of extinction and how this crisis has consequences for us all. 8 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying England versus Poland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Drew Barrymore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Liz Plosser. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Cena; Gwen Stefani performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“After Life”); Lana Condor (“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View California Gov. Gavin Newsom. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Molly Yeh. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Remy Ma (“Uncensored”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Journalist Don Lemon talks about finding love in his 50s. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”); Julian Dennison (“Godzilla vs. Kong”); Tonya Hicks; Tiki Barber. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sharon Stone; Ian Somerhalder; Jake Hoot; Milckd performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil After a pandemic breakup a man wants to get back together with his Russian bride. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kalen Allen; Kelly Rowland; Angelica Ross, TransTech. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Healthiest versions of mac and cheese; William Shatner reveals how he’s more active than ever at 90. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Dr. Tina Koopersmith. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Conan Wanda Sykes. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld; Taylor Kinney; Camilo performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ringo Starr; Eric Andre. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Foxx; Lauren Graham; AJR performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Steven Yeun; Julien Baker performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jared Leto; Jacob Collier performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Taraji P. Henson. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Youngblood Hawke (1964) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Heat (1995) 8:43 a.m. and 6:06 p.m. Encore
Snatch (2000) 9 a.m. AMC
Gone Girl (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
Shrek 2 (2004) 9:30 a.m. TOON
Back to School (1986) 10 a.m. IFC
Wonder (2017) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Rocky Balboa (2006) 10:45 a.m. HBO
Two Weeks in Another Town (1962) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance
The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. TMC
In the Bedroom (2001) 12:17 p.m. Cinemax
Thunderball (1965) 1 p.m. BBC America
Out of the Furnace (2013) 1 p.m. Showtime
Meet the Parents (2000) 1 p.m. TMC
Keeping the Faith (2000) 2 p.m. HBO
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:25 p.m. Epix
Hotel (1967) 2:45 p.m. TCM
No Country for Old Men (2007) 3 p.m. Showtime
Salt (2010) 3 p.m. Syfy
Pretty in Pink (1986) 3 p.m. TMC
Jurassic Park (1993) 4 p.m. AMC
From Russia With Love (1963) 4 p.m. BBC America
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Brothers McMullen (1995) 4:20 p.m. Epix
Braveheart (1995) 4:40 p.m. Starz
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 4:40 p.m. TMC
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 5 p.m. FXX
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Speed (1994) 6 p.m. HBO
The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 6 p.m. TOON
Creed (2015) 6 p.m. VH1
About a Boy (2002) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Goldfinger (1964) 6:30 p.m. BBC America
King Kong (1933) 6:30 p.m. TCM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 7 p.m. FXX
Top Gun (1986) 7:10 p.m. Showtime
Dead Poets Society (1989) 8 p.m. Epix
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. HBO
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 p.m. BBC America
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 9 p.m. Encore
Evil Dead 2 (1987) 9:46 p.m. Cinemax
Son of Kong (1933) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Green Book (2018) 11:35 p.m. Showtime
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 11:45 p.m. HBO
The Spectacular Now (2013) 11:45 p.m. TMC
