What’s on TV Friday: ‘Hysterical’ on FX and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver Mac, Desi and Russ (Lucas Till, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick) go undercover at a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger. Tristin Mays, Justin Hires also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank An invention that helps prevent the spread of germs; a smart, refrigerated safe that makes contactless delivery more secure; an at-home probiotic maker; a spacesuit-influenced gadget guard. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants show their acting skills in a new science fiction adventure where they play tiny drag queens. Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”) make virtual appearances. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. After a Marine Corps veteran’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) race to find the car, the dog and the car thief, whom they suspect may be an escaped kidnapping victim. Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton also star with guest star Bobby Lee. 9 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Ryan and Johnny Hayashi, Nathaniel Segal, Jandro and Bill Goodwin. 9 p.m. The CW

American Masters The new episode “Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story” profiles the trumpeter best known for his more than 30 years as bandleader on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson” and who maintains a rigorous schedule of touring, performing and teaching well into his 90s. Questlove, trumpeters Chris Botti and Arturo Sandoval and comics Bob Saget and Martin Mull are interviewed. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri heads to San Francisco for Ethiopian-style flank steak and sautéed prawns. 9 p.m. Food Network

The UnXplained The new episode “The Mystery of Plagues” looks at some of the most deadly pandemics in human history and the scientific advances developed to combat these diseases. William Shatner is the host. 9 p.m. History

Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) asks Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to help enact a policy reform that he privately agrees with but can’t support publicly. Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) become involved in competitive gaming when they investigate the killing of a high-profile video game streamer. 10 p.m. CBS

Wynonna Earp (N) 10 p.m. Syfy

Beyond the Canvas The new episode “Visionaries of the Arts” profiles conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and filmmaker David Attenborough. 10:30 p.m. KOCE

The Graham Norton Show Liam Neeson, Micheál Richardson, Tahar Rahim & Cush Jumbo, Rob Brydon, Deborah Meaden and Laura Mvula are guests in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN

COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield discuss what went right and what went wrong with the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 p.m. CNN

Five Rings Films A look back at the greatest moments that unfold during the Olympic Games. 8 p.m. NBCSP

Hysterical This new special takes viewers backstage and on the road with veteran comedians and rising stars to discover how a group of boundary-breaking women are becoming the voices of their generation and their gender. Featured comics include Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger. 9 p.m. FX

SPORTS

2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: South Carolina versus Stanford, 3 p.m. ESPN; Arizona versus Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball Regional Coverage: The Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KCOP; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Adrianna Brach; Lidia Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Emily VanCamp; Demi Lovato performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing”); Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Robin Roberts. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Paulina Porizkova. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show World Autism Day: Chris Jackson; Ali Wentworth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil 3,000th episode. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Martha Stewart; John Stamos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Chris Medina. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd; the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan; progress on the COVID-19 pandemic: Wesley Lowery, CBS; Jonathan Martin, The New York Times; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR. Moderator Lisa Desjardins, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N)11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Megan Rapinoe; Morris Day and Trinidad James perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dana Carvey; Imagine Dragons performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Glynn Turman. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dan Stevens; Michael Kiwanuka performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8:03 a.m. and 3:36 p.m. Starz

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

8 Mile (2002) 9 a.m. Cinemax

The Awful Truth (1937) 9 a.m. TCM

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 9:30 a.m. TOON

Strictly Ballroom (1992) 9:45 a.m. TMC

Trainwreck (2015) 10 a.m. FX

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

Baby Doll (1956) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Winter’s Bone (2010) 10:51 a.m. Cinemax

Coming to America (1988) 11 a.m. Freeform

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 11:45 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible III (2006) Noon FXX

Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 12:05 p.m. Epix

Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:35 p.m. Showtime

The Band Wagon (1953) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 1 and 8 p.m. TMC

Judy (2019) 1:45 p.m. Epix

Being There (1979) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3 p.m. BET

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 3 p.m. FXX

The Godfather (1972) 3 p.m. Showtime

Role Models (2008) 3:30 p.m. VH1

Air Force One (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

First Blood (1982) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Ben-Hur (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5:45 p.m. Starz

X-Men: First Class (2011) 5:50 p.m. HBO

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. TOON

Girls Trip (2017) 6:30 p.m. FX

Moneyball (2011) 7 p.m. AMC

The First Wives Club (1996) 7:14 p.m. Encore

Yentl (1983) 8 p.m. KCET

The Way Back (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. IFC

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Best Man (1964) 9 p.m. TCM

The Rundown (2003) 9:15 p.m. Paramount

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) 10:05 p.m. POP

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10:45 p.m. IFC

The Big Chill (1983) 11 p.m. TCM

