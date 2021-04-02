What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Mahalia’ on Lifetime and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) hosts with musical guest St. Vincent. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Game Time With Boomer Esiason Julius Erving discusses his career with the former NFL quarterback. 9 p.m. CBS

Final Space (N) 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

Advertisement

SPORTS

Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Angels, 6 p.m. FS Prime

2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final four: Houston versus Baylor, 2 p.m. CBS; UCLA versus Gonzaga, 5 p.m. CBS

College Softball Kentucky visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Florida visits Georgia, 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Daryn Carp; Dr. Michelle Henry. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS WHO investigation of the origins of COVID-19: Peter Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance. President Biden’s big policy pushes: Author Niall Ferguson (“Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe”); author Jon Meacham, (“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). Germany’s experience with COVID-19: Melissa Eddy, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R-Texas); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Chad Wolf; author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Cecilia Rouse, Council of Economic Advisers. Rep. Ritchie Torres (R-N.Y.). Jonathan Nez, Navajo Nation. Dr. Seth Berkley, the Vaccine Alliance. Sister Norma Pimentel, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Author Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; María Teresa Kumar; Rich Lowry; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sarah Isgur; Yvette Simpson. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Author Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Senate Chaplain Barry Black. Panel: Doug Heye; Kristin Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd: Sara Sidner; Kethevane Gorjestani, France24. How the news media landscape is changing in the Biden era: Jim Acosta; Annie Karni, the New York Times. Covering the Matt Gaetz scandal: Abigail Tracy, Vanity Fair; David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun. The pandemic information environment; vaccine misdirection: Derek Thompson, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Liz Claman; Griff Jenkins; Kat Timpf; Glenn Greenwald; Hogan Gidley. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Center for Humane Technology co-founder Tristan Harris. 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Carol In 1950s Manhattan, a shopgirl (Rooney Mara) meets a beautiful, elegant older woman (Cate Blanchett) perusing the doll displays. In short order, the two develop a bond that becomes a love with complicated consequences in Todd Haynes’ 2015 adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s “The Price of Salt.” 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Ten Commandments Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter star in director Cecil B. DeMille’s final film, the 1956 biblical epic about the life of Moses. Yvonne De Carlo, Nina Foch, John Derek and Vincent Price costar, with little Fraser Heston as baby Moses. 7 p.m. ABC

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia This new biographical drama chronicles the life and career of one of America’s greatest Black gospel singers, focusing on a strife-torn period in U.S. history riddled by racial segregation. Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) is cast in the title role with costar Jason Dirden. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

One Perfect Wedding An engaged couple (Taylor Cole, Jack Turner) are fed up after postponing their wedding several times due to work, so they book the chalet where they fell in love, and plan an intimate ceremony with their loved ones in 10 days. Rukiya Bernard and Dewshane Williams also star in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland stars in this 1939 classic adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s fantasy. Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Margaret Hamilton and Frank Morgan also star. 10:30 p.m. TNT

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 8 a.m. FXX

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 8 a.m. TCM

Monsters University (2013) 8:02 a.m. Encore

Ray (2004) 8:20 a.m. HBO

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 9:10 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9:30 a.m. WGN America

Inside Out (2015) 9:49 a.m. Encore

Tully (2018) 9:53 a.m. Cinemax

Girls Trip (2017) 10 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 10 a.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:30 a.m. USA

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 10:55 a.m. HBO

Knocked Up (2007) 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Bullitt (1968) 11 a.m. TCM

Lilo & Stitch (2002) 11:10 a.m. Freeform

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Ex Machina (2015) 1 p.m. TMC

Caged (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:23 and 11:02 p.m. Encore

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) 1:25 p.m. Pop

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:25 p.m. USA

Air Force One (1997) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 1:56 p.m. Starz

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

True Grit (2010) 2:10 p.m. HBO

Wanted (2008) 3 p.m. A&E

Calamity Jane (1953) 3 p.m. TCM

No Country for Old Men (2007) 3 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Good Dinosaur (2015) 3:15 p.m. Freeform

RoboCop (1987) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

Sing (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX

Friday (1995) 3:35 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Yentl (1983) 3:45 p.m. KCET

Grease (1978) 4 ; 6:30; 9 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance

Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. TOON

Fighting With My Family (2019) 4:30 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:35 p.m. USA

About Last Night ... (1986) 5 p.m. KCOP

Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Cliffhanger (1993) 5 p.m. Ovation

Carefree (1938) 5 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future (1985) 5:15 p.m. IFC

Hercules (1997) 5:20 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Friends With Benefits (2011) 5:30 p.m. MTV

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 6 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

As Good as It Gets (1997) 6:38 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 6:57 p.m. Showtime

Easy A (2010) 7 p.m. Comedy Central

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation

Zootopia (2016) 7:25 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

A Star Is Born (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:35 p.m. USA

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 8 p.m. KVCR

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 and 11:15 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Ted (2012) 8 p.m. HBO

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8 p.m. IFC

Steel Magnolias (1989) 9 p.m. Encore

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 9 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:35 p.m. Epix

Royal Wedding (1951) 9:58 p.m. KVCR

Green Room (2015) 10:15 p.m. TMC

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 10:30 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Charade (1963) 11 p.m. TCM

Advertisement