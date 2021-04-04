What’s on TV Monday: ‘Race to the Center of the Earth’
SERIES
The Voice The battle rounds continue. 8 p.m. NBC
American Idol Duets and solos. 8 p.m. ABC
Hemingway Jeff Daniels provides the voice of author Ernest Hemingway in this three-part documentary (airing nightly through Wednesday) from filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. 8 p.m. KOCE
America’s Most Wanted (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Channing Tatum reunites with Grylls in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) joins Grylls on a trek through the Icelandic highlands. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic
Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan challenges the bakers to invent their own spring creations featuring cookies, ice cream and fruit. 9 p.m. Food Network
Rock the Block “Rock the Exteriors” (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Breeders (N) 10 p.m. FX
Race to the Center of the Earth In Canada, a fierce snowstorm puts one team in a bind, while an adventurer in Vietnam faces some of her deepest fears. The team in Russia endures its longest day on the course, and in South America, the fourth team is severely tested. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN
Special Report: The Truth About Vaccines As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes an in-depth look at the science of vaccines and the increasing number of parents choosing, pre-pandemic, to not vaccinate their children. 6 and 10 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Kansas City Royals visit the Cleveland Indians, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Dodgers visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. ESPN
2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final, 6 p.m. CBS
NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”); Buddy Valastro. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Ken Wingard, Kym Douglas, Mayim Bialik, Meagan Good, Bridget Lancaster. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
Home & Family John Michael Higgins; Catherine McCord; Jillian Michaels. (N) 11 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelsea Ballerini; Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan; Bianca Belair; Katharine McPhee performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Mike Bayer (“One Decision”); Lisa Lillien; Mat Dauzat and Heather St. Marie (“In It Together”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena; Danielle Brooks (“Mahalia”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The push to get millions vaccinated; stopping the spread of variants; how to relieve constipation. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Thalia LeBlanc. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Will Forte. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; the Lucas Brothers; Kali Uchis performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Cena; Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Don Johnson; Christina Hendricks; Fruit Bats perform; John Herndon performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bob Odenkirk: the Fratellis perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tig Notaro. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC
Lethal Weapon (1987) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
The Fits (2015) 9:30 a.m. TMC
Smallfoot (2018) 9:30 a.m. TOON
Hero (2002) 9:35 a.m. HBO
Heist (2001) 9:58 a.m. Starz
Upgrade (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 10:25 a.m. USA
The Fallen Idol (1948) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Role Models (2008) 11 a.m. MTV
Frequency (2000) 11:15 a.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 11:25 a.m. Showtime
Runaway Jury (2003) 11:51 a.m. and 9:03 p.m. Starz
Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) 12:15 p.m. TCM
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 1:15 p.m. Sundance
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1:20 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 1:55 p.m. USA
Scary Movie (2000) 2:30 p.m. VH1
The Dead Zone (1983) 2:55 p.m. Epix
Hidden Figures (2016) 3 p.m. FXX
Hitch (2005) 3 p.m. TNT
A Farewell to Arms (1932) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Paranormal Activity (2007) 3:32 p.m. Starz
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 3:45 p.m. Sundance
Walk the Line (2005) 3:52 p.m. Cinemax
Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 4:10 p.m. Freeform
L.A. Confidential (1997) 4:51 p.m. Encore
Independence Day (1996) 4:55 p.m. HBO
Father of the Bride (1950) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 5:10 p.m. USA
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. TOON
The Way Back (2020) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
Saint Maud (2019) 6:35 p.m. Epix
21 Jump Street (2012) 6:38 p.m. Starz
Shrek (2001) 6:50 p.m. Freeform
The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
Five Easy Pieces (1970) 7 p.m. TCM
The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. AMC
Shrek 2 (2004) 8:55 p.m. Freeform
Titanic (1997) 9 p.m. Encore
The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T. (1953) 9 p.m. TCM
Pretty Woman (1990) 10 p.m. Paramount
Strictly Ballroom (1992) 10 p.m. TMC
Flower Drum Song (1961) 10:45 p.m. TCM
