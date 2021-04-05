What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘NCIS’ on CBS; ‘Chad’ premieres on TBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll, who also directed this new episode) assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop (Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham) to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they find a link to a murder case. Pam Dawber — wife of series star Mark Harmon — guest stars as an investigative journalist. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash While on a mission that takes them back in time, Cisco and Chester (Carlos Valdes, Brandon McKnight) get stuck in 1998, where they are forced to repeat the same day over and over. Candice Patton and Grant Gustin also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Pooch Perfect The grooming teams face off and must transform dogs into a geometric shape. Then dogs are groomed as various holidays in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. ABC

Hemingway After achieving literary fame, Hemingway reports on the Spanish Civil War and begins a romance with Martha Gellhorn in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE

Kenan Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) mom (Vanessa Bell Calloway) comes for a visit in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

FBI The team hunts two assailants who wear animal masks while committing armed robberies. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star. 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) ponders how far she is prepared to go to stop her brother, Lex (Jon Cryer), as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her team face an unprecedented challenge. Chyler Leigh and Jesse Rath also star. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish Despite warnings from Andre (Anthony Anderson) and his co-workers, Junior (Marcus Scribner) is determined to move in with Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Advertisement

Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Mixed-ish Alicia (Tika Sumpter) treats herself to an expensive purse, but when Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) finds out he demands that she return it in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Soul of a Nation “Reconstruction,” the season finale hosted by Michael Kenneth Williams, documents the realities of Black life, including spirituality and activism in sports. 10 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX

Underground (N) 10 p.m. OWN

Advertisement

Assembly Required Tim Allen and Richard Karn challenge the makers to build a jacuzzi from scratch in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 10:03 p.m. History

Chad Nasim Pedrad stars as a 14-year-old Persian boy trying to be popular in his first year of high school in this new comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN

SPORTS

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

Advertisement

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Julie Lythcott-Haims. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Topher Grace; J.D. Pardo; Jennifer Barrett; Fabio Viviani. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Russell Brand (“Revelation”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jacques Torres (“Nailed It!”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Ken Wingard, Kym Douglas, Michael Rady, Dyan Cannon and Betty Fraser. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Jesse L. Martin; chef Jet Tila. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show Allison Janney (“Mom”); Nate Berkus (“Rock the Block”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lester Holt; Nasim Pedrad; Camila Alves McConaughey; the Fratellis perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she is sure her mother is being catfished by a man she has never met. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lupita Nyong’o (“Super Sema”); NBA player Jeremy Lin; Duncan Laurence and Fletcher perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show Violent acts committed against people with disabilities; a man in prison for the murder of his wife. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11:02 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pete Davidson; Gaten Matarazzo; Glass Animals perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ronan Farrow; Brandi Carlile. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ray Romano; Romany Malco; Nessa Barrett and Jxdn perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel McHale; Yara Shahidi; author Mark Harris. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil deGrasse Tyson; Arlo Parks performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Julian Dennison. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

The Fortune Cookie (1966) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:30 a.m. Cartoon Network

Bloody Sunday (2002) 9:55 a.m. Epix

Hidden Figures (2016) 11 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

42nd Street (1933) 11 a.m. TCM

Ray (2004) 11:35 a.m. HBO

Saint Maud (2019) 11:45 a.m. Epix

Paranormal Activity (2007) 12:13 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Four Days in November (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Like Crazy (2011) 1:10 p.m. Epix

The Grifters (1990) 1:19 p.m. Cinemax

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 2:45 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Four Feathers (1939) 3 p.m. TCM

Magnolia (1999) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Namesake (2006) 4:05 p.m. HBO

Amy (2015) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Carlito’s Way (1993) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5 p.m. MTV

The 400 Blows (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Cloverfield (2008) 5:15 p.m. IFC

Big Hero 6 (2014) 5:16 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Winter’s Bone (2010) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax

Air Force One (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Inside Out (2015) 7 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Freeform

The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. Showtime

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 7 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Harriet (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Terminal (2004) 8 p.m. Epix

Room (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Monsters University (2013) 8:38 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

X-Men: First Class (2011) 9 p.m. HBO

Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

From Here to Eternity (1953) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Talk to Me (2007) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Heat (1995) 10:49 p.m. Starz

Funny Girl (1968) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement