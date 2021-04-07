What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al’ on CBS and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) refuses to ride in a car after getting into an accident with Meemaw (Annie Potts). Missy (Raegan Revord) uses the incident to her advantage at school. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Montana Jordan also star, with recurring guest stars Wallace Shawn, Craig T. Nelson, Wendie Malick and Ed Begley Jr. 8 p.m. CBS

Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker Walker, Micki and Trey (Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Jeff Pierre) spring into action after a tornado touches down in Austin. Their first stop is the school where Stella and August (Violent Brinson, Kale Culley) are students. Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan and Keegan Allen also star. Madelyn Kientz and Alex Landi guest star. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 Andy, Sullivan, Dean and Ben (Jaina Lee Ortiz, Boris Kodjoe, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jason George) try to save a couple trapped in their car. Jay Hayden also stars, with guest star Robert Curtis Brown. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The chefs have 30 minutes to prep and 30 minutes to serve breakfast to all-star diners. 8 p.m. Fox

United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) draws on his skills as a translator to repair the tense relationship between Riley (Parker Young) and his estranged wife (Kelli Goss). Also, Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer) loses her late fiancé's dog tags while attending a party. Patrick Cage guest stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit After a girl goes missing near a building that houses several sex offenders, an angry neighborhood watch group doesn’t make the investigation easy for Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the squad. Kelli Giddish, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies Hope and Lizzie (Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd) set aside their differences to present a united defense when the latest monster arrives at the school. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) generosity with COVID patients goes too far, and Hayes (Richard Flood) tries to help Maggie (Kelly McCreary) find the confidence to perform a risky heart surgery. 9 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing Former series regular Kaitlyn Dever returns to her role as Eve, who comes home for a visit but has difficulty connecting with her nieces in this new episode. Tim Allen and Nancy Travis also star, with guest star Jay Leno. 9 p.m. Fox

Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Exterminate All the Brutes The documentary series concludes with two new episodes. (N) 9 and 10 p.m. HBO

B Positive (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

The Moodys Dan (Francois Arnaud) returns to his parents’ home again after failing to reconcile with Cora (María Gabriela de Faría). Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) wants him to schedule a therapy session with her friend (guest star Nadia Dajani). Denis Leary and Jay Baruchel also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Clarice Clarice and Ardelia (Rebecca Breeds, Devyn A. Tyler) team up to investigate a cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete. Michael Cudlitz also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime Bell and Stabler (Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt) investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they’ll be connected to their case. Dylan McDermott and Ibrahim Renno also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Rebel This new legal drama inspired by the work of consumer advocate and activist Erin Brockovich (an executive producer here) stars Katey Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a nonlawyer fighting for the people. John Corbett, James Lesure, Kevin Zegers, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Chef Boot Camp Struggling chefs sent by their restaurants for remedial training are put through a grueling program run by restauranteur Cliff Crooks in this new culinary series. 10 p.m. Food Network

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay The Moss family returns from its disappointing trip to New York, where the autistic Matilda (Kayla Cromer) realized her dreams of attending Juilliard are beyond her reach in the two-episode season premiere of this dramedy. Maeve Press, Josh Thomas and Adam Faison also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Fast Foodies Andy Richter challenges celebrity chefs Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland to re-create his favorite fast food, a fish filet sandwich topped with cheese. 10:30 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

Day 9 of Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd (N) 7 a.m. CSPAN2; 7 a.m. HLN; Additional coverage: 2:45 p.m. CSPAN2; 4 p.m. HLN

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 5 p.m. MLB

2021 Masters Tournament First round, noon ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Real Estelí versus Columbus Crew SC, 5 p.m. FS1; Club Atlético Pantoja versus Monterrey, 7 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today NASCAR’s first Arab American female driver; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Stamos; Katey Sagal; Shanola Hampton; Dan Pelosi; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Katey Sagal (“Rebel”); chef Chris Valdes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Josh Groban. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Max Greenfield; Dani and Dannah Lane (“Kenan”); Mary Lynn Rajskub; Clint Black performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman and her baby’s father have a toxic relationship; he insists he has changed his life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lauren Graham (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”); Giveon performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Getting the Black community vaccinated; Charlamagne Tha God on how to help ease vaccine hesitancy. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Baratunde Thurston. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Carey Mulligan; Caleb McLaughlin; Kali Uchis performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Hunter Biden; the Wallflowers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hank Azaria; Cheap Trick performs. (N) 11:50 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Nico Hiraga. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeffrey Dean Morgan; London Grammar performs. (N) 12:52 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Padma Lakshmi. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Green Dolphin Street (1947) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Noah (2014) 8:50 a.m. Syfy

Contact (1997) 9 a.m. AMC

Kate & Leopold (2001) 9 a.m. Showtime

Tootsie (1982) 10:04 a.m. Encore

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

The Green Years (1946) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 11 a.m. MTV

Southside With You (2016) 11 a.m. Showtime

Trainwreck (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX

The Station Agent (2003) 11:32 a.m. Cinemax

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 1 p.m. TCM

50/50 (2011) 1:05 p.m. Epix

Matilda (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Terms of Endearment (1983) 1:53 p.m. Encore

Rocky Balboa (2006) 1:55 p.m. HBO

Gunga Din (1939) 3 p.m. TCM

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. VH1

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 3:52 p.m. Cinemax

Ex Machina (2015) 4 and 11:30 p.m. TMC

District 9 (2009) 4:08 p.m. Encore

Wonder Boys (2000) 4:25 p.m. Epix

True Lies (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 5 p.m. FX

The Guns of Navarone (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Menace II Society (1993) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Baby Boy (2001) 6 p.m. BET

8 Mile (2002) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

Argo (2012) 6:55 p.m. HBO

Set It Off (1996) 7:30 p.m. VH1

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. Encore

What About Bob? (1991) 8 p.m. Epix

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 8 p.m. Freeform

Freedom Writers (2007) 9 p.m. LOGO

Guys and Dolls (1955) 10 p.m. TCM

Love & Basketball (2000) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Unfaithful (2002) 11:02 p.m. HBO

