What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al’ on CBS and more
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) refuses to ride in a car after getting into an accident with Meemaw (Annie Potts). Missy (Raegan Revord) uses the incident to her advantage at school. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Montana Jordan also star, with recurring guest stars Wallace Shawn, Craig T. Nelson, Wendie Malick and Ed Begley Jr. 8 p.m. CBS
Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker Walker, Micki and Trey (Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Jeff Pierre) spring into action after a tornado touches down in Austin. Their first stop is the school where Stella and August (Violent Brinson, Kale Culley) are students. Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan and Keegan Allen also star. Madelyn Kientz and Alex Landi guest star. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 Andy, Sullivan, Dean and Ben (Jaina Lee Ortiz, Boris Kodjoe, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jason George) try to save a couple trapped in their car. Jay Hayden also stars, with guest star Robert Curtis Brown. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs have 30 minutes to prep and 30 minutes to serve breakfast to all-star diners. 8 p.m. Fox
United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) draws on his skills as a translator to repair the tense relationship between Riley (Parker Young) and his estranged wife (Kelli Goss). Also, Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer) loses her late fiancé's dog tags while attending a party. Patrick Cage guest stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit After a girl goes missing near a building that houses several sex offenders, an angry neighborhood watch group doesn’t make the investigation easy for Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the squad. Kelli Giddish, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies Hope and Lizzie (Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd) set aside their differences to present a united defense when the latest monster arrives at the school. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) generosity with COVID patients goes too far, and Hayes (Richard Flood) tries to help Maggie (Kelly McCreary) find the confidence to perform a risky heart surgery. 9 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing Former series regular Kaitlyn Dever returns to her role as Eve, who comes home for a visit but has difficulty connecting with her nieces in this new episode. Tim Allen and Nancy Travis also star, with guest star Jay Leno. 9 p.m. Fox
Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Exterminate All the Brutes The documentary series concludes with two new episodes. (N) 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
B Positive (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
The Moodys Dan (Francois Arnaud) returns to his parents’ home again after failing to reconcile with Cora (María Gabriela de Faría). Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) wants him to schedule a therapy session with her friend (guest star Nadia Dajani). Denis Leary and Jay Baruchel also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Clarice Clarice and Ardelia (Rebecca Breeds, Devyn A. Tyler) team up to investigate a cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete. Michael Cudlitz also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime Bell and Stabler (Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt) investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they’ll be connected to their case. Dylan McDermott and Ibrahim Renno also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Rebel This new legal drama inspired by the work of consumer advocate and activist Erin Brockovich (an executive producer here) stars Katey Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a nonlawyer fighting for the people. John Corbett, James Lesure, Kevin Zegers, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Chef Boot Camp Struggling chefs sent by their restaurants for remedial training are put through a grueling program run by restauranteur Cliff Crooks in this new culinary series. 10 p.m. Food Network
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay The Moss family returns from its disappointing trip to New York, where the autistic Matilda (Kayla Cromer) realized her dreams of attending Juilliard are beyond her reach in the two-episode season premiere of this dramedy. Maeve Press, Josh Thomas and Adam Faison also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform
Fast Foodies Andy Richter challenges celebrity chefs Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland to re-create his favorite fast food, a fish filet sandwich topped with cheese. 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
Day 9 of Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd (N) 7 a.m. CSPAN2; 7 a.m. HLN; Additional coverage: 2:45 p.m. CSPAN2; 4 p.m. HLN
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 5 p.m. MLB
2021 Masters Tournament First round, noon ESPN
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Real Estelí versus Columbus Crew SC, 5 p.m. FS1; Club Atlético Pantoja versus Monterrey, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today NASCAR’s first Arab American female driver; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Stamos; Katey Sagal; Shanola Hampton; Dan Pelosi; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Katey Sagal (“Rebel”); chef Chris Valdes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Josh Groban. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Max Greenfield; Dani and Dannah Lane (“Kenan”); Mary Lynn Rajskub; Clint Black performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman and her baby’s father have a toxic relationship; he insists he has changed his life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lauren Graham (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”); Giveon performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Getting the Black community vaccinated; Charlamagne Tha God on how to help ease vaccine hesitancy. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Baratunde Thurston. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Carey Mulligan; Caleb McLaughlin; Kali Uchis performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Hunter Biden; the Wallflowers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hank Azaria; Cheap Trick performs. (N) 11:50 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Nico Hiraga. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeffrey Dean Morgan; London Grammar performs. (N) 12:52 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Padma Lakshmi. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Green Dolphin Street (1947) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Noah (2014) 8:50 a.m. Syfy
Contact (1997) 9 a.m. AMC
Kate & Leopold (2001) 9 a.m. Showtime
Tootsie (1982) 10:04 a.m. Encore
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
The Green Years (1946) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 11 a.m. MTV
Southside With You (2016) 11 a.m. Showtime
Trainwreck (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX
The Station Agent (2003) 11:32 a.m. Cinemax
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 1 p.m. TCM
50/50 (2011) 1:05 p.m. Epix
Matilda (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Terms of Endearment (1983) 1:53 p.m. Encore
Rocky Balboa (2006) 1:55 p.m. HBO
Gunga Din (1939) 3 p.m. TCM
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. VH1
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 3:52 p.m. Cinemax
Ex Machina (2015) 4 and 11:30 p.m. TMC
District 9 (2009) 4:08 p.m. Encore
Wonder Boys (2000) 4:25 p.m. Epix
True Lies (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 5 p.m. FX
The Guns of Navarone (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
Menace II Society (1993) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Baby Boy (2001) 6 p.m. BET
8 Mile (2002) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
Argo (2012) 6:55 p.m. HBO
Set It Off (1996) 7:30 p.m. VH1
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. Encore
What About Bob? (1991) 8 p.m. Epix
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 8 p.m. Freeform
Freedom Writers (2007) 9 p.m. LOGO
Guys and Dolls (1955) 10 p.m. TCM
Love & Basketball (2000) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Unfaithful (2002) 11:02 p.m. HBO
