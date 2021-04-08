What’s on TV Friday: ‘MacGyver’ on CBS; Masters Tournament

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver While embedded in the competitive world of Italian car culture in pursuit of a crime boss, Mac (Lucas Till) seems to be losing the ability to control his hands and needs Desi’s (Levy Tran) help. Tristin Mays and Meredith Eaton also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a product for slicing cheese and a beauty product that combines luxury and glamour with safety and quality. There’s also an update on FitFighter. 8 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) find a baby abandoned at the gates of the estate in this new episode. Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Tim Kang also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Moritz Mueller, Michael Feldman, Magical Bones and Seth Raphael. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 This new episode follows up on the tip that led investigators to the arrest of a killer who left five Florida college students dead over four days in 1990. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

American Masters The new two-hour documentary “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” profiles the celebrated neurologist whose work redefined people’s understanding of the brain. Filmmaker Ric Burns interviewed him in 2015, just weeks after Sacks received a terminal cancer diagnosis. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri are cooking recipes sent by chefs who have appeared in the series, including gorditas from Phoenix, Korean chicken from Denver and a steak specialty from a Jewish deli in Houston. 9 p.m. Food Network

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Wynonna Earp A new witch makes herself known in Purgatory in the finale of the series revolving around the great-great-granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano) of Wild West icon Wyatt Earp. Tim Rozon and Varun Saranga also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

The Graham Norton Show Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, David Schwimmer, Nick Mohammed and Frank Skinner are guests. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Day 10 of Trial for Derek Chauvin Accused in Death of George Floyd (N) 7 a.m. CSPAN2 and HLN. Additional coverage, 3 p.m. CSPAN2

SPORTS

2021 Masters Tournament Second round, Noon ESPN. Highlights, 11:35 p.m. CBS

Baseball Regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Dodgers, 1 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 7:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Brian Kelly, the Points Guy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Radhi Devlukia-Shetty; America recovers. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Luke Bryan performs; chef Millie Peartree. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Topher Grace (“Home Economics”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Bobby Flay; Lily-Rose Depp (“Voyagers”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil A woman arrested for public intoxication and her husband return with an update. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”); guest host tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Guest cohost Ryan Michelle Bathe. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The corporate world’s reaction to Georgia’s voting law; Texas legislature’s push to enact similar legislation. Federal voting reform bill: Errin Haines, the 19th; Eamon Javers, CNBC; Jane Mayer, the New Yorker. Moderator Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.). Author Heather McGhee (“The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together”); Reihan Salam, the Atlantic. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Demi Lovato performs; Alan Kim (“Minari”). (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Foxx; Lauren Graham; AJR performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:50 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ken Jeong; Eddie Izzard; Griff performs; Ash Soan. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Acrimony Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this 2018 psychological thriller starring Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) as a devoted wife who supports her husband (Lyriq Bent) as he struggles to find a buyer for an invention, until she realizes that he is using her as a human ATM and finds romance elsewhere. Crystle Stewart, Ptosha Storey, Jazmyn Simon and Ajiona Alexus also are featured. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Wolf of Snow Hollow Jim Cummings received widespread praise from critics for this 2020 horror comedy, which he wrote and directed. He also stars as a lawman in a rural Utah town where women are being murdered by what seems to be a werewolf. Robert Forster costars, in his final film role, with Riki Lindhome. 9:35 p.m. Epix

Men in Black (1997) 8:14 a.m. Encore

The Bad News Bears (1976) 8:15 a.m. IFC

Doubt (2008) 9 a.m. HBO

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Harvey (1950) 11 a.m. TCM

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) Noon E!

Eighth Grade (2018) 12:05 and 8 p.m. TMC

Black Rain (1989) 12:48 p.m. Cinemax

The Harvey Girls (1946) 1 p.m. TCM

X-Men: First Class (2011) 1:10 p.m. HBO

Far and Away (1992) 1:16 p.m. Encore

Hustlers (2019) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Beetlejuice (1988) 2 p.m. Freeform

Sausage Party (2016) 2 p.m. FX

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The Score (2001) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax

Baby Boy (2001) 3 p.m. BET

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Blues Brothers (1980) 3:30 p.m. IFC

The Fifth Element (1997) 4 p.m. BBC America

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

Rudy (1993) 4 p.m. TMC

Forrest Gump (1994) 4:30 and 10 p.m. VH1

Overlord (2018) 4:35 p.m. Epix

The Heiress (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Bridesmaids (2011) 6 p.m. USA

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 6:25 p.m. Epix

Twins (1988) 6:30 p.m. IFC

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Paranormal Activity (2007) 6:31 p.m. Starz

Trading Places (1983) 7 p.m. Encore

Hell’s Angels (1930) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Salt (2010) 8 p.m. AMC

Die Hard 2 (1990) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

42 (2013) 8 p.m. POP

Despicable Me (2010) 8 p.m. TNT

Eight Men Out (1988) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Rush Hour (1998) 8:30 p.m. BET

48 HRS. (1982) 9 p.m. IFC

The Spectacular Now (2013) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Henry V (1945) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 10 p.m. TNT

Yentl (1983) 10:10 p.m. KCET

Crawl (2019) 11 p.m. Epix

Dazed and Confused (1993) 11 p.m. Paramount

Captain Phillips (2013) 11 p.m. POP

Crash (2004) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax

