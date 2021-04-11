What’s on TV Monday: ‘Black Lightning’ on The CW and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) get a surprise in a new art class that makes Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) jealous. Dave (Max Greenfield), Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) try to solve an unfinished mystery novel. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Luis Fonsi, Dan & Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss prepare their singers in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) unhappiness with Olivia (Samantha Logan) forces him to face some difficult truths, while Olivia (Samantha Logan) makes everything worse, leaving Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) worried. Cody Christian also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

American Idol The top 12. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) takes charge of the nursing staff when Gloria (Vernee Watson) goes on vacation, but quickly finds out that the job requires good people skills, which are not among her strengths. Billy Gardell, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway) is struggling to make a fresh start, but that involves burying a very dark past as a super-enhanced human killing machine known as Painkiller in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

America’s Most Wanted Host Elizabeth Vargas wraps up Season 1 of this reboot of a long-running true-crime series. 9 p.m. Fox

Pray, Obey, Kill This new, five-part documentary series chronicles a bizarre 2004 murder case in Sweden. In the premiere a nanny claims she was told to commit the violence by God through a series of text messages. (In Swedish with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Champion racer Danica Patrick joins host Bear Grylls for a trek into the Moab Desert. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens The new documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell” reexamines a tragic 2014 incident when Chinese American police officer Peter Liang shot and killed an innocent, unarmed Black man named Akai Gurley while both men were in a dark stairwell at the Pink Houses housing project in Brooklyn, N.Y. 10 p.m. KOCE

Cakealikes The cake artists attempt to re-create TV personality Kim Kardashian’s red carpet moments. 10 p.m. Food Network

Breeders (N) 10 p.m. FX

Race to the Center of the Earth (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN

SPORTS

Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the Minnesota Twins, 11 a.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 4:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. FS Prime; Regional Coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. KCOP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former House Speaker John Boehner; Jamie Foxx; Corinne Foxx; Yuh-Jung Youn; Alan Kim. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dylan McDermott (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Emilio Estevez; Arica Himmel; chef Karen Akunowicz prepares lemon shrimp pasta. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg (“Wahl Street”); Brandi Carlile (“Broken Horses”); Nessa Barrett performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Finding COVID vaccine appointments online; websites show where doses are available in real time. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Cocoa Brown; Kron Moore (“Tyler Perry’s the Oval”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Brooke Baldwin. 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Steven Yeun. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rapper Snoop Dogg; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former House Speaker John Boehner; Shelley performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Chloé Zhao. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rainn Wilson; Tom Odell performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rapper RZA. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Into the Woods (2014) 8:38 a.m. Starz

It Happened Tomorrow (1944) 9:30 a.m. TCM

As Good as It Gets (1997) 9:57 a.m. and 10:47 p.m. Encore

The Namesake (2006) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Love, Simon (2018) 11 a.m. FXX

It Should Happen to You (1954) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Hellboy (2004) 12:19 p.m. Encore

Blockers (2018) 12:30 p.m. FX

Hollywood Shuffle (1987) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Friends With Benefits (2011) 1 p.m. MTV

Snatch (2000) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

A Most Violent Year (2014) 2 p.m. TMC

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Black Hawk Down (2001) 2:24 p.m. Encore

Blinded by the Light (2019) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

Carlito’s Way (1993) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 3:30 p.m. MTV

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 3:45 p.m. HBO

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 3:45 p.m. Sundance

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:20 p.m. Epix

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 6 p.m. Sundance

Ant-Man (2015) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 6:32 p.m. Encore

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 p.m. FX

Ivanhoe (1952) 7 p.m. TCM

True Lies (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Black Rain (1989) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 8:07 and 11:20 p.m. TNT

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 8:30 p.m. Sundance

Jezebel (1938) 9 p.m. TCM

Scarface (1983) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Johnny Belinda (1948) 11 p.m. TCM

Changing Lanes (2002) 11:45 p.m. Epix

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 11:57 p.m. Starz

