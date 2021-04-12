What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Big Sky’ on ABC; ‘Frontline’ on PBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Frost (Danielle Panabaker) must find a way to clear her name after a mysterious, ice-powered enemy frames her for a brutal crime. Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) deals with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore). Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh also star in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. The CW

Pooch Perfect (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Conrad and Bell (Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood) treat a pregnant woman who is carrying the baby Jake (guest star Conrad Ricamora) plans to adopt. Also, Devon (Manish Dayal) reflects on his future love life after hearing from Princess Nadine (guest star Shazi Raja). Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Shaunette Renée Wilson also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The ancestors of John Lithgow and Maria Hinojosa thrived in North America long before the birth of the U.S. 8 p.m. KOCE

Kenan (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Supergirl (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Big Sky The crime drama returns with a new two-hour episode that opens three months after Pergman’s (Brian Geraghty) escape. Cassie and Jenny (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick) are working as partners when Jenny gets a call from an old flame that leads her and Cassie into a new case and a new jurisdiction. 9 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Priscilla (Taja V. Simpson) visits Ms. Laura (Victoria Scala) to get answers about a high crime cover-up in this new episode of the political drama. 9 p.m. BET

Chopped In an outdoor kitchen in Kennebunkport, Maine, Martha Stewart calls the shots and changes the rules. 9 p.m. Food Network

Prodigal Son Alan Cumming (“The Good Wife”) joins the cast in the recurring guest role as an international profiler who turns up in New York claiming the case being investigated by Major Crimes is connected to the discovery of a corpse overseas. Bright (Tom Payne) fears his and Ainsley’s (Halston Sage) dark secret is about to be exposed. Also, Martin (Michael Sheen) gets to know Dr. Vivian Capshaw (guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones). 9 p.m. Fox

New Amsterdam It’s National HIV Testing Day and Max (Ryan Eggold) has offered free care to all HIV patients who come to the hospital. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new documentary “American Insurrection” probes the groups and their leaders responsible for recent acts of violence, including the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. The film explores how a number of extremist groups were emboldened and encouraged by former President Donald Trump and the process through which several individuals became radicalized and absorbed into that extremist political landscape. 10 p.m. KOCE

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX

Assembly Required Tim Allen with Richard Karn challenge the contestants to create a mobile car wash. 10 p.m. History

Chad (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN

Our Towns This new documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan reveals a portrait of America in which the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the United States. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Women’s Soccer International Friendly: France versus the United States, noon ESPN2

Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Atlanta United FC versus Alajuelense, 3 p.m. FS1; Portland Timbers versus Marathón, 5 p.m. FS1; Cruz Azul versus Arcahaie FC, 7:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Lakers visit the Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Boston Celtics visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Wes Moore; Sutton Foster. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Keith Morrison; Pepper Teigen; Cynthia McFadden. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jeff Mauro; Dr. Ian Smith; Sarah Jakes Roberts. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Catherine Zeta-Jones; author Wes Moore. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Buddy Valastro (“Cake Boss”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Elizabeth Vargas. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Demi Lovato (“Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil”); designer Mikel Welch. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Olivia Munn; Harry Connick Jr. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her husband has a hoarding problem; he says he’s a collector. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa Villaseñor (“Saturday Night Live”); Tones and I performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Jeff Lowe (“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”); the Gilgo Beach serial killer case. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Talia Jackson and Tia Mowry. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Phoebe Robinson; Celeste performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Kaluuya; Lucy Dacus performs; Taylor Swift. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Stamos; Katheryn Winnick; Easy Life performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Denis Leary; Cristin Milioti; Patrick Radden Keefe. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Vanessa Kirby; Darren Criss performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Juliet of the Spirits (1965) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Devil’s Own (1997) 8:23 a.m. Starz

The Family Man (2000) 9 a.m. HBO

Blockers (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

Steel Magnolias (1989) 9:48 a.m. and 6:59 p.m. Encore

The World’s End (2013) 10 a.m. IFC

Julius Caesar (1953) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Drumline (2002) 11:10 a.m. HBO

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Men in Black (1997) 11:49 a.m. and 11:23 p.m. Encore

The Skeleton Twins (2014) 12:35 p.m. Epix

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1 p.m. MTV

Jungle Book (1942) 1 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 1:10 p.m. HBO

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 1:30 p.m. Encore

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3 p.m. Freeform

Key Largo (1948) 3 p.m. TCM

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 4 p.m. FX

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 4:25 p.m. Epix

True Lies (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 and 10 p.m. IFC

Megan Leavey (2017) 5:08 p.m. Starz

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 5:40 p.m. Freeform

Silverado (1985) 6 p.m. Ovation

King Solomon’s Mines (1950) 7 p.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 7:08 p.m. Starz

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime

Coming to America (1988) 8:20 p.m. Freeform

The Negotiator (1998) 9 p.m. Encore

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 9 p.m. Ovation

Kings Row (1942) 9 p.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 10 p.m. TMC

The Abyss (1989) 10:25 p.m. Epix

Kismet (1944) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Up in the Air (2009) 11:45 p.m. HBO

