What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Big Sky’ on ABC; ‘Frontline’ on PBS
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper.
SERIES
Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Frost (Danielle Panabaker) must find a way to clear her name after a mysterious, ice-powered enemy frames her for a brutal crime. Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) deals with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore). Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh also star in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. The CW
Pooch Perfect (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Conrad and Bell (Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood) treat a pregnant woman who is carrying the baby Jake (guest star Conrad Ricamora) plans to adopt. Also, Devon (Manish Dayal) reflects on his future love life after hearing from Princess Nadine (guest star Shazi Raja). Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Shaunette Renée Wilson also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The ancestors of John Lithgow and Maria Hinojosa thrived in North America long before the birth of the U.S. 8 p.m. KOCE
Kenan (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Supergirl (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Big Sky The crime drama returns with a new two-hour episode that opens three months after Pergman’s (Brian Geraghty) escape. Cassie and Jenny (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick) are working as partners when Jenny gets a call from an old flame that leads her and Cassie into a new case and a new jurisdiction. 9 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s The Oval Priscilla (Taja V. Simpson) visits Ms. Laura (Victoria Scala) to get answers about a high crime cover-up in this new episode of the political drama. 9 p.m. BET
Chopped In an outdoor kitchen in Kennebunkport, Maine, Martha Stewart calls the shots and changes the rules. 9 p.m. Food Network
Prodigal Son Alan Cumming (“The Good Wife”) joins the cast in the recurring guest role as an international profiler who turns up in New York claiming the case being investigated by Major Crimes is connected to the discovery of a corpse overseas. Bright (Tom Payne) fears his and Ainsley’s (Halston Sage) dark secret is about to be exposed. Also, Martin (Michael Sheen) gets to know Dr. Vivian Capshaw (guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones). 9 p.m. Fox
New Amsterdam It’s National HIV Testing Day and Max (Ryan Eggold) has offered free care to all HIV patients who come to the hospital. 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The new documentary “American Insurrection” probes the groups and their leaders responsible for recent acts of violence, including the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. The film explores how a number of extremist groups were emboldened and encouraged by former President Donald Trump and the process through which several individuals became radicalized and absorbed into that extremist political landscape. 10 p.m. KOCE
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX
Assembly Required Tim Allen with Richard Karn challenge the contestants to create a mobile car wash. 10 p.m. History
Chad (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN
Our Towns This new documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan reveals a portrait of America in which the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the United States. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Women’s Soccer International Friendly: France versus the United States, noon ESPN2
Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Atlanta United FC versus Alajuelense, 3 p.m. FS1; Portland Timbers versus Marathón, 5 p.m. FS1; Cruz Azul versus Arcahaie FC, 7:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Lakers visit the Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Boston Celtics visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Wes Moore; Sutton Foster. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Keith Morrison; Pepper Teigen; Cynthia McFadden. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jeff Mauro; Dr. Ian Smith; Sarah Jakes Roberts. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Catherine Zeta-Jones; author Wes Moore. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Buddy Valastro (“Cake Boss”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Elizabeth Vargas. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Demi Lovato (“Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil”); designer Mikel Welch. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Olivia Munn; Harry Connick Jr. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her husband has a hoarding problem; he says he’s a collector. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa Villaseñor (“Saturday Night Live”); Tones and I performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Jeff Lowe (“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”); the Gilgo Beach serial killer case. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Talia Jackson and Tia Mowry. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Phoebe Robinson; Celeste performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Kaluuya; Lucy Dacus performs; Taylor Swift. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Stamos; Katheryn Winnick; Easy Life performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Denis Leary; Cristin Milioti; Patrick Radden Keefe. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Vanessa Kirby; Darren Criss performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Juliet of the Spirits (1965) 8:15 a.m. TCM
The Devil’s Own (1997) 8:23 a.m. Starz
The Family Man (2000) 9 a.m. HBO
Blockers (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
Steel Magnolias (1989) 9:48 a.m. and 6:59 p.m. Encore
The World’s End (2013) 10 a.m. IFC
Julius Caesar (1953) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Drumline (2002) 11:10 a.m. HBO
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Men in Black (1997) 11:49 a.m. and 11:23 p.m. Encore
The Skeleton Twins (2014) 12:35 p.m. Epix
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1 p.m. MTV
Jungle Book (1942) 1 p.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 1:10 p.m. HBO
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 1:30 p.m. Encore
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3 p.m. Freeform
Key Largo (1948) 3 p.m. TCM
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 4 p.m. FX
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 4:25 p.m. Epix
True Lies (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 and 10 p.m. IFC
Megan Leavey (2017) 5:08 p.m. Starz
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 5:40 p.m. Freeform
Silverado (1985) 6 p.m. Ovation
King Solomon’s Mines (1950) 7 p.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 7:08 p.m. Starz
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime
Coming to America (1988) 8:20 p.m. Freeform
The Negotiator (1998) 9 p.m. Encore
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 9 p.m. Ovation
Kings Row (1942) 9 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 10 p.m. TMC
The Abyss (1989) 10:25 p.m. Epix
Kismet (1944) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Up in the Air (2009) 11:45 p.m. HBO
