‘The Bachelor’ has a troubled history when it comes to gay romance

“The Bachelor’s” Colton Underwood revealed that he’s gay in an emotional interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. And compared with the franchise’s past handling of the subject of gay romance, it was a major step forward.

“Obviously this year’s been a lot for a lot of people,” said the former football player and reality TV star. . “It’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives.”

“And for me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay,” he continued. “I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Underwood, who was the lead of “The Bachelor’s” 23rd season after first appearing as a contestant on the 14th season of “The Bachelorette,” was known as the “virgin Bachelor.”

During his conversation with Roberts, Underwood discussed how his religious background as well as his casting on the show complicated his journey in figuring out his identity. But he also credited ABC’s venerable reality franchise for helping him understand his sexuality.

It’s understandable that Underwood hoped his time on “The Bachelor” would lead to his marrying and having a family with a woman; the entire franchise has been built on a rigidly heteronormative vision of happily-ever-after.

“The Bachelor’s” Colton Underwood. (Nina Prommer / EPA-EFE / Rex / Shutterstock )

In fact, “The Bachelor” has previously come under fire for comments that prominent personalities from the franchise have made regarding LGBTQ people and relationships in trying to protect that vision.

In 2014, Season 18 “Bachelor” Juan Pablo Galavis was called out for saying a potential “Bachelor” installment built around same-sex romance would not be “a good example for kids” and used the word “pervert” in reference to gay people. (ABC and producers issued a statement denouncing Galavis’ comments, saying they “were careless, thoughtless and insensitive, and in no way reflect the views of the network, the show’s producers or studio.”)

But that didn’t stop “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison from appearing to defend Galavis’ position. In a 2014 interview with New York Times Magazine, Harrison side-stepped a question about whether there should be a gay “Bachelor” by trying to make it a question about business decisions and comparing love to pizzas and hamburgers.

“Is our job to break barriers, or is it a business? That’s not for me to answer,” Harrison said at the time.

Seven years on from the controversy caused by Galavais’ remarks, the franchise’s executive producers said in a statement: “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”

Harrison also offered his “love and support” to Underwood in an Instagram post. “Very proud of you today,” wrote Harrison, who will not be hosting “The Bachelorette” this season after making racially insensitive remarks during the franchise’s latest firestorm over race. “Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth.”