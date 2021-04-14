What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Top Chef’ on Bravo; ‘Rebel’ on ABC
SERIES
Young Sheldon The IRS accuses Sheldon (Iain Armitage) of making a mistake in filing taxes, and he becomes obsessed with proving them wrong. Dale (Craig T. Nelson) needs a colonoscopy and wants Meemaw (Annie Potts) to join him. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker Walker and Capt. James (Jared Padalecki, Coby Bell) hope they can get information on Emily’s killing at a high-stakes poker game but are surprised when Geri (Odette Annable) takes a seat at the table. Lindsey Morgan, Kale Culley and Violet Brinson also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the final three contestants to a few top-secret Las Vegas spots. At their last stop, the contestants are challenged to prepare a five-course meal. After one elimination, the two finalists pick their kitchen brigades from this season’s previously eliminated chefs, then get ready to head into the finals. 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef Judges Gregory Gourdet and Kwame Onwuachi take the chefs on a tour of restaurants that feature food from the African diaspora in this new episode of the cooking competition. 8 p.m. Bravo
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!
United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) goes to the DMV to take his driver’s license test and is shocked to see that the female instructor is wearing shorts. Parker Young and Dean Norris also star, with guest stars Zarmina Hamidi and Terryn Westbrook. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the squad make a discovery about one of their own after capturing a new monster at the school in this new episode. Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Leo Howard, Matthew Davis and Aria Shahghasemi also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy The doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe COVID-19 is real in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing While helping Kyle and Mandy (Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook) with their estate planning, Mike and Vanessa (Tim Allen, Nancy Travis) find out who has been named as Sarah’s (Sophia McKinlay) legal guardian. Krista Marie Yu and Jonathan Adams also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine works with owners of a Colorado restaurant who are in debt and on the brink of divorce. 9 p.m. Food Network
B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) sabotages her relationship with Eli (Terrence Terrell) after he invites her to a wedding in Las Vegas. Thomas Middleditch also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS
The Moodys Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) has a hard time hiding his bitterness after he gets benched right before his hockey team’s South Side Championship game. The family gets to know Grace (guest star Nadia Dajani) better, and Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) has her first session as a psychologist. Jay Baruchel, Josh Segarra and François Arnaud also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Rebel Annie (Katey Sagal) helps Cruz (Andy Garcia) build the case. 10 p.m. ABC
Chef Boot Camp (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay In this new episode, family members write letters to their father and then burn the letters on the anniversary of his death. Adam Faison, Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform
Cake (N) 10 p.m. FXX
Fast Foodies Fortune Feimster is a guest in the season finale. 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN
2021 WNBA Draft Teams will be on the clock tonight as the top college players are chosen by the pro teams. 4 p.m. ESPN
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, noon MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey The Florida Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Columbus Crew SC versus Real Estelí, 5 p.m. FS1; Monterrey versus Club Atlético Pantoja, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Country music artist Mickey Guyton; producer Charles King. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Gwyneth Paltrow; Kwame Onwuachi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque; Desmond Chiam; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Stamos; Joey Thurman. (N) 9 a.m., 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Author Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Elizabeth Perkins. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Sutton Foster (“Younger”); Dr. Amy Wechsler; Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Minnie Driver; Patrick Schwarzenegger. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her 7-year-old son’s loud, violent, all-day tantrums are the main event at home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Keith Urban (“56th ACM Awards”); Dean Lewis performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Shocking images of people coming face-to-face with intruders; ways to survive these situations. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Gillian White (“Tyler Perry’s the Oval”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Russell Brand. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice-T; Tig Notaro; Orlando Leyba. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ronan Farrow; Brandi Carlile. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anderson Cooper; Emily VanCamp; Zoe Wess performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob Lowe; Domhnall Gleeson; Brian Gleeson; Emerald Fennell. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Forest Whitaker; Kane Brown performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Caleb McLaughlin. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) 9 a.m. TCM
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9:45 a.m. AMC
Bounce (2000) 10:03 a.m. Cinemax
L.A. Confidential (1997) 10:54 a.m. Encore
Strictly Ballroom (1992) 11 a.m. TMC
The Life of Emile Zola (1937) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Spy (2015) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 1 p.m. Epix
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 1 p.m. HBO
Life With Father (1947) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Before Sunset (2004) 1:27 p.m. Cinemax
Easy A (2010) 2 p.m. MTV
Hustlers (2019) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Lili (1953) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 4:25 p.m. Showtime
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America
Lilies of the Field (1963) 5 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 6 p.m. Syfy
Beginners (2010) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Mad Max (1979) 6:25 p.m. Epix
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:35 p.m. BET
Hellboy (2004) 6:55 p.m. Encore
Little Caesar (1930) 7 p.m. TCM
Fargo (1996) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. AMC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8 and10:30 p.m. BBC America
The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. CMT
Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Freeform
Amy (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
A Little Romance (1979) 8:30 p.m. TCM
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 10 p.m. Epix
Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:30 p.m. CMT
Coming to America (1988) 11:30 p.m. Paramount
