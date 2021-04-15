What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘Van Helsing’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
MacGyver Mac and Desi (Lucas Till, Levy Tran) travel with Bozer (Justin Hires) to his childhood home after he learns that his aunt died in an accident. They discover, however, that she may have been killed for trying to expose the city’s contaminated water supply. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams is the guest on the improv comedy series’ season finale. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race This season’s contestants are back in a reunion episode that features original music videos, a special lip sync and a look ahead to next week’s season finale.8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. A psychic (Sally Jackson) hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to prevent a homicide she claims to have foreseen. Also, information found on stolen jewels that once belonged to Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines, leads Det. Katsumoto (Tim Kang) to question Kumu (Amy Hill) in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in the season finale include Tattoo, Siegfried Tieber, Rick Wilcox and Willi Auerbach. 9 p.m. The CW
Great Performances The new episode “Beethoven in Beijing” recalls the 1973 visit to China by Philadelphia Orchestra musicians and conductor Eugene Ormandy. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri follow recipes sent by chefs, who join them via video. On the menu are fish tacos from San Francisco, Cajun shrimp from Des Moines and spicy Thai from Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Food Network
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Van Helsing Dracula (Tricia Helfer), the ancient dark prince, holds the Oval Office, and Vanessa (Kelly Overton) and her two artificially developed heirs (Keeya King, Nicole Munoz) are desperate to force a final showdown between the “Old One” and the Van Helsings as this long-running horror action series returns for its fifth and final season. Jonathan Scarfe and Aleks Paunovic also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Beyond the Canvas Dolly Parton and Julie Andrews are among the women in the arts profiled in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. KOCE
The Graham Norton Show Graham is joined by “Top Gun: Maverick” cast members Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. Felicity Jones, Wunmi Mosaku and John Bishop are also guests, and Olly Alexander performs music from “Years & Years.” 11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN
The Insurrection: 100 Days Later Aril Melber, Joy Reid and Chris Hayes each host one-hour segments in this look at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building and its effect on lawmakers, law enforcement and democracy in the nation. 3 p.m. MSNBC
SPORTS
Women’s College Gymnastics NCAA Championship semifinals: 10 a.m. ESPN2; 3 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime; the New York Knicks visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:35 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. KCOP; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
MLS Soccer Minnesota United FC visit Seattle Sounders FC, 6:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning David Attenborough; Mike Gunton; Brothers Osborne. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Maya Rudolph; Willie Geist. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Andy Garcia; Joanna Saltz; Gabriela Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jeff Mauro (“The Kitchen”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mickey Guyton; Lorraine Toussaint. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Alleah Taylor says her ex-boyfriend, NFL player Chad Wheeler, attacked her. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Tom Selleck (“Blue Bloods”); makeup artist Gucci Westman; Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil Guests vape constantly and don’t believe it could be dangerous. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Lil Rel Howery; guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Michael Blackson and Miss Rada (“Couples Retreat”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week (N) President Biden’s foreign policy, policing, COVID-19 and the paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. Panel: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Kasie Hunt, NBC; Wesley Lowery, CBS. Moderator Nancy Cordes, CBS. 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) Sharon Osbourne. Panel: Ian Bremmer, (“GZERO World”); author Rosa Brooks (“Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City”). 10 p.m. and HBO
The Issue Is... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Russell Wilson; Ciara; Eiza González; Jon Pardi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amanda Seyfried; Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Hunter Biden; the Wallflowers perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sacha Baron Cohen; Viet Thanh Nguyen; Ash Soan. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eddie Murphy; Tiana Major9 performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Queen & Slim A first date takes an unexpected turn after a police officer is shot during a routine traffic stop in this 2019 crime-drama romance. Jodie Turner-Smith (“Jett”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Lover Come Back (1961) 9 a.m. TCM
Knocked Up (2007) 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bravo
Rush (1991) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax
The Hate U Give (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX
Lust for Life (1956) 11 a.m. TCM
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 11:15 a.m. Epix
Elf (2003) 11:35 a.m. Starz
No Country for Old Men (2007) 1 p.m. TMC
Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2001) 1:14 p.m. Encore
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Scrooged (1988) 1:20 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 2 p.m. Freeform
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 3 p.m. Epix
Widows (2018) 3 p.m. FXX
The Maltese Falcon (1941) 3 p.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET
Ad Astra (2019) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax
Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Dick (1999) 4:55 p.m. TMC
Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. AMC
A Man for All Seasons (1966) 5 p.m. TCM
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 and 11 p.m. Bravo
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Primal Fear (1996) 7:45 p.m. HBO
The Harder They Fall (1956) 8 p.m. KCET
The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. AMC
Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. Bravo
Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
Ant-Man (2015) 8:30 p.m. USA
Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 p.m. IFC
The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Eight Men Out (1988) 10 p.m. KCET
That Thing You Do! (1996) 10 p.m. Epix
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 11 p.m. FX
Manhattan Melodrama (1934) 11:45 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for April 11-17 also include the series finale of “Shameless,” a new sitcom starring Jamie Foxx and a new reality series with Mark Wahlberg.
Movies on TV this week: April 11: ‘Pulp Fiction’ on BBC America and IFC; “The Godfather” and “The Godfather, Part II” on Showtime, and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, April. 11 - 17 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of April. 11 - 17 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.