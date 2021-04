Movies on TV this week: ‘Taxi Driver’ on Showtime and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 18 - 24, 2021

Advertisement

American Graffiti (1973) Cinemax Tues. 3:42 a.m.

Annie Hall (1977) Encore Sun. 3:27 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) MTV Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Showtime Fri. 1:45 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Encore Sun. 3:11 p.m.

National Velvet (1944) TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Network (1976) TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Ninotchka (1939) TCM Mon. 2 a.m.

Of Human Bondage (1934) TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

Of Mice and Men (1939) TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Oliver! (1968) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

On the Town (1949) TCM Mon. 7:45 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Psycho (1960) TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Pygmalion (1938) TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Rashomon (1950) TCM Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Red River (1948) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) HBO Tues. 7 a.m. HBO Sat. 7:45 a.m.

The Search (1948) TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) FX Sat. 11 a.m.

The Shining (1980) Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) Showtime Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) Encore Mon. 11:56 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Tues. 11:27 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:16 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:42 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Tues. 4:35 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 18 - 24, 2021

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ IFC Tues. Noon IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ AMC Thur. 12:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Bravo Sat. 2:02 a.m.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Bravo Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4:01 a.m.

Advertisement

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ E! Sun. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. E! Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:01 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 10:16 a.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:16 a.m. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Bravo Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ E! Sun. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ E! Sun. 3:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Advertisement

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 18 - 24, 2021

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ Cinemax Tues. 3:42 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ CMT Sun. 2:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. 5:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Encore Tues. 1:59 a.m.

Advertisement

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Tues. 9:17 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E! Fri. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ CMT Sun. 4:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 5:50 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Contact (1997) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:06 p.m. HBO Tues. 7:15 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Dressed to Kill (1980) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 12:24 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Thur. 1:08 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ MTV Mon. 1:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 3:25 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 6:59 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Sat. 8 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Starz Wed. 4:11 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:49 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 11:50 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 9:25 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. Noon Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 10:16 a.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:16 a.m. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Sun. 6:42 a.m. Starz Sun. 5:19 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ TMC Tues. 6 a.m. TMC Sat. Noon Showtime Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ TMC Mon. 6:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m. Disney Sun. 6 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 4 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ HBO Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Sun. 10 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ MTV Mon. 10:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 7:02 a.m.

Advertisement

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Encore Thur. 9:28 a.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ TMC Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ TMC Mon. 9:35 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ HBO Tues. 7 a.m. HBO Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 2 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ BET Mon. 8:57 p.m. BET Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ TMC Sun. 11:40 p.m. TMC Wed. 3:55 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Mon. 3:25 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:05 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Wed. 8 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ TNT Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Ted (2012) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7:10 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 11:56 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 11:27 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:16 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:42 p.m.

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ TMC Tues. 3:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ TMC Wed. 5:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ TMC Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ EPIX Wed. 3:40 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ E! Sun. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:35 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TRU Sat. Noon

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Advertisement

XXX (2002) ★★ Showtime Mon. 6:35 a.m.