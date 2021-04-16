What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
One Wild Day The premiere of this nature series documents a day in the life of desert animals living in some of the world’s harshest environments. 8 p.m. BBC America
Final Space As the crew flees the Lord Commander, it light-folds into the orbit of a mysterious black hole that threatens to crush the ship in this new episode of the animated science fiction series featuring the voices of Fred Armisen, Ashly Burch and Ron Funches. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
SPECIALS
NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition Dr. John Torres explains herd immunity and Kerry Sanders previews the Olympics. Also, anchor Lester Holt profiles an 8-year-old cancer survivor who has sold more than 30,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to donate the proceeds to help kids with cancer. 9:30 a.m. NBC
Angels of Hope: A Special TV Event for Union Rescue Mission This new fundraising special offers inspiring stories, comedy and recognition of those who are making a difference in the fight against homelessness in Los Angeles. Joel McHale hosts. 6:30 p.m. CBS
Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change A look at the history of Earth Day and the importance of protecting the planet. Guests include presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, Rob Gronkowski, Lily Collins, Liza Koshy and Skai Jackson. Jamie Yuccas hosts. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPORTS
College Football Alabama Spring Football Game, 10 a.m. ESPN; Grambling State visits Southern, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Chicago White Sox visit the Boston Red Sox, 1 p.m. FS1; the San Francisco Giants visit the Miami Marlins, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Minnesota Twins visit the Angels, 6 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Buffalo Sabres, noon NBC
Women’s College Gymnastics NCAA Championships Final: 12:30 p.m. ABC
NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 1:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Golden State Warriors visit the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ABC
MLS Soccer Austin FC visits LAFC, 3 p.m. Fox
Sunday, April 18 Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: “Face the Nation” on CBS; “Meet the Press” on NBC; “This Week” on ABC; “Fox News Sunday” on Fox and Fox News; “State of the Union” on CNN; “60 Minutes” on CBS
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons; chef Sheldon Simeon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Miracle Worker Anne Sullivan (Anne Bancroft) helps young Helen Keller (Patty Duke) emerge from her silent prison in this 1962 Oscar-winning adaptation of William Gibson’s Broadway play. 5 p.m. TCM
The Last Shift Richard Jenkins (“Six Feet Under”) stars as a fast-food worker preparing to retire after 38 years working the graveyard shift. On his last weekend he begins forming a bond with his young replacement (Shane Paul McGhie), a struggling writer who doesn’t share any pride in this humble labor. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Allison Tolman and Ed O’Neill also star in this 2019 comedy drama. 7:26 p.m. Starz
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story The second movie in this new anthology series based on books by Victoria Christopher Murray stars Rose Rollins as a public relations executive whose life — with a devoted husband and a beautiful daughter — is upended after learning of a half-sister (Serayah) from her father’s brief affair. Kandi Burruss, Donovan Christie Jr., Gregory Alan Williams, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, Clifton Powell and Hosea Chanchez also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Right in Front of Me A wedding stylist (Janel Parrish) visiting a resort learns several of her old college acquaintances are there for a wedding. Among them is her former crush (Anthony Konechny). Marco Grazzini, Hilary Jardine and Clayton James also star in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Brad Pitt won a supporting actor Oscar for writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama, which cast Pitt as the stunt double of a Hollywood superstar (Leonardo DiCaprio), both of whom are nostalgic for the rapidly vanishing golden age of Hollywood. Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Damian Lewis also star. 9:55 p.m. Starz
Talk to Me (2007) 8:33 a.m. Cinemax
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9 a.m. Epix
The Rundown (2003) 9 a.m. Paramount
Midnight Lace (1960) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Widows (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX
X-Men: First Class (2011) 11 a.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon (1987) 11 a.m. TMC
Mighty Joe Young (1949) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Cliffhanger (1993) 11:30 a.m. Ovation
Zombieland (2009) noon Pop
Pacific Rim (2013) noon TBS
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 12:55 p.m. TMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 1 p.m. E!
Matilda (1996) 1 p.m. Freeform
Mildred Pierce (1945) 1 p.m. TCM
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 2 p.m. AMC
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2 p.m. FX
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:50 p.m. TMC
Back to School (1986) 3 p.m. KCOP
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 3 p.m. TBS
Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) 3 p.m. TCM
Roxanne (1987) 3:22 and 10:39 p.m. Encore
Knocked Up (2007) 3:30 p.m. E!
The Harder They Fall (1956) 4 p.m. KCET
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 4 p.m. AMC
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 4 p.m. FXX
Ant-Man (2015) 4:27 p.m. USA
Pulp Fiction (1994) 4:30 p.m. IFC
Bridesmaids (2011) 5 p.m. Bravo
The Terminator (1984) 5 p.m. Ovation
Creed (2015) 5 p.m. VH1
John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 5:30 p.m. TBS
The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. E!
The Way Back (2020) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. Showtime
Mister Roberts (1955) 7 p.m. TCM
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. USA
The Last Shift (2020) 7:26 p.m. Starz
Air Force One (1997) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 8 p.m. HBO
The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 p.m. Sundance
Love Affair (1939) 8:30 p.m. KVCR
The Karate Kid (1984) 9 p.m. AMC
Mogambo (1953) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Trolls (2016) 9:50 p.m. Freeform
His Girl Friday (1940) 9:58 p.m. KVCR
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 10 p.m. Showtime
Twins (1988) 10:15 p.m. Sundance
Mona Lisa (1986) 11:30 p.m. TCM
Tarzan (1999) 11:55 p.m. Freeform
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Cruel Summer,’ ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ Earth Day docs and more
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Cruel Summer,’ ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ Earth Day docs and more
TV highlights for April 18-24 also include a star-studded vaccination special, the Academy of Country Music Awards and the lavish new fantasy series “Shadow and Bone.”
Movies on TV this week: April 18: “Taxi Driver’ on Showtime; “Psycho” on TCM’; “When Harry Met Sally...” on Showtime and more
TV Grids for the entire week of April. 18 - 24 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.