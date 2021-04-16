What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

One Wild Day The premiere of this nature series documents a day in the life of desert animals living in some of the world’s harshest environments. 8 p.m. BBC America

Final Space As the crew flees the Lord Commander, it light-folds into the orbit of a mysterious black hole that threatens to crush the ship in this new episode of the animated science fiction series featuring the voices of Fred Armisen, Ashly Burch and Ron Funches. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

SPECIALS

NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition Dr. John Torres explains herd immunity and Kerry Sanders previews the Olympics. Also, anchor Lester Holt profiles an 8-year-old cancer survivor who has sold more than 30,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to donate the proceeds to help kids with cancer. 9:30 a.m. NBC

Angels of Hope: A Special TV Event for Union Rescue Mission This new fundraising special offers inspiring stories, comedy and recognition of those who are making a difference in the fight against homelessness in Los Angeles. Joel McHale hosts. 6:30 p.m. CBS

Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change A look at the history of Earth Day and the importance of protecting the planet. Guests include presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, Rob Gronkowski, Lily Collins, Liza Koshy and Skai Jackson. Jamie Yuccas hosts. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPORTS

College Football Alabama Spring Football Game, 10 a.m. ESPN; Grambling State visits Southern, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Chicago White Sox visit the Boston Red Sox, 1 p.m. FS1; the San Francisco Giants visit the Miami Marlins, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Minnesota Twins visit the Angels, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Buffalo Sabres, noon NBC

Women’s College Gymnastics NCAA Championships Final: 12:30 p.m. ABC

NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 1:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Golden State Warriors visit the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ABC

MLS Soccer Austin FC visits LAFC, 3 p.m. Fox

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons; chef Sheldon Simeon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Miracle Worker Anne Sullivan (Anne Bancroft) helps young Helen Keller (Patty Duke) emerge from her silent prison in this 1962 Oscar-winning adaptation of William Gibson’s Broadway play. 5 p.m. TCM

The Last Shift Richard Jenkins (“Six Feet Under”) stars as a fast-food worker preparing to retire after 38 years working the graveyard shift. On his last weekend he begins forming a bond with his young replacement (Shane Paul McGhie), a struggling writer who doesn’t share any pride in this humble labor. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Allison Tolman and Ed O’Neill also star in this 2019 comedy drama. 7:26 p.m. Starz

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story The second movie in this new anthology series based on books by Victoria Christopher Murray stars Rose Rollins as a public relations executive whose life — with a devoted husband and a beautiful daughter — is upended after learning of a half-sister (Serayah) from her father’s brief affair. Kandi Burruss, Donovan Christie Jr., Gregory Alan Williams, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, Clifton Powell and Hosea Chanchez also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Right in Front of Me A wedding stylist (Janel Parrish) visiting a resort learns several of her old college acquaintances are there for a wedding. Among them is her former crush (Anthony Konechny). Marco Grazzini, Hilary Jardine and Clayton James also star in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Brad Pitt won a supporting actor Oscar for writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama, which cast Pitt as the stunt double of a Hollywood superstar (Leonardo DiCaprio), both of whom are nostalgic for the rapidly vanishing golden age of Hollywood. Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Damian Lewis also star. 9:55 p.m. Starz

Talk to Me (2007) 8:33 a.m. Cinemax

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9 a.m. Epix

The Rundown (2003) 9 a.m. Paramount

Midnight Lace (1960) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Widows (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX

X-Men: First Class (2011) 11 a.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon (1987) 11 a.m. TMC

Mighty Joe Young (1949) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Cliffhanger (1993) 11:30 a.m. Ovation

Zombieland (2009) noon Pop

Pacific Rim (2013) noon TBS

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 12:55 p.m. TMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 1 p.m. E!

Matilda (1996) 1 p.m. Freeform

Mildred Pierce (1945) 1 p.m. TCM

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 2 p.m. AMC

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2 p.m. FX

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:50 p.m. TMC

Back to School (1986) 3 p.m. KCOP

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 3 p.m. TBS

Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) 3 p.m. TCM

Roxanne (1987) 3:22 and 10:39 p.m. Encore

Knocked Up (2007) 3:30 p.m. E!

The Harder They Fall (1956) 4 p.m. KCET

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 4 p.m. AMC

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 4 p.m. FXX

Ant-Man (2015) 4:27 p.m. USA

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4:30 p.m. IFC

Bridesmaids (2011) 5 p.m. Bravo

The Terminator (1984) 5 p.m. Ovation

Creed (2015) 5 p.m. VH1

John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 5:30 p.m. TBS

The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. E!

The Way Back (2020) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. Showtime

Mister Roberts (1955) 7 p.m. TCM

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. USA

The Last Shift (2020) 7:26 p.m. Starz

Air Force One (1997) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 8 p.m. HBO

The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 p.m. Sundance

Love Affair (1939) 8:30 p.m. KVCR

The Karate Kid (1984) 9 p.m. AMC

Mogambo (1953) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Trolls (2016) 9:50 p.m. Freeform

His Girl Friday (1940) 9:58 p.m. KVCR

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 10 p.m. Showtime

Twins (1988) 10:15 p.m. Sundance

Mona Lisa (1986) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Tarzan (1999) 11:55 p.m. Freeform