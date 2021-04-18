What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Anderson Cooper begins his two-week turn as host of the questions-to-answers quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) earns Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) respect when he thwarts a robbery at the barbershop. Marty (Marcel Spears) invites Gemma (Beth Behrs) to try his new stress-relieving hobby in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Snoop Dogg serves as a mega mentor to the teams on the first night of the knockout rounds. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) knows he needs to have the game of his life if he wants a career in football. 8 p.m. The CW

American Idol Ten contestants from the previous season return to sing for viewers’ votes. One will join the top ten in this season’s competition. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 After a drunk driver triggers a deadly pileup on the freeway, Athena (Angela Bassett) and the team race to the scene and begin treating crash victims as the action series returns with new episodes. Also, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) goes into labor, while Karen and Hen (Tracie Thoms, Aisha Hinds) prepare their foster daughter to be reunited with her birth mother. Peter Krause, Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Seeking Sister Wife (N) 8 p.m. TLC

Bob Hearts Abishola After being dumped by Chukwuemeka (guest star Tony Tambi), Kemi (Gina Yashere) becomes sad and volatile, prompting Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) to try to help her. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Vernee Watson also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Mark and Sam (Wilson Bethel, Audrey Corsa) are confident their “Romeo and Juliet"-style homicide trial involving feuding families will be easy until they discover their primary witness is lying under oath to protect the person who really witnessed a relative’s killing in this new episode. Lindsey Gort, Tate Ellington and Sofia Vassilieva also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning (N) 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star Flashbacks reveal how a childhood tragedy led Judd (Jim Parrack) to meet Grace (Sierra McClain) and how they fell in love. Rob Lowe, Gina Torres and Ronen Rubinstein also star in the spring premiere of the action series. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience The new episode “American Oz” explores the life and times of author L. Frank Baum, creator of one of America’s most beloved literary classics “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” published in 1900. Interviews include Baum biographer Evan Schwartz, “Wicked” author Gregory Maguire and historian Philip Deloria. 9 p.m. KOCE

Spring Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Rainn Wilson endures mountaineering training in the La Sal mountains of Utah. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Good Doctor Lea’s (Paige Spara) excitement after learning the gender of her unborn child prompts Shaun (Freddie Highmore) to try to be more supportive. 10 p.m. ABC

The Secrets She Keeps Adapted from a literary thriller by Michael Robotham, this Australian miniseries stars Laura Carmichael (“Downton Abbey”) as an expectant mother working in a grocery store who develops an obsession with the seemingly perfect life of a customer (Jessica De Gouw). Michael Dorman, Ryan Corr, Cariba Heine, Michael Sheasby and Jenni Baird also star. 10 p.m. AMC

Cakealikes Cake artists try to capture the style of rapper Flavor Flav in cake form. 10 p.m. Food Network

Breeders Ally (Daisy Haggard) is under huge pressure, but no one listens to her. Also, Jim and Jackie (Alun Armstrong, Joanna Bacon) are excited about a possible move to the coast, and to Paul’s (Martin Freeman) surprise, so is he. 10 p.m. FX

Race to the Center of the Earth The Big Reveal shakes things up. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Debris Bryan and Finola (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) put their lives in jeopardy as they undertake a high-risk operation inside a compound held by the shadowy terror group INFLUX in an attempt to rescue Finola’s father (Tyrone Benskin). Norbert Leo Butz, Anjali Jay and Scroobius Pip also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN

SPORTS

Baseball Regional Coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Detroit Red Wings visit the Dallas Stars, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author T. D. Jakes; Brothers Osborne. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Debi Mazar (“Younger”). Bingeing the Oscar nominees: Sandy Kenyon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show John Stamos; Cristin Milioti; Brandi Carlile. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s house is so cluttered she can’t see the floor. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Biel and Olivia Holt (“Cruel Summer”); Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Addressing vaccine concerns and separating information from misinformation. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”); stock-car driver Toni Breidinger. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Emmy Blotnick. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Catherine Zeta-Jones; Wyatt Russell; Emmanuelle Caplette. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nick Offerman. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Odd Man Out (1947) 8 a.m. TCM

Out of Sight (1998) 8:11 a.m. Encore

Doubt (2008) 8:35 a.m. HBO

Of Human Bondage (1934) 10 a.m. TCM

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 10:07 a.m. Cinemax

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. MTV

Contact (1997) 11 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 11 a.m. FX

Of Mice and Men (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Terms of Endearment (1983) 11:56 a.m. Encore

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) Noon FXX

Dressed to Kill (1980) 12:24 p.m. Cinemax

Holes (2003) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 1:05 p.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 1:30 p.m. MTV

Oh, God! (1977) 1:30 p.m. TCM

World War Z (2013) 2 p.m. FX

Sausage Party (2016) 2 p.m. FXX

Dark Waters (2019) 2 p.m. TMC

Winter’s Bone (2010) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Salt (2010) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Arbitrage (2012) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

The Karate Kid (1984) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

The Old Man and the Sea (1958) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Paranormal Activity (2007) 3:35 and 11:30 p.m. Starz

Silverado (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

Logan (2017) 4:30 and 11:39 p.m. FX

The Bourne Identity (2002) 5 p.m. AMC

Oliver! (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Heat (1995) 5:05 p.m. Starz

Queen & Slim (2019) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 5:50 p.m. Freeform

District 9 (2009) 6:04 p.m. Encore

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Rush Hour (1998) 6:30 p.m. BET

Grease (1978) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

Ted (2012) 7:10 p.m. HBO

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX

On the Town (1949) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Doctor Sleep (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Courage Under Fire (1996) 8 p.m. Encore

First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. TMC

Total Recall (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation

On the Waterfront (1954) 9:30 p.m. TCM

American Gangster (2007) 10:45 p.m. TNT

One Foot in Heaven (1941) 11:30 p.m. TCM