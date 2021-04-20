Season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’ is coming soon to Apple TV+. Watch the feel-good trailer

Get ready to believe again, “Ted Lasso” fans.

Apple TV+ unveiled Tuesday the trailer and release date for the highly anticipated sophomore season of the hit sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as a lovably clueless soccer — er, football — coach. “Kindness is making a comeback,” the streaming platform promised upon revealing the first look at Season 2, which is out July 23.

“I don’t care what our record is,” Sudeikis’ Lasso tells his team in the upbeat preview. “It’s all about believing that everything is gonna work out in the end, exactly as it’s supposed to. Isn’t the idea of ‘never give up’ one of the things we always talk about in sports? Shouldn’t that apply to people too?”

Season 2 of the feel-good series sees Lasso’s AFC Richmond football club stuck in an “unlucky” slump after logging eight consecutive ties. In an effort to boost the players’ performance, Lasso hires a sports psychologist (Sarah Niles), who appears impervious to his optimistic charm and refuses to eat sugar.

“I’ve never met someone who doesn’t eat sugar,” an unfazed Lasso says after his newest co-worker rejects his pastry gift. “Only heard about ’em, and they all live in this godless place called Santa Monica.”

Also reprising their roles for Season 2 are Hannah Waddingham as Richmond club owner Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as communications director Leslie Higgins, Nick Mohammed as equipment manager Nate Shelley, Juno Temple as model Keeley Jones and Toheeb Jimoh as right-back defender Sam Obisanya.

The Season 2 announcement comes shortly after Sudeikis scored a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his happy-go-lucky portrayal of the titular American football coach-turned-British football club manager.

“I kind of reject the premise of being the best actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with,” Sudeikis said while accepting the Golden Globe earlier this year for lead actor in a comedy series.

“So I want to give a shout-out to all the people I get to act with on this show because they’re incredible. And did they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact they make me better than I am, better than I thought I could be.”