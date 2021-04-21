What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Station 19'; Greta Thunberg on PBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a moral dilemma when he’s offered a bootleg copy of a computer game he wants but can’t afford. Also, Missy (Raegan Revord) asks Georgie (Montana Jordan) to take her and Marcus (London Cheshire) on a secret date. Ryan Phuong also stars. 8 p.m. CBS

Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Station 19 In the wake of a national outcry after the killing of an unarmed Black man, Maya (Danielle Savre) brings in Dr. Diane Lewis (Tracie Thoms) to counsel the team. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen In the season finale, the two chefs prepare one last dinner service for the championship. 8 p.m. Fox

A Perfect Planet The new episode “The Sun” documents how wildlife adapts to the seasonal shifts in the sun’s intensity. 8 p.m. Discovery

United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) is exasperated by Riley’s (Parker Young) parenting style with Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy As the hospital’s need for surgeons grows more critical, Jo (Camilla Luddington) tries to convince Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to let her switch specialties. Also, Link (Chris Carmack) accuses Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) of crossing a line while he is treating a patient remotely. Anthony Hill and Kevin McKidd also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine has 48 hours to rescue a restaurant run by a single father who has faced recent tragedies. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mom Bonnie and Tammy (Allison Janney, Kristen Johnston) take on a big project together in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

B Positive Drew (Thomas Middleditch) has his first date since his divorce, and Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) helps Eli (Terrence Terrell) prepare for an interview in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

The Moodys Bridget’s (Chelsea Frei) old friend Nick (guest star Chris Smith) offers to help when Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) is stricken with back pain. Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud and Josh Segarra also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Rebel Rebel (Katey Sagal) leads a group of residents in a fight for clean water, while Cassidy’s (Lex Scott Davis) new role poses a threat to the Stonemore case. Andy Garcia also stars in this new episode with guest stars Abigail Spencer, Dan Bucatinsky and Mary McDonnell. 10 p.m. ABC

Chef Boot Camp Chef Cliff Crooks works with a chef in Connecticut who needs to branch out from wings and burgers. 10 p.m. Food Network

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Cake (N) 10 p.m. FXX

Big Trick Energy Master magicians and mischievous daredevils venture into the real world to shock unsuspecting bystanders in this new series. 10:30 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World This three-part documentary special follows teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg on her effort to raise awareness of climate change around the world. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards Melissa Villaseñor (“Saturday Night Live”) hosts the 36th edition of the awards honoring the year’s best independent films and (for the first time) TV shows. Among special honors, the director and ensemble cast of “One Night in Miami...” will receive the Robert Altman Award. Actors nominated include Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan, Julia Garner, Riz Ahmed, Glynn Turman and the late Chadwick Boseman. From the Santa Monica Pier. 10 p.m. IFC

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9:30 a.m. MLB; Regional coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; Regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

Women’s College Volleyball NCAA Tournament, semifinal: Washington versus Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Earth Day; Cher; Georgia Wright and Julianna Bradley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Bill Nye; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Earth Day; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Gal Gadot; Jonathan Tucker (“Debris”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Wardrobe picks. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sarah Chalke; Parker Young; Adhir Kalyan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Ali Stroker. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Neil deGrasse Tyson; Nicky Hilton. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show BlackForager; Chris Noth; Nikki Reed; Lainey Wilson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman thinks she is singer Etta James and is ready to restart her career. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mickey Guyton; Beane (“American Idol”) performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show What information Patrick Frazee’s girlfriend may have given police about his fiancée’s murder. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Will and Heather Packer. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Simone Biles; Ritt Momney performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Actress Gal Gadot; comic Eric Andre; Kale performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gwen Stefani performs; Adam McKay; Emmanuelle Caplette. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dominic Cooper; Static & Ben El and Black Eyed Peas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Earth Day. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 9 a.m. FXX

Princess O’Rourke (1943) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 9:25 a.m. HBO

Philadelphia (1993) 9:28 a.m. Encore

Room (2015) 10 a.m. TMC

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) 11 a.m. TCM

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 11:37 a.m. and 7:47 p.m. Encore

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX

The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933) 1 p.m. TCM

Elf (2003) 1:08 p.m. Starz

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 1:15 p.m. Epix

Doctor Sleep (2019) 2:07 p.m. Cinemax

Girls Trip (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Interstellar (2014) 3 p.m. FX

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) 3 p.m. TCM

Scary Movie (2000) 3 and 11:30 p.m. VH1

Everything Must Go (2010) 3:10 p.m. Epix

Up in the Air (2009) 3:30 p.m. HBO

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 3:45 p.m. Encore

Shrek 2 (2004) 4 p.m. Freeform

Young Adult (2011) 4:50 p.m. Epix

The Producers (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

The Missing (2003) 5:27 p.m. Encore

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. TMC

The Devil’s Own (1997) 6:04 p.m. Starz

Psycho (1960) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Jurassic Park (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

Arbitrage (2012) 7 p.m. Showtime

Finding Dory (2016) 8 p.m. Freeform

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Dark Waters (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

The Public Enemy (1931) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9 p.m. Starz

That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Harriet (2019) 10 p.m. Cinemax

The Pumpkin Eater (1964) 10:30 p.m. TCM

The Rundown (2003) 11 p.m. CMT