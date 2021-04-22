What’s on TV Friday: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ on HBO
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Blacklist This retrospective new episode takes a look back at key turning points that lead Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) to ally with a powerful former enemy. James Spader also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank In this new episode hopefuls pitch a new way to experience art; an innovative cleaning tool; vegan food that isn’t boring; a portable and rechargeable solar-powered device. There’s also an update on Bug Bite Thing. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The top four contestants compete in a final lip-sync. A Miss Congeniality is selected before the winner is named. 8 p.m. VH1
20/20 George Floyd is profiled in this new episode of the newsmagazine. Featuring interviews with Floyd’s daughter; the former clerk who took the allegedly counterfeit bill; and the former employer of both Floyd and Derek Chauvin. 8 p.m. ABC
Great Performances Two of Britain’s fastest-rising young stars — Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Jessie Buckley (“Chernobyl”) — play star-crossed lovers “Romeo and Juliet” in this stylized film of Simon Godwin’s National Theatre staging of Shakespeare’s masterpiece. The cast also features Deborah Findlay, Tamsin Greig, Adrian Lester and Lucian Msamati. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri revisits hangouts in San Francisco and Philadelphia. 9 p.m. Food Network
Van Helsing Jack (Nicole Muñoz) joins forces with her once-sworn enemy, who reveals a dangerous weapon that will help the Van Helsing’s kill the Dark One, but the consequences of using this weapon would be dire. Kelly Overton also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy
A Black Lady Sketch Show The Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series returns for a second season with new featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend joining returning cast members Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black. 11 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; Regional Coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer The Orlando City SC visit the Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KCOP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Cinematographer Sean Bobbitt. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; home gardening with Samin Nosrat. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Oscars fashion through the years with stylist Joe Zee; chef Daniel Lambert. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Filmmaker Cole Walliser (“Exposure”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Laverne Cox; Mehcad Brooks; Julissa Bermudez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Actresses and childhood friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show The Oscars; Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A teenage girl hangs out with wannabe gang members, drug addicts and troublemakers. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer and Tyler Hays (“Feeding America”); Demi Lovato; guest host Ashley Graham. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show What is in popular poultry meals that go from microwave to table in minutes; the healthiest choices. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”); Ron Funches. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The DOJ investigates the Minneapolis police department; GOP-backed bills targeting protesters; policy changes at local, state and federal levels; global climate change summit; Biden administration’s pledge to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030: The Chauvin trial and conviction; Josh Lederman, NBC; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today; Pierre Thomas, ABC. Moderator Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Fran Lebowitz (“Pretend It’s a City”). Panel: Author S.E. Cupp (“At Mama’s Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White”); April Ryan, TheGrio.com. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anna Kendrick; Wayne Federman; Masked Wolf performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Republican House speaker and author John Boehner; Shelley performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anderson Cooper; Emily VanCamp; Zoe Wess performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Chloé Zhao. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tom Brady; activist Stacey Abrams; JP Saxe and Maren Morris perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Thor: Ragnarok Thor (Chris Hemsworth) tries to keep his older sister (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, from destroying Asgard. Tom Hiddleston also stars in Director Taika Waititi 2017 superhero adventure. 8 p.m. TNT
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 8:28 a.m. Starz
Blinded by the Light (2019) 8:38 a.m. Cinemax
Rashomon (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM
That Thing You Do! (1996) 10:05 a.m. Epix
The Score (2001) 10:36 a.m. Cinemax
The Godfather (1972) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Rasputin and the Empress (1932) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Rocky Balboa (2006) 10:55 a.m. HBO
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 10:56 a.m. Starz
Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Interstellar (2014) Noon FX
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) Noon Syfy
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:49 p.m. Starz
Rear Window (1954) 1 p.m. TCM
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Mississippi Grind (2015) 2 p.m. TMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2:41 p.m. Starz
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 3 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:25 p.m. Syfy
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 4 and 10:30 p.m. FX
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FXX
Silverado (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. TMC
21 Jump Street (2012) 4:16 p.m. Starz
Red River (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 5:15 p.m. Showtime
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 5:30 p.m. Bravo
Blow Out (1981) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Starship Troopers (1997) 6:47 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6:59 p.m. Syfy
Wedding Crashers (2005) 7 p.m. E!
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Red Shoes (1948) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. POP
Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. TBS
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. TMC
Inherit the Wind (1960) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Haywire (2011) 8:20 p.m. HBO
Friday Night Lights (2004) 9 p.m. Encore
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9:25 p.m. Paramount
Moneyball (2011) 9:30 p.m. AMC
Bridesmaids (2011) 9:30 p.m. E!
Love Jones (1997) 10 p.m. TBS
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10 p.m. TMC
The Harder They Fall (1956) 10:17 p.m. KCET
Star Trek (2009) 10:45 p.m. TNT
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 11:05 p.m. Epix
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11:50 p.m. Paramount
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Cruel Summer,’ ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ Earth Day docs and more
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Cruel Summer,’ ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ Earth Day docs and more
TV highlights for April 18-24 also include a star-studded vaccination special, the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Spirit Awards, and the lavish new fantasy series “Shadow and Bone.”
Movies on TV this week: April 18: “Taxi Driver’ on Showtime; “Psycho” on TCM’; “When Harry Met Sally...” on Showtime and more
TV Grids for the entire week of April. 18 - 24 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.