Movies on TV this week: ‘Vertigo’ on TCM; ‘Forest Gump’

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 25 - May 1, 2021

Alien (1979) Freeform Mon. 5:10 p.m.

Aliens (1986) Freeform Mon. 7:50 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) VH1 Fri. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) TMC Sun. 2 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:50 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) TMC Sun. 11 a.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Sun. 5 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) TCM Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Platoon (1986) AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:45 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) FX Sun. 5 p.m.

The Shining (1980) AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Showtime Sat. 2 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Spirit of St. Louis (1957) TCM Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) IFC Sat. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Top Hat (1935) TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Umberto D (1952) TCM Fri. Noon

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Watch on the Rhine (1943) TCM Sat. 4:15 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Yearling (1946) TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 25 - May 1, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. Noon

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009) ★ IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 2 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Sat. Noon

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:37 p.m.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009) ★★ Bravo Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. Noon

Grease (1978) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 3:29 p.m. BBC America Thur. 9 p.m. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ E! Mon. 1 p.m. E! Mon. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Midway (1976) ★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ E! Sun. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. Noon IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 25 - May 1, 2021

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Encore Mon. 11:51 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 7:50 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 11 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 11:16 a.m. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Blue Lagoon (1980) ★★ KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Wed. 2:16 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Thur. 7:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Fri. 5:59 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:37 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ TNT Sun. 10:55 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ EPIX Fri. 11:55 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Sun. 11:45 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Thur. 11:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 2:25 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ POP Fri. 6 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 9 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:29 a.m. Encore Sun. 3:07 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:02 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:44 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ VH1 Fri. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10:50 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 6 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 11 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 3:29 p.m. BBC America Thur. 9 p.m. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:02 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m. Syfy Sat. 1 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2:31 p.m. Syfy Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11:29 a.m. Syfy Sat. 4:29 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Mon. 3:24 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ CMT Sat. 8 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 1 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Fri. 10:20 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ TMC Wed. 6 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11:55 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ TMC Tues. 3 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) ★★★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 2 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sat. 2 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 11 a.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Sun. 5 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:41 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Mon. 10:19 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:28 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ POP Sat. 7 a.m. POP Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 6 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Starz Sat. 7:39 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 12:22 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 7:37 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Showtime Mon. Noon

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ BET Wed. 6:35 p.m. BET Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ BET Thur. 7 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:40 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Mon. Noon

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 2 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8:55 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Showtime Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:59 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:33 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:22 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Encore Sun. 4:51 p.m. Encore Mon. 1:07 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:25 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. Noon

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:08 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:50 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Tues. 9 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:25 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:46 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ TMC Mon. 9:55 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ TMC Mon. 10:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ TMC Mon. Noon

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Victor/Victoria (1982) ★★★ TCM Fri. 11:45 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Tues. 6:35 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Showtime Sun. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:25 a.m. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m.