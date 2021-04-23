TikTok’s Hype House is coming to Netflix — but don’t expect to see its biggest stars

If you’ve ever watched a TikTok from the Hype House and inexplicably thought to yourself, “Man, I wish I could see more of this!,” well, you’re in luck.

Netflix announced Thursday that it’s in production on an unscripted series about the content-creator collective. TikTok heavyweights Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright will star in the show. (If you haven’t heard these names before, it might be time to get with the program — they have a combined follower count of more than 125 million on the platform.)

The streaming company said in a release that the show will give viewers a close-up view of these social media stars, who have gone “from humble beginnings to overnight fame,” as they "come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives.” It has not revealed a premiere date for the series, which will be produced by Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Not present in the show, however, are some notable Hype House alumni.

For example: sisters Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D‘Amelio will appear instead in a reality show of their own on Hulu. “The D’Amelio Show” is an eight-part documentary series that will follow the family, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians"-style, and is yet another part in their growing family empire. Between them, the two sisters have more than 150 million followers on TikTok.

Also absent from the Netflix series is Addison Rae, who made headlines last month for benefiting off of a TikTok dance special on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” without acknowledging the Black choreographers who created the viral dances. Rae currently hosts a Spotify-exclusive podcast with her mom.

Daisy Keech, a fitness influencer and one of the original members of the Hype House, is another person missing from the Netflix show. She parted ways with the collective last year following concerns she had about its management.

“So many of these influencers don’t feel that they justify the attention that they’re getting. They put content up on YouTube or TikTok and the algorithm does its magic and they think, ‘I’ve got millions of people looking at me and all I’ve done is just be me,’” said Ed Simpson, chief strategy officer for Wheelhouse, in a statement to “Deadline.”

Noting the typically short life span of a social media influencer’s stardom, Simpson said that a series could be a meaningful boost to their work, giving them a foundation for a much longer career.

