What’s on TV Wednesday: President Biden addresses Congress
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Kung Fu Nicky and Henry (Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu) follow a new lead that takes them to a private collector in Napa, while a dinner with the Soongs leaves Althea (Shannon Dang) questioning her worth. Also, Evans (Gavin Stenhouse) grows more suspicious about Henry. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida and Tony Chung also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The new, overstuffed “Kung Fu,” only loosely related to the David Carradine original, nonetheless traffics in a number of tired pop culture clichés.
The Goldbergs Following Erica and Geoff’s (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner) breakup, Murray (Jeff Garlin) takes Erica out to cheer her up. Also, Adam (Sean Giambrone) needs Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) help getting out of an awkward situation. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer A special sing-a-long episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Home Economics Tom and Sarah (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee) discover their parents (guest stars Nora Dunn and Phil Reeves) are spending time at Connor’s (Jimmy Tatro) posh home but not theirs. Valarie Pettiford also guest stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Expedition X “UFOs Over New Mexico.” (N) 9 p.m. Discovery
Yellowstone Journals The premiere of this documentary series visits the national park in the summer and surveys the abundance of life. A second episode, “Fall,” immediately follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Animal Planet
I Survived a Crime (Season finale) 10:32 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Presidential Address to a Joint Session of Congress President Biden’s first address to both houses of the legislative branch. (Pre-coverage: 5 p.m. CNN; CSPAN; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg). 6 p.m. CBS; NBC; the CW; ABC; KCAL; Fox; KOCE; Bloomberg; CNBC; CNN; CSPAN; Fox News; MSNBC
The Price Is Right at Night Host Drew Carey welcomes Tiffany Haddish to another prime-time edition of this daytime game show. Haddish plays for the She Ready Foundation, which supports foster youth. 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 10:30 a.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit The Dodgers, 1 p.m. SportsNetLA and MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. KCOP; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KDOC and BSW.
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Washington Wizards, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. BSSC and ESPN
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Quarterfinal: Portland Timbers versus Club América. 7:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Julia Michaels; Jill Martin; Billboard Music Awards finalists announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Billy Porter; author Leslie Jordan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bethenny Frankel. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge; author John Grisham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Jamie Lee Curtis; chef Brad Miller. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Joseline Hernandez; fashion designer Telfar Clemens. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Leslie Jordan; Julissa Bermudez guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Kevin Bacon (“City on a Hill”); rapper and chef Action Bronson whips up lamb burgers. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “What Part of No”; author Morgan Harper; Trisha Yearwood; Brett Gelman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Codependency; keeping kids safe at home; giving a toddler independence; meal prep power. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil AnnaLynne McCord discusses what it was like living with multiple personalities. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gayle King ; Ellen Bennett; Miranda Lambert. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A look at 100 pizzas from around the U.S. by price, nutrition and flavor to find the best. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Guest Louie Anderson. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Luke Bryan; Brian Regan; Rupi Kaur performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Julia Michaels performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Justin Theroux; Mike Lindell; Tom Jones performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Elisabeth Moss; Ari Melber; Moon vs Sun performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Schwartzman; Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Yvonne Strahovski. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
X-Men: First Class (2011) 8:30 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8:45 a.m. Epix
Swing Time (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM
A Tale of Two Cities (1935) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance
A Most Violent Year (2014) noon TMC
The First Wives Club (1996) 12:02 and 10:44 p.m. Encore
Test Pilot (1938) 12:45 p.m. TCM
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Ruby Sparks (2012) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax
That Hamilton Woman (1941) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Meet the Parents (2000) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
Blockers (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America
Them! (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Pacific Rim (2013) 5 p.m. TNT
Harriet (2019) 5:53 p.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 6 p.m. TMC
Deadpool (2016) 6:30 p.m. FXX
Rush Hour (1998) 6:35 p.m. BET
Theodora Goes Wild (1936) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Casino (1995) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. AMC
Die Hard 2 (1990) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8 p.m. Epix
American Pie (1999) 8 p.m. IFC
Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Thin Man (1934) 8:30 p.m. TCM
61 (2001) 9 p.m. HBO
About Last Night (2014) 9 p.m. VH1
No Country for Old Men (2007) 9:40 p.m. TMC
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Third Man (1949) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Scarface (1983) 10:35 p.m. Paramount
