What’s on TV Wednesday: President Biden addresses Congress

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kung Fu Nicky and Henry (Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu) follow a new lead that takes them to a private collector in Napa, while a dinner with the Soongs leaves Althea (Shannon Dang) questioning her worth. Also, Evans (Gavin Stenhouse) grows more suspicious about Henry. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida and Tony Chung also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

The Goldbergs Following Erica and Geoff’s (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner) breakup, Murray (Jeff Garlin) takes Erica out to cheer her up. Also, Adam (Sean Giambrone) needs Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) help getting out of an awkward situation. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer A special sing-a-long episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Home Economics Tom and Sarah (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee) discover their parents (guest stars Nora Dunn and Phil Reeves) are spending time at Connor’s (Jimmy Tatro) posh home but not theirs. Valarie Pettiford also guest stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Expedition X “UFOs Over New Mexico.” (N) 9 p.m. Discovery

Yellowstone Journals The premiere of this documentary series visits the national park in the summer and surveys the abundance of life. A second episode, “Fall,” immediately follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Animal Planet

I Survived a Crime (Season finale) 10:32 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

SPECIALS

Presidential Address to a Joint Session of Congress President Biden’s first address to both houses of the legislative branch. (Pre-coverage: 5 p.m. CNN; CSPAN; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg). 6 p.m. CBS; NBC; the CW; ABC; KCAL; Fox; KOCE; Bloomberg; CNBC; CNN; CSPAN; Fox News; MSNBC

The Price Is Right at Night Host Drew Carey welcomes Tiffany Haddish to another prime-time edition of this daytime game show. Haddish plays for the She Ready Foundation, which supports foster youth. 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 10:30 a.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit The Dodgers, 1 p.m. SportsNetLA and MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. KCOP; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KDOC and BSW.

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Washington Wizards, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. BSSC and ESPN

Advertisement

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Quarterfinal: Portland Timbers versus Club América. 7:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Julia Michaels; Jill Martin; Billboard Music Awards finalists announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Billy Porter; author Leslie Jordan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bethenny Frankel. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge; author John Grisham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Jamie Lee Curtis; chef Brad Miller. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Joseline Hernandez; fashion designer Telfar Clemens. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Leslie Jordan; Julissa Bermudez guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show Kevin Bacon (“City on a Hill”); rapper and chef Action Bronson whips up lamb burgers. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “What Part of No”; author Morgan Harper; Trisha Yearwood; Brett Gelman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Codependency; keeping kids safe at home; giving a toddler independence; meal prep power. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil AnnaLynne McCord discusses what it was like living with multiple personalities. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gayle King ; Ellen Bennett; Miranda Lambert. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A look at 100 pizzas from around the U.S. by price, nutrition and flavor to find the best. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

Conan Guest Louie Anderson. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Luke Bryan; Brian Regan; Rupi Kaur performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Julia Michaels performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Justin Theroux; Mike Lindell; Tom Jones performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Elisabeth Moss; Ari Melber; Moon vs Sun performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Schwartzman; Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Yvonne Strahovski. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

X-Men: First Class (2011) 8:30 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8:45 a.m. Epix

Swing Time (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

A Tale of Two Cities (1935) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance

A Most Violent Year (2014) noon TMC

The First Wives Club (1996) 12:02 and 10:44 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Test Pilot (1938) 12:45 p.m. TCM

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Ruby Sparks (2012) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax

That Hamilton Woman (1941) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Meet the Parents (2000) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

Blockers (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Them! (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Pacific Rim (2013) 5 p.m. TNT

Harriet (2019) 5:53 p.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 6 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Deadpool (2016) 6:30 p.m. FXX

Rush Hour (1998) 6:35 p.m. BET

Theodora Goes Wild (1936) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Casino (1995) 7 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. AMC

Die Hard 2 (1990) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8 p.m. Epix

American Pie (1999) 8 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Thin Man (1934) 8:30 p.m. TCM

61 (2001) 9 p.m. HBO

About Last Night (2014) 9 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

No Country for Old Men (2007) 9:40 p.m. TMC

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Third Man (1949) 10:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Scarface (1983) 10:35 p.m. Paramount