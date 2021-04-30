Sunday talk shows: Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
CBS News Sunday Morning Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish (“Here Today”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Biden advisor Anita Dunn; author Cindy McCain (“Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor in My Life With John McCain”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Biden’s first 100 days; the economy; Russia, Iran, China, Afghanistan: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. India under Modi, Brazil under Bolsonaro and the U.S. under Trump — populism and COVID: Brett Meyer; Yascha Mounk. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.(N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen; Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Kasie Hunt; former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Former Chair of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen; Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health; Jeffrey Gettleman, the New York Times. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Rachel Scott; Audie Cornish, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. KABC, 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Cecilia Rouse, Council of Economic Advisers; Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). College volleyball player Chloe V. Mitchell. Panel: Dana Perino; Kristin Soltis Anderson; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Kathleen Kingsbury, editor of the New York Times opinion pages. Covering COVID-19: David Leonhardt, the New York Times; Zeynep Tufekci, Insight newsletter. Fact checking President Biden and his opposition: Daniel Dale; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”). Political sectarianism and the media: Eli J. Finkel, Northwestern University. The state of late-night TV: Bill Carter (executive producer, “The Story of Late Night”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Liz Claman; Kevin Corke; former Trump campaign Press Secretary Hogan Gidley; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Theoretical physicist and author Michio Kaku. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Secretary of State Antony Blinken; a shortage of semiconductors; doctors and scientists who saw the pandemic coming and tried to sound the alarm: author Michael Lewis (“The Premonition”). (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
