What’s on TV Monday: ‘All Rise’ on CBS; ‘Pray, Obey, Kill’ on HBO

SERIES
Jeopardy Journalist Bill Whitaker (“60 Minutes”) begins his turn as guest host in this new episode of the answers-and-questions quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
The Neighborhood Gemma (Beth Behrs) surprises Dave (Max Greenfield) when she lets him know she wants another baby. Also, Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) discover a stash of cash. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice This new episode looks back at memorable moments from the series’ first 10 years. 8 p.m. NBC
9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) presides when a former judge (Charlayne Woodard) who she idolized is accused of bribery and is representing herself in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Black Lightning (Cress Williams) sends an SOS to Gambi (James Remar). Also, Lynn (Christine Adams) lands in serious trouble as well. Nafessa Williams, Jordan Calloway, Chantal Thuy and Marvin Jones III also star. 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox
American Masters “Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir” — the last documentary completed by filmmaker James Redford before his 2020 death from cancer — profiles the Chinese-American author whose first novel “The Joy Luck Club” catapulted her to commercial and international success. 9 p.m. KOCE
Best Baker in America Carla Hall hosts this new season of the culinary competition series. The first challenges are a Kentucky May Day “piecaken” with bourbon as the featured flavor and a Florida key lime pie. Jason Smith and Gesine Prado are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Pray, Obey, Kill (Series finale) 9 p.m. HBO
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Danny Trejo and Grylls in an exploration of Utah’s Arches National Park. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Debris The mystery deepens as Bryan and Finola (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) try to reverse what’s gone wrong and prevent the fabric of reality from unwinding in this new episode of the mystery series. 10 p.m. NBC
Breeders (N) 10 p.m. FX
Race to the Center of the Earth (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS ON TV
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. KCOP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); author Julianna Margulies. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life”); Top Teacher finalists. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Ben Higgins; Bridget Lancaster. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “When Will I Be Loved”; Bradley Whitford; Leslie Bibb; Walker County performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Theroux (“The Mosquito Coast”); Bethenny Frankel (“The Big Shot With Bethenny”); Cameron Jay. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman discusses the abuse he endured as a child and the truth about his father. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Margaret Cho (“Hysterical”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez Andra Day. 9 p.m.Spectrum News 1
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nasim Pedrad. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vince Vaughn; Aidy Bryant; Girl in Red performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Richard Kind; Mario Duplantier. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh MJ Rodriguez. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES ON TV
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 8 a.m. TMC
Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:03 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9:06 a.m. Starz
A Bronx Tale (1993) 10 a.m. AMC
Darkest Hour (2017) 10:35 a.m. HBO
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 11:47 a.m. Encore
American Made (2017) Noon FX
Field of Dreams (1989) 12:30 p.m. AMC
The Good Lie (2014) 12:49 p.m. Cinemax
House Party (1990) 1 p.m. VH1
Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX
The Stranger (1991) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Hellboy (2004) 2:54 p.m. Starz
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 3 p.m. AMC
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 3 p.m. Sundance
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FXX
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Laggies (2014) 4:45 p.m. TMC
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX
Platoon (1986) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
The Bourne Identity (2002) 6:02 p.m. Syfy
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 6:30 p.m. Cinemax
Crossfire (1947) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Shazam! (2019) 7:45 p.m. TNT
Incredibles 2 (2018) 8 p.m. ABC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 8 p.m. TMC
The Night of the Hunter (1955) 8:15 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Rescue Dawn (2006) 9 p.m. Ovation
Django Unchained (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime
King Kong (1933) 10 p.m. TCM
Out of the Furnace (2013) 10:40 p.m. TMC
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:55 p.m. Epix
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 11:47 p.m. Starz
