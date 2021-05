Movies on TV this week: ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ on Showtime and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 9 - 15, 2021

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Dodsworth (1936) TCM Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

East of Eden (1955) TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) Showtime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) Showtime Thur. 4:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:05 a.m.

I Remember Mama (1948) TCM Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Showtime Sat. 2:35 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Showtime Mon. Noon

Taxi Driver (1976) Showtime Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Mon. 2:19 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:33 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:32 p.m.

Touch of Evil: Extended (1958) TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 9 - 15, 2021

Another Stakeout (1993) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 4:40 a.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 10 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Bravo Sat. 5:35 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:54 p.m.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) ★★★ Bravo Wed. 1:31 a.m.

Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017) Bravo Thur. 1:32 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Bravo Fri. Noon

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:15 p.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Bravo Fri. 4 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ IFC Mon. Noon

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Mon. 4 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:03 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6:30 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:26 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:52 a.m. Starz Sat. 3:29 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:53 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Fri. 5 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 9 - 15, 2021

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 10 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Starz Sun. 9:57 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Starz Tues. 9 p.m. Starz Wed. 12:16 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ POP Sat. 11 a.m. POP Sun. Noon

Big (1988) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 4 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Paramount Wed. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m. MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 7:32 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:03 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 10 p.m. Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Fri. 9:11 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ MTV Mon. 4 p.m. MTV Tues. 1 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ HBO Tues. 4:44 a.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 6 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11:10 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ POP Sat. 4 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ A&E Sat. 1 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ HBO Sat. 5:25 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Encore Tues. 3:48 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TNT Fri. 7 p.m. TNT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 7:10 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Thur. 10:24 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:54 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:15 p.m.

The Goodbye Girl (1977) ★★★ TCM Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Starz Thur. 4:17 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. Noon MTV Sat. 3:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 10 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Sat. 8:05 a.m. E! Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E! Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E! Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ E! Sat. 6:40 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E! Sat. Noon

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Fri. 9 p.m. E! Sat. 4:30 a.m. E! Sat. 6 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TBS Sat. 4 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ TNT Sun. 7 a.m. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:20 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Sun. 11:36 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Sun. 1 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 5 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:22 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. Noon

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Fri. 7:16 p.m. Encore Sat. 3 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TRU Tues. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 2:14 a.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Freeform Sat. 4 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 1:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:25 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Thur. 3 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ POP Sun. 7:30 p.m. POP Mon. 1:15 a.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 11:34 a.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 12:04 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:14 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:13 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:28 p.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 7 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. Noon

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ HBO Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ POP Sun. 4:45 p.m. POP Mon. 3:50 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ TMC Thur. 8:05 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. Noon

Sister Act (1992) ★★ BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Starz Tues. 4:46 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ TMC Tues. 3:20 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Starz Fri. 5:07 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:11 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Encore Tues. 12:40 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Mon. 2:19 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:33 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:32 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ KTLA Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6:28 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Paramount Wed. 2 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:03 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ AMC Sun. 11:23 a.m. AMC Wed. 10:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:15 p.m.

