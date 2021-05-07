Guests on Sunday talk shows: Gina Raimondo on ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS
CBS News Sunday Morning Activist and author Stacey Abrams (“While Justice Sleeps”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS China, Russia, Israel, Iran and Afghanistan: Former secretary of Defense Robert Gates. The expected post-pandemic economic boom in America; the long-term economic effects of the pandemic: Author Niall Ferguson (“The Square and the Tower: Networks and Power, From the Freemasons to Facebook”). India’s COVID-19 crisis; the next COVID-19 crisis: Devi Sridhar, University of Edinburgh. President Biden and the Republicans: Author Jake Tapper (“The Devil May Dance”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.); former DEA acting administrator Timothy Shea. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; author Michael Lewis (“The Premonition: A Pandemic Story”). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Panel: Cornell Belcher; Hallie Jackson; Danielle Pletka; Jake Sherman. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Michael McConnell, Facebook Oversight Board. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Former FCC chair Newton Minow. Panel: Karl Rove; Susan Page, USA Today; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The consequences of “Foxitis” in politics and culture: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; author Amanda Marcotte (“Troll Nation”); David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. Right-wing media sources ignore the Trump riot: Dan McAdams. Tribune Publishing reporters make pleas to save local newspapers: Liz Bowie, the Save Our Sun campaign; Larry McShane, New York Daily News. A new book about Jeff Bezos, Amazon, the Washington Post and the National Enquirer: Author Brad Stone (“Amazon Unbound”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Kat Timpf; Mara Liasson; Mike Emanuel; Jedediah Bila; pollster Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Mark Bittman (“Animal Vegetable Junk: A History of Food From Sustainable to Suicidal”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The story of Jews who escaped the Nazis and joined the U.S. Army to fight Hitler during WWII; Ingenuity and Perseverance on Mars. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
