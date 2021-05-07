Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

Guests on Sunday talk shows: Gina Raimondo on ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks from a podium.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be a guest on “Face the Nation” on CBS.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning Activist and author Stacey Abrams (“While Justice Sleeps”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS China, Russia, Israel, Iran and Afghanistan: Former secretary of Defense Robert Gates. The expected post-pandemic economic boom in America; the long-term economic effects of the pandemic: Author Niall Ferguson (“The Square and the Tower: Networks and Power, From the Freemasons to Facebook”). India’s COVID-19 crisis; the next COVID-19 crisis: Devi Sridhar, University of Edinburgh. President Biden and the Republicans: Author Jake Tapper (“The Devil May Dance”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.); former DEA acting administrator Timothy Shea. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; author Michael Lewis (“The Premonition: A Pandemic Story”). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Panel: Cornell Belcher; Hallie Jackson; Danielle Pletka; Jake Sherman. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Michael McConnell, Facebook Oversight Board. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Former FCC chair Newton Minow. Panel: Karl Rove; Susan Page, USA Today; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The consequences of “Foxitis” in politics and culture: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; author Amanda Marcotte (“Troll Nation”); David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. Right-wing media sources ignore the Trump riot: Dan McAdams. Tribune Publishing reporters make pleas to save local newspapers: Liz Bowie, the Save Our Sun campaign; Larry McShane, New York Daily News. A new book about Jeff Bezos, Amazon, the Washington Post and the National Enquirer: Author Brad Stone (“Amazon Unbound”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Kat Timpf; Mara Liasson; Mike Emanuel; Jedediah Bila; pollster Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Mark Bittman (“Animal Vegetable Junk: A History of Food From Sustainable to Suicidal”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The story of Jews who escaped the Nazis and joined the U.S. Army to fight Hitler during WWII; Ingenuity and Perseverance on Mars. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television

Television

Television

Television

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

