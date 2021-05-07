What’s on TV Saturday, May 8: ‘Attenborough’s Journey’; ‘High School Musical’ on Disney
SERIES
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series In advance of the May 14 second season premiere on Disney+, every episode of the entire first season airs in a mini-marathon on the Disney Channel: “The Auditions,” 5 p.m.; “The Read-Through,” 5:40; “The Wonderstudies,” 6:20; “Blocking,” 7; “Homecoming,” 7:40; “What Team?” 8:20; “Thanksgiving,” 9; “The Tech Rehearsal,” 9:40; “Opening Night,” 10:20;"Act Two,” 11.
After COVID-19 delayed production on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” here’s an exclusive first look at the Disney show’s second season.
Saturday Night Live Entrepreneur Elon Musk hosts, with musical guest Miley Cyrus. (N) 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Here’s what to expect when Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla CEO and noted ‘wild card,’ hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend with musical guest Miley Cyrus.
Final Space The aftermath of losing one of the crew ripples through the team in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
SPECIALS
Preventing the Next Pandemic Columbia University professor Peter Hotez explains how he believes future pandemics can be prevented by expanding vaccine literacy. 4 p.m. CSPAN2
VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World Selena Gomez hosts this new special (also airing on ABC and rebroadcast on Fox) hoping to boost vaccine confidence and help get the vaccines proved effective against COVID-19 to some of the poorest nations around the world. Performers include Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. The special also will include a salute to the 27 million heroic health workers currently involved in the worldwide battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 p.m. CBS and ABC; 11 p.m. Fox
Attenborough’s Journey This British documentary offers a portrait of environmentalist and filmmaker David Attenborough on his 95th birthday, chronicling his life from his boyhood of fossil-hunting and his early years as a radio and TV host to his many documentaries that pioneered the use of new technologies. 8 p.m. BBC America
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Sheffield United versus Crystal Palace, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester City versus Chelsea, 9:30 a.m. NBC
2021 NWSL Challenge Cup 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Championship: Portland Thorns FC versus NJ/NY Gotham FC.10 a.m. CBS
Baseball The Washington Nationals visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m. FS1; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSSC, SportsNetLA and MLB
Women’s College Beach Volleyball NCAA Tournament, Dual 9: 11 a.m. and 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, Noon NBC; the Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. KCOP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7 p.m. BSW
MLS Soccer The New York City FC visit the Orlando City SC, 3 p.m. ESPN; the LAFC visit the LA Galaxy, 5 p.m. Fox
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Binge This! with Daryn Carp; deals and steals. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Sunday talk shows, May 9: Gina Raimondo on “Face the Nation” on CBS; “Meet the Press”; “This Week”; “Fox News Sunday”; “State of the Union”; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
Greenland A structural engineer (Gerard Butler) and his family in Atlanta fight for survival as a massive comet streaks toward Earth in director Ric Roman Waugh’s 2020 disaster movie. Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd and Scott Glenn also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Gerard Butler stars in the disaster thriller “Greenland,” about a comet raining extinction-level debris on Earth.
Memories of a Murder A young woman who runs a successful shop where she sells “murderabilia” attracts the attention of a real-life killer who taunts her by leaving trophies from unsolved murders at her doorstep in this 2021 thriller. Isabella Pisacane, Jamie Donnelly, Abby Awe, Rosa Gilmore and Craig Walker star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Help (2011) 8:30 a.m. Paramount
The Kid Detective (2020) 8:51 a.m. Starz
Darkest Hour (2017) 9:25 a.m. HBO
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 10 a.m. TCM
Blockers (2018) 11 a.m. FXX
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 11 a.m. TMC
Mean Girls (2004) 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. MTV
Arbitrage (2012) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Gattaca (1997) 11:46 a.m. Encore
Forrest Gump (1994) Noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. Paramount
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 12:30 p.m. Ovation
On the Waterfront (1954) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Bowfinger (1999) 12:45 p.m. HBO
Game Night (2018) 1 p.m. TNT
American Pie (1999) 1:30 p.m. Bravo
Ready Player One (2018) 1:30 p.m. TBS
Matilda (1996) 1:35 p.m. Freeform
Easy A (2010) 1:55 p.m. MTV
Jurassic Park (1993) 2 p.m. A&E
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Bullitt (1968) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 3 p.m. FX
Fury (2014) 3 p.m. History
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 3:10 p.m. TMC
Munich (2005) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 3:40 p.m. Freeform
The Right Stuff (1983) 3:45 p.m. KCET
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 3:45 p.m. Sundance
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4 and10:31 p.m. MTV
Doctor Strange (2016) 4:30 p.m. TBS
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 4:57 p.m. USA
The Karate Kid (1984) 5 p.m. IFC
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 5 p.m. Ovation
They Won’t Believe Me (1947) 5 p.m. TCM
Pretty Woman (1990) 6 and 8:45 p.m. E!
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Brave (2012) 6:45 p.m. Freeform
Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. TBS
Lady Sings the Blues (1972) 7 p.m. TCM
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 7:15 p.m. Encore
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 8 p.m. KVCR
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC
Django Unchained (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 and 10:15 p.m. Sundance
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. USA
Cinderella (2015) 8:50 p.m. Freeform
Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. TMC
Gangs of New York (2002) 9:43 p.m. Cinemax
Diner (1982) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 9:56 p.m. Starz
Skyfall (2012) 10:15 p.m. Epix
The Blues Brothers (1980) 10:15 p.m. IFC
Carrie (1976) 11:10 p.m. TMC
Wonder (2017) 11:20 p.m. Freeform
