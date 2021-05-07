What’s on TV Saturday, May 8: ‘Attenborough’s Journey’; ‘High School Musical’ on Disney

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series In advance of the May 14 second season premiere on Disney+, every episode of the entire first season airs in a mini-marathon on the Disney Channel: “The Auditions,” 5 p.m.; “The Read-Through,” 5:40; “The Wonderstudies,” 6:20; “Blocking,” 7; “Homecoming,” 7:40; “What Team?” 8:20; “Thanksgiving,” 9; “The Tech Rehearsal,” 9:40; “Opening Night,” 10:20;"Act Two,” 11.

Saturday Night Live Entrepreneur Elon Musk hosts, with musical guest Miley Cyrus. (N) 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Final Space The aftermath of losing one of the crew ripples through the team in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

SPECIALS

Preventing the Next Pandemic Columbia University professor Peter Hotez explains how he believes future pandemics can be prevented by expanding vaccine literacy. 4 p.m. CSPAN2

VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World Selena Gomez hosts this new special (also airing on ABC and rebroadcast on Fox) hoping to boost vaccine confidence and help get the vaccines proved effective against COVID-19 to some of the poorest nations around the world. Performers include Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. The special also will include a salute to the 27 million heroic health workers currently involved in the worldwide battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 p.m. CBS and ABC; 11 p.m. Fox

Attenborough’s Journey This British documentary offers a portrait of environmentalist and filmmaker David Attenborough on his 95th birthday, chronicling his life from his boyhood of fossil-hunting and his early years as a radio and TV host to his many documentaries that pioneered the use of new technologies. 8 p.m. BBC America

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Sheffield United versus Crystal Palace, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester City versus Chelsea, 9:30 a.m. NBC

2021 NWSL Challenge Cup 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Championship: Portland Thorns FC versus NJ/NY Gotham FC.10 a.m. CBS

Baseball The Washington Nationals visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m. FS1; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSSC, SportsNetLA and MLB

Women’s College Beach Volleyball NCAA Tournament, Dual 9: 11 a.m. and 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, Noon NBC; the Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. KCOP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7 p.m. BSW

MLS Soccer The New York City FC visit the Orlando City SC, 3 p.m. ESPN; the LAFC visit the LA Galaxy, 5 p.m. Fox

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Binge This! with Daryn Carp; deals and steals. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Greenland A structural engineer (Gerard Butler) and his family in Atlanta fight for survival as a massive comet streaks toward Earth in director Ric Roman Waugh’s 2020 disaster movie. Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd and Scott Glenn also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Memories of a Murder A young woman who runs a successful shop where she sells “murderabilia” attracts the attention of a real-life killer who taunts her by leaving trophies from unsolved murders at her doorstep in this 2021 thriller. Isabella Pisacane, Jamie Donnelly, Abby Awe, Rosa Gilmore and Craig Walker star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Help (2011) 8:30 a.m. Paramount

The Kid Detective (2020) 8:51 a.m. Starz

Darkest Hour (2017) 9:25 a.m. HBO

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 10 a.m. TCM

Blockers (2018) 11 a.m. FXX

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 11 a.m. TMC

Mean Girls (2004) 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. MTV

Arbitrage (2012) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Gattaca (1997) 11:46 a.m. Encore

Forrest Gump (1994) Noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. Paramount

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 12:30 p.m. Ovation

On the Waterfront (1954) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Bowfinger (1999) 12:45 p.m. HBO

Game Night (2018) 1 p.m. TNT

American Pie (1999) 1:30 p.m. Bravo

Ready Player One (2018) 1:30 p.m. TBS

Matilda (1996) 1:35 p.m. Freeform

Easy A (2010) 1:55 p.m. MTV

Jurassic Park (1993) 2 p.m. A&E

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Bullitt (1968) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 3 p.m. FX

Fury (2014) 3 p.m. History

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 3:10 p.m. TMC

Munich (2005) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 3:40 p.m. Freeform

The Right Stuff (1983) 3:45 p.m. KCET

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 3:45 p.m. Sundance

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4 and10:31 p.m. MTV

Doctor Strange (2016) 4:30 p.m. TBS

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 4:57 p.m. USA

The Karate Kid (1984) 5 p.m. IFC

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 5 p.m. Ovation

They Won’t Believe Me (1947) 5 p.m. TCM

Pretty Woman (1990) 6 and 8:45 p.m. E!

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Brave (2012) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. TBS

Lady Sings the Blues (1972) 7 p.m. TCM

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 7:15 p.m. Encore

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 8 p.m. KVCR

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC

Django Unchained (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 and 10:15 p.m. Sundance

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. USA

Cinderella (2015) 8:50 p.m. Freeform

Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. TMC

Gangs of New York (2002) 9:43 p.m. Cinemax

Diner (1982) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 9:56 p.m. Starz

Skyfall (2012) 10:15 p.m. Epix

The Blues Brothers (1980) 10:15 p.m. IFC

Carrie (1976) 11:10 p.m. TMC

Wonder (2017) 11:20 p.m. Freeform

