What’s on TV Monday: ‘Breeders’ on FX; ‘The Voice’ on NBC and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood When Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) rivals, the Pink Ladies, move their manicure business into the local barbershop, Dave (Max Greenfield) encourages him to make peace. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The winner of the four-way knockout is revealed. 8 p.m. NBC

9-1-1 After a celebrated mystery author dies, Athena and Bobby (Angela Bassett, Peter Krause) and the team respond to multiple calls stemming from the chaos of a frenzied citywide search for hidden treasure the dead man left behind. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman and John Harlan Kim also star with guest stars Bryan Safi, Debra Christofferson and Megan West. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow In this new episode appraisers evaluate items from the personal collections of author Marc Brown, chef Carla Hall, humorist John Hodgman and musicians Ruben Blades and Luba Mason. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Seeking Sister Wife (N) 8 p.m. TLC

Bob Hearts Abishola While Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) is in Nigeria with his dad (Tony Tambi), Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) struggles with how to handle her free time. Billy Gardell also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise When Lola (Simone Missick) presides over the case of former Sheriff Wayne McCarthy (Louis Herthum), Deputy Rashel (Nick Wechsler) and other cops come forward but Corinne (Anne Heche) turns their testimonies against them. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) decides to take Khalil (Jordan Calloway) up on his offer while Lynn (Christine Adams) wrestles with a big decision and Tobias (Marvin Jones III) follows through on a nagging hunch. Nafessa Williams, Chantal Thuy and James Remar also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star While Owen (Rob Lowe) is recovering, he emerges as the prime suspect in a serial arson case in this new episode of the action series. 9 p.m. Fox

Best Baker in America The nine bakers make their own upscale version of Maryland’s Smith Island cake, incorporating boardwalk popcorn. Then the bake-off round involves a dessert inspired by the Pennsylvania classic shoofly pie. 9 p.m. Food Network

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Gina Carano joins Grylls in the Dolomite mountains of Italy. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is already struggling in his role as Lea’s (Paige Spara) partner when complications arise in her pregnancy. Will Yun Lee and Hill Harper also star with guest stars Noah Galvin, Bria Samone Henderson and Veronica Cartwright. 10 p.m. ABC

POV The new episode “Through the Night” tells the stories of two working mothers and a childcare provider whose lives intersect at a 24-hour day care in New Rochelle, N.Y. 10 p.m. KOCE

Breeders Tensions between Paul and Luke (Martin Freeman, Alex Eastwood) erupt in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

Race to the Center of the Earth In the season finale, four teams converge on their final destination. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

Power of Women the Comedians This new special honors the work of six powerhouses of comedy: Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”), Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”), Sofía Vergara (“Modern Family”), Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) and Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”). Also, Tina Fey offers a tribute to the life and career of Gilda Radner. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Crime of the Century The opener of this new two-part special documents the processes at Purdue Pharma and the FDA that led to the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Concludes Tuesday. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW and ESPN; regional coverage, 8 p.m. MLB

NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Michelle Obama; Jake Tapper; actresses Angelina Jolie and Medina Senghore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andrew McCarthy (“Brat: An ’80s Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Samantha Harris; authors Squire Rushnell and Louise DuArt. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Paul Feig; Sean Hayes; Dr. Priyanka Wali; Aidy Bryant; Stephanie Izard; Evanescence performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael B. Jordan (“Without Remorse”); Tahar Rahim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The new CDC guidelines about masks and activities; unvaccinated children; online refund scams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jody Watley; Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sean Hayes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Jones; activist X González; Weezer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Paula Pell. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Humble the Poet. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Story of Vernon & Irene Castle (1939) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Pavarotti (2019) 9 a.m. TMC

The Negotiator (1998) 9:09 a.m. and 5:37 p.m. Starz

Rocky III (1982) 9:10 a.m. HBO

A Most Violent Year (2014) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 a.m. AMC

The Invisible Man (2020) 10:17 a.m. Cinemax

13 Going on 30 (2004) 10:55 a.m. HBO

The Hours (2002) 11 a.m. TMC

Ghost (1990) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

21 Jump Street (2012) 11:32 a.m. and 9:32 p.m. Starz

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Noon Showtime

Class Action (1991) 12:02 p.m. Encore

Erin Brockovich (2000) 1 p.m. AMC

Knocked Up (2007) 1 p.m. MTV

Three Little Words (1950) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 1:55 p.m. Encore

Goosebumps (2015) 2 p.m. FXX

Titanic (1997) 2:19 p.m. Starz

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:25 p.m. HBO

Ready or Not (2019) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax

The Firm (1993) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

1917 (2019) 3:50 p.m. Showtime

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX

Waterloo Bridge (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 5:30 p.m. TNT

The Hurt Locker (2008) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

Grease (1978) 6 p.m. AMC

Coming to America (1988) 6 and 11:10 p.m. Paramount

While We’re Young (2014) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Marie Antoinette (1938) 7 p.m. TCM

Finding Dory (2016) 8 p.m. ABC

Queen & Slim (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Double Jeopardy (1999) 8 p.m. Sundance

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. AMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8:30 p.m. Paramount

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 9 p.m. Ovation

H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Die Hard 2 (1990) 10:14 p.m. Cinemax

First Reformed (2017) 11:35 p.m. TMC

Arrival (2016) 11:40 p.m. Epix

