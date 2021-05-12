Ellen DeGeneres’ show is done. And fans think Dakota Johnson ‘threw the first brick’
After Ellen DeGeneres announced the impending end to her long-running daytime show Wednesday, social media hailed the woman they saw as getting the ball rolling: Dakota Johnson.
Johnson — who notably called out the host for lying about a birthday-party invite on the Nov. 27, 2019, episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — was being celebrated on Twitter as a heroine for her supposed role in the talk show ending.
DeGeneres, meanwhile, told the Hollywood Reporter that while allegations of a toxic environment on her set “destroyed” her, she is ending her run because the show was “just not a challenge anymore.”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will end in 2022 with its 19th season after racking up thousands of episodes, dozens of Daytime Emmys and a huge scandal.
Still, people wanted to give the “50 Shades of Grey” actor all the credit.
“The moral of this story is if Dakota Johnson invites you to her birthday party you need to be truthful about that,” wrote “Yearly Departed” executive producer Bess Kalb on Twitter.
“dakota johnson has done more for society by ending ellen degeneres than most of your faves have in their careers and it shows,” user @canaryfilmss tweeted.
Ellen DeGeneres announced Wednesday that her popular daytime talk show will end next year. Here’s our guide to the controversy that led to this point.
“i don’t think dakota singlehandedly delivered the final blow but this is a big day for the brunettes with bangs community,” tweeted writer Rachel Syme.
“Imagine Dakota Johnson reading the Ellen news today and just knowing she unintendedly (or not) threw the first brick lol,” wrote another user.
Read on for more examples of Johnson-inspired snark about the end of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
