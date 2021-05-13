What’s on TV Thursday: Series finale of ‘Mom,’ season finale of ‘Young Sheldon’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Missy’s (Raegan Revord) first heartbreak sparks a series of events that affect the Cooper household in the season finale of the comedy prequel. 8 p.m. CBS

Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker Walker and Geri (Jared Padalecki, guest star Odette Annable) are still trying to process their feelings when Geri’s old flame Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr) comes home from prison. His welcome-home party is interrupted when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) alerts everyone that Walker’s nemesis (guest star Austin Nichols) is at large. Keegan Allen, Kale Culley and Violet Brinson also star. 8 p.m. The CW

United States of Al Riley and Al (Parker Young, Adhir Kalyan) negotiate a deal for a new car for Al in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom This Emmy-winning comedy ends its eight-season run with a finale in which Bonnie (Allison Janney) gains a new perspective on sobriety when she is forced to deal with some difficult news. In a happier development, Jill and Andy (Jaime Pressly, recurring guest star Will Sasso) consider a major step in their relationship. Mimi Kennedy, William Fichtner, Kristen Johnston and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) suspicions are aroused after Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) shares startling news. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Ben Levin and Kaylee Bryant also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Last Man Standing Mandy (Molly McCook) feels jealous after Mike (Tim Allen) spends time with Ryan (Jordan Masterson) during a marketing retreat. Also, Ed (Héctor Elizondo) tries to get Chuck and Joe (Jonathan Adams, Jay Leno) to see a musical with him. Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Krista Marie Yu also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine faces what he says is the most difficult challenge of his career when he must save an immigrant’s Las Vegas restaurant. 9 p.m. Food Network

Growing Up Hip Hop (season premiere)9 p.m. WE

B Positive After long weeks of sharing his home with Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), Drew (Thomas Middleditch) feels relieved as his transplant surgery nears in the season finale. Linda Lavin and Sara Rue also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Let’s Be Real (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Clarice After the team discovers a link between a pharmaceutical company and the River Murders, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) turns for help to Julia Lawson (recurring guest star Jen Richards), the company’s accountant, who previously had declined to cooperate. Ardelia and Agent Garrett Haynes (Devyn Tyler, guest star K.C. Collins) find a lawyer to represent the Black Coalition in their case against the FBI. Catherine Martin (guest star Marnee Carpenter) goes outside for the first time since her narrow rescue from Buffalo Bill. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Rebel (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Chef Boot Camp Chef Cliff Crooks shares his culinary expertise with chefs in Portland, Maine; Scranton, Pa.; and Syracuse, N.Y., in the season finale. 10 p.m. Food Network

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Matilda (Kayla Cromer) has a big announcement for her family but they’re not happy with her news. Maria Bamford, Josh Thomas, Adam Faison and Maeve Press also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

SPECIALS

ESPN Films “144,” the title of this new documentary from filmmakersLauren Stowell and Jenna Contreras, refers to the 144 WNBA players who gathered in Bradenton, Fla., a year ago in an effort to save their league’s 2020 season in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. 6 p.m. ESPN and 9 p.m. ESPN2

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox, Noon MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

Premier League Soccer Aston Villa versus Everton, 9:55 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester United versus Liverpool, 12:10 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s College Soccer NCAA Tournament, semifinals: Virginia versus Florida State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Santa Clara versus North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2.

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Charlotte Hornets, 4 p.m. BSSC

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Director Barry Jenkins. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); COVID-19; Sonia Manzano; tax filing tips; Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Glennon Doyle; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Rock (“Spiral”); Jillian Michaels. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show LuAnn de Lesseps. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Barbara Corcoran; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall An undercover journalist infiltrates ISIS; Valene Kane and Shazad Latif (“Profile”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Julianna Margulies (“Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life”); Chase Stokes (“Outer Banks”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Lay Me Down”; Lauren Graham; Jimmie Johnson; Luna Blaise; Noga Erez performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Botox injections; thinking like a girl; retail therapy; daily power prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her teenage son’s violent behavior has been escalating; singer Michele Pillar. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey (“What Happened to You?”); P!nk performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Fake PPE; how to avoid getting duped; Lady Gaga’s upcoming movie “House of Gucci.” (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Journalists Lisa Ling and José Antonio Vargas; Amber Stevens West and Tosin Morohunfola. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Andy Cohen. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Zoey Deutch; Conway the Machine; J.I.D. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Seth Rogen; Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Rock; Samira Wiley; Morray performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anthony Mackie; Jean Smart. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natalie Wynn. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Deep Cover (1992) 8:24 a.m. Cinemax

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 8:45 a.m. HBO

American Hustle (2013) 9 a.m. AMC

Mississippi Grind (2015) 10 a.m. TMC

Doctor Sleep (2019) 10:12 a.m. Cinemax

Dreamgirls (2006) 10:20 a.m. HBO

Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Travels With My Aunt (1972) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Final Girls (2015) Noon TMC

Keeping the Faith (2000) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Hustlers (2019) 12:30 and 7:10 p.m. Showtime

Like Crazy (2011) 1:05 p.m. Epix

If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium (1969) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

About Last Night ... (1986) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The World’s End (2013) 2:31 p.m. Syfy

Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 2:40 p.m. Epix

Rome Adventure (1962) 3 p.m. TCM

Tin Cup (1996) 4 and 9 p.m. FS1

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FX

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

District 9 (2009) 4:34 p.m. Starz

Friday (1995) 5 p.m. BET

The Bourne Identity (2002) 5 p.m. Syfy

Gidget (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Margot at the Wedding (2007) 6:25 p.m. TMC

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 7:03 p.m. Encore

Wonder (2017) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Titanic (1997) 7:32 p.m. Starz

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 7:32 p.m. Syfy

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. HBO

While We’re Young (2014) 8 p.m. TMC

What Price Hollywood? (1932) 9 p.m. TCM

Almost Famous (2000) 9:50 p.m. Epix

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 10 p.m. Syfy

The Big Picture (1989) 10:45 p.m. TCM

