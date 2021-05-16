What’s on TV This Week: A Pink rock doc, Lil Nas X on ‘SNL’ and more

SUNDAY

It’s Letterman versus Leno for Carson’s talk-show throne, but we won’t spoil the ending for you, in a new installment of “The Story of Late Night.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Stop the show! Pro wrestling’s Shawn Michaels is profiled on a new “Biography.” 8 p.m. A&E

The “Shahs of Sunset” hold court for another season of this reality series about the misadventures of young Persian Americans in L.A. 8 p.m. Bravo

Live from Hollywood — the one in Florida — it’s “Miss Universe 2021” hosted by Mario Lopez and 2012 winner Olivia Culpo. 8p.m. FYI

Did she or didn’t she? A college freshman stands accused in the new TV movie “Sorority Sister Killer.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Four ambitious African American besties in Harlem aim high in the new comedy series “Run the World.” With Amber Stevens West. 8:30 p.m. Starz

Very nice! “Borat’s” Sacha Baron Cohen and Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson collect career kudos at the “2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.” Leslie Jones, late of “SNL,” is the host. 9 p.m. MTV; also BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, TV Land, VH1

The bewitching Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) returns in Season 7 of the fantasy comedy “Good Witch.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The docuseries “Fall River” investigates a series of cult-like murders that took place in the hometown of alleged 19th century ax murderess Lizzie Borden in the 1970s. 10 p.m. Epix

A young lass in 19th century Ireland yearns for a better life in the limited series “Death and Nightingales.” With Ann Skelly (“The Nevers”), Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) and Jamie Dornan (“50 Shades of Grey”). 10 p.m. Starz

MONDAY

Journalist Soledad O’Brien and “Project Runway’s” Christian Siriano are featured in a new celebrity edition of “Antiques Roadshow.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The life and times of influential televangelist and sometime presidential advisor Billy Graham are recalled on a new “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

But wait, there’s more! The inaugural “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” celebrates the stars and shows of reality TV. Nikki Glaser hosts. 9 p.m. MTV; also CMT, Logo, VH1

Radio personality Bobby Bones and his fiancee, social media star Caitlin Parker, go “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the Sierras in the outdoor adventure series’ season finale. 9 p.m. National Geographic

TUESDAY

Motownphilly’s back again! 1990s-era vocal group Boyz II Men puts in an appearance on the season finale of “black-ish.” 9 p.m. ABC

“Frontline” charts disparities between the haves and the have-nots in terms of the cost and quality of medical care in the episode “The Healthcare Divide.” 10 p.m. KOCE

A compassionate couple adopt four young children who were “Born With Albinism” in this new special. 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

Lions, elephants and other African animals catch up on the latest gnus in the three-part nature series “Life at the Waterhole.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Drinks — and shade — will be thrown as “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” return for an 11th season. 8 p.m. Bravo

“Nova” revisits a 1937 airship disaster that gave Led Zeppelin an image to put on the cover of its 1969 debut album in “Hindenburg: The New Evidence.” 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

A forensic psychiatrist (Emily Watson) gets a bit “Too Close” to a female suspect she is tasked with evaluating in this three-part psychological thriller. Anytime, AMC+

The gritty Italian-made mob drama “Gomorrah” is back with new episodes. But you didn’t hear that from us. Anytime, HBO

Mom, can we keep him? A couple of small-town kids befriend an evil galactic warlord in the Canadian-made 2020 sci-fi/horror/comedy mash-up “Psycho Goreman.” Anytime, Shudder

“Special,” the autobiographical comedy series starring Ryan O’Connell as a gay man with cerebral palsy, is back for its second and final season Anytime, Netflix

He who stands last, stands best in the series finale of the Tim Allen sitcom “Last Man Standing.” With guest stars Kaitlyn Dever and Jay Leno. 9 p.m. Fox

FRIDAY

“Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Dave Bautista isn’t gonna let a little thing like zombies stop him from pulling off a daring heist in Zack Snyder’s Vegas-set 2021 action thriller “Army of the Dead.” Anytime, Netflix

Audra McDonald and Taylor Schilling aren’t gonna let a little thing like zombies stop them from going about their daily lives in the comedy series “The Bite.” Anytime, Spectrum Originals

A supervillain/family man (voice of Patton Oswalt) struggles with the work-life balance in the adult-themed animated comedy series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” Anytime, Hulu

Who’s next? What’s going on? I imagine we’ll find out in “1971: The Year That Music Changed,” a new docuseries about the Who, Marvin Gaye, John Lennon and other iconic sonic innovators of the era. Anytime, Apple TV+

A part-time pop superstar and full-time mom takes her show and her family on the road in the intimate new documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

No man or woman is an island in “Solos,” a star-studded anthology series about the human need for connection. With Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, et al. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Pride,” the six-part docuseries about the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ community, concludes with episodes covering the 1980s, ’90s and 2000s. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. FX

“Community’s” Ken Jeong hosts “See Us Unite for Change,” a star-studded simulcast to counteract the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. 8 p.m. BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, TV Land and VH1

Exit through the gift shop: The storied Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is the subject of the docuseries “Inside the Met.” 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

The topics of the day are tackled within the cozy confines of an “SNL” writer’s apartment in the late-night chat show “Pause With Sam Jay.” 9 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Gal Gadot just wants to have fun in the nostalgia-fueled 2020 superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” With Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. 8 p.m. HBO

Just when you thought it was safe to watch a TV movie, “A Predator Returns” in this sequel. With Houston Stevenson. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Your move: Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) hosts the season finale of “Saturday Night Live.” With musical guest Lil Nas X. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Margot Robbie is just a Bonnie without a Clyde in Depression-era Texas in the 2019 crime thriller “Dreamland.” 9 p.m. Showtime

If your life’s in need of fixin’ you’re gonna have to turn elsewhere when the reality series “Iyanla, Fix My Life” ends its 11-season run. 10 p.m. OWN

