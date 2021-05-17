What’s on TV Monday: The season finale of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on CBS
SERIES
Jeopardy! Former champion and all-star Austin “Buzzy” Cohen takes his turn as host of the answers-and-questions quiz show’s annual Tournament of Champions. 7 p.m. ABC
The Neighborhood After Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) receives a surprise birthday gift that is connected with his father, Dave (Max Greenfield) comes up with an idea for them to spend the day celebrating the late patriarch. Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top nine perform. 8 p.m. NBC
All American When the truth finally comes out, Laura (Monet Mazur) is furious as Spencer (Daniel Ezra) asks something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) deals with something on his own. Michael Evans Behling also stars with guest star Geffri Maya. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
9-1-1 Members of the 118 rush to a bridezilla at a disastrous wedding in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow Appraisers assess the value of items owned by Ronny Chieng, cartoonist Mo Willems, Soledad O’Brien and designer Christian Siriano. 8 p.m. KOCE
Bob Hearts Abishola Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) find the only wedding date that works for both of them is three weeks away in the season finale of the romantic comedy. Christine Ebersole and Matt Jones also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) presides over a high-profile murder case as David Sanders (Nicholas Christopher) helps her prepare for her reelection campaign. 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) realizes that an admission of weakness can sometimes be a show of strength. 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience: Billy Graham This new episode chronicles the life and career of the American evangelist who became well known internationally in the late 1940s and has been widely acknowledged as one of the most influential Christian leaders of the 20th century. 9 p.m. KOCE
Best Baker in America The bakers must feature Montana and Idaho’s beloved huckleberries in a huckleberry pie-embouche pastry tower in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Bobby Bones and his fiancée, Caitlin Parker, are sent through a wilderness boot camp before Grylls tests the couple’s ability to rely on each other as they track potentially deadly mountain lions, descend towering sandstone cliffs and hunt for food under ice-covered waterfalls in the season finale of the unscripted adventure series. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Bull (season finale) 10 p.m. CBS
Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor One of Claire’s (Antonia Thomas) idols becomes her patient in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Chopped Sweets The chefs make cheese-centric desserts. 10 p.m. Food Network
Breeders On the day of Leah and Alex’s (Stella Gonet, Hugh Quarshie) wedding, Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard) find they have only a few hours to deal with a family crisis. Alex Eastwood and Eve Prenelle also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted The two-night celebration concludes with a focus on reality television. Nominees for best documentary reality show include “Below Deck: Mediterranean,” “Black Ink Crew: New York,” “Bling Empire,” “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Up for best host are Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”), Rob Dyrdek (“Ridiculousness”), Tiffany Haddish (“Kids Say the Darndest Things”), T.J. Lavin (“The Challenge”) and RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”). Nikki Glaser hosts. 9 p.m. CMT; LOGO; MTV; VH1
SPORTS
Baseball The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Indians visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Nashville Predators visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. CNBC; the St. Louis Blues visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Drew Barrymore guest hosts; Bozoma Saint John. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Foley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Mina Starsiak (“Good Bones”); author Dr. Rangan Chatterjee (“Feel Great, Lose Weight”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Milo Ventimiglia; Denise Richards; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “What I Am”; Blake Shelton; John Legend; Nick Jonas; Texas teacher. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:34 a.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Daymond John (“Shark Tank”); Brené Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s disease; boosting brain health; rotisserie chicken. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Author Tamika D. Mallory (“State of Emergency”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Timothy Olyphant. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon P!nk; Eric Bana; Natti Natasha and Becky G perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cindy McCain; MJ Rodriguez. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Julianna Margulies; Josh Duhamel; Alaina Castillo performs; Brian Frasier-Moore. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Former President Barack Obama. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Matty Matheson. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Monsters, Inc. This computer-animated 2001 comedy from Pixar features John Goodman and Billy Crystal) as a blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant who work in a factory that exists to scare children. 8 p.m. ABC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 8:30 a.m. FX
The Last Samurai (2003) 9 a.m. AMC
Heat (1995) 10:27 a.m. Encore
Amy (2015) 11 a.m. TMC
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX
Arbitrage (2012) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
The River Wild (1994) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Far From Heaven (2002) 1:10 p.m. TMC
Searching (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
Wedding Crashers (2005) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
Platoon (1986) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Premium Rush (2012) 2:36 p.m. Starz
Black Panther (2018) 3 p.m. TNT
Munich (2005) 3:42 p.m. Cinemax
The Wedding Singer (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform
Bullitt (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Hope Springs (2012) 5:13 p.m. Encore
Double Jeopardy (1999) 6 p.m. AMC
Creed (2015) 6 p.m. TNT
The Monster (2016) 6:25 p.m. TMC
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
The Candidate (1972) 7 p.m. TCM
Instant Family (2018) 7:30 and 11:39 p.m. FX
Dead Man Walking (1995) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. HBO
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. Sundance
Hereditary (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8:30 and 11:15 p.m. TNT
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 9 p.m. Encore
Hollywood Shuffle (1987) 9 p.m. TCM
A Hidden Life (2019) 10:04 p.m. Cinemax
Moneyball (2011) 10:15 p.m. Sundance
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1967) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Carrie (1976) 11:40 p.m. TMC
The Abyss (1989) 11:50 p.m. Epix
