What’s on TV Tuesday: Season finales of ‘black-ish,’ ‘Mixed-ish’ and ‘Big Sky’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
NCIS After members of an NCIS team are killed in an explosion, the lone survivor (guest star Katrina Law) helps crack the case in this new episode. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama also star and Pam Dawber, wife of series star Mark Harmon, returns in her recurring role as a journalist. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Iris (Candice Patton) seeks to uncover the truth about Psych (Ennis Esmer). Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin and Carlos Valdes also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Pooch Perfect (season finale) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Conrad and Nic (Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp) welcome the arrival of their baby in the season finale. Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Morris Chestnut, Manish Dayal and Bruce Greenwood also star with guest stars Conrad Ricamora, Glenn Morshower and Corbin Bernsen. 8 p.m. Fox
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer The new episode “Medical Drugs” traces the invention of medicines that combat illness directly, from the accidental discovery of penicillin to the modern hunt for antivirals. 8 p.m. KOCE
FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Kevin and Madison (Justin Hartley, Caitlin Thompson) each attend their bachelor and bachelorette parties in this new episode of the time-jumping family drama. 9 p.m. NBC
“This Is Us” adapted on the fly to COVID-19 and protests against racial injustice: “It almost felt irresponsible to not take on the moment,” says its creator.
Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) has second thoughts about his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play football. Also, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) continues her investigation into Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Wolé Parks also star. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) considers making some big career changes since he feels pigeonholed in the urban marketing team at work. Also, the members of Boyz II Men stop by the office to assist with an ad campaign. Deon Cole, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Katlyn Nichol also star in the season finale of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Prodigal Son The New York Police Department hopes that finding a serial killer could help them locate one of their own in the season finale. Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips also star with guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones. 9 p.m. Fox
Philly D.A. A councilwoman connects constituents plagued by the opioid crisis with D.A. Krasner’s unorthodox plans, which include safe injection sites in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Carl Weber’s The Family Business (season premiere) 9 and 10 p.m. BET
Mixed-ish Rainbow, Johan and Santamonica (Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress and Mykal-Michelle Harris) get new bicycles in the season finale of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky In the season finale, Cassie and Jenny (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick) leave the Kleinsasser women (guest stars Britt Robertson and Michelle Forbes) on their own and head back home, where they finally see Ronald (Brian Geraghty) behind bars. Jesse James Keitel also stars with guest star Omar Metwally. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “The Healthcare Divide” investigates growing inequities in American healthcare exposed by COVID-19 and documents how the pressure for profit and uneven government support are creating a larger divide between rich and poor hospitals. 10 p.m. KOCE
Cruel Summer A new deposition poses a threat to Jeanette’s (Chiara Aurelia) case while another discovery intensifies Cindy’s (Sarah Drew) suspicions about her daughter. Michael Landes, Harley Quinn Smith, Froy Gutierrez and Blake Lee also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform
Chad Chad feels that his dream of becoming popular is finally within grasp after he gets invited to a boys’ weekend at Reid’s lake house in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPORTS
NBA Basketball Play-in Tournament: The Charlotte Hornets visit the Indiana Pacers, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Washington Wizards visit the Boston Celtics, 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey Playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Florida Panthers, 5 p.m. CNBC; the Minnesota Wild visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Indians visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Washington Mystics, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Las Vegas Aces visit the Seattle Storm, 7 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Drew Barrymore guest hosts; John Green; Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; author Yusef Salaam; Hetty McKinnon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union; Tu David Phu; Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Derek Hough (“High School Musical: the Musical: The Series”); the new Miss Universe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael Che. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Shep Rose; chef Susan Feniger. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif (“Botched”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tim Allen; Nancy Travis; Jerry O’Connell; David Begnaud. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Orioles pitcher John Means. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”); Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “One Fine Day”; Laura Bush; Lone Star Love; Jimmie Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Olympic silver medalist Chellsie Memmel; helping neighbors in need; daily power prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil More claims are made against the organizer of a failed social media convention. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”); Nan Hauser. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Scientists try to track down murder hornets; ordinary people do extraordinary things to save others. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Tom Payne (“Prodigal Son”); Sevyn Streeter (“Guilty”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Rock; Willow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Morgan Freeman; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade; Kirby Howell-Baptiste. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Jonas; Sam Jay; Deb Haaland; Brian Frasier-Moore performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina Hall; Moby performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Composer A.R. Rahman. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Southside With You (2016) 8:35 a.m. TMC
Double Jeopardy (1999) 9 a.m. AMC
Keeping the Faith (2000) 9:30 a.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon (1987) 9:35 a.m. Showtime
Moneyball (2011) 10 a.m. Sundance; 10 p.m. AMC
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 10:25 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 11:25 a.m. Showtime
Wedding Crashers (2005) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Searching (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
The Bad News Bears (1976) Noon IFC
Robinson Crusoe (1954) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Tenet (2020) 12:56 p.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1:20 p.m. Showtime
A Price Above Rubies (1998) 1:33 p.m. Cinemax
The Kid Detective (2020) 1:41 p.m. Starz
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 2 p.m. AMC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 2 p.m. Freeform
Isle of the Dead (1945) 2 p.m. TCM
Scary Movie (2000) 2 p.m. VH1
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:30 p.m. HBO
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Spy (2015) 4:30 p.m. FX
Tin Cup (1996) 5 p.m. FS1
Richard Jewell (2019) 5:47 p.m. Cinemax
Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) 6 p.m. TMC
Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Arachnophobia (1990) 6:30 and11:15 p.m. IFC
The Honeymoon Killers (1969) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount
In Good Company (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Mulan (1998) 8 p.m. Freeform
The Debt (2010) 8 p.m. HBO
Grandma (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Precious (2009) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Dazed and Confused (1993) 9 p.m. IFC
Apollo 13 (1995) 9:37 p.m. Starz
Big (1988) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Fat Girl (2001) 10:45 p.m. TCM
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
TV highlights for May 16-22 also include the two-part “MTV Movie & TV Awards” with Scarlett Johansson and the series finale of “Last Man Standing.”
TV Grids for the entire week of May. 9 - 15 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: May 16: ‘Dead Man Walking’ on Cinemax; ‘Platoon’ on Sundance and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, May. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.